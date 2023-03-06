How ParallelDots strives to utilize technology in solving real-world retail problems

The retail industry is currently undergoing rapid change. To make critical decisions, the industry heavily relies on data from its own operations and overall customer analysis. Using technology, merchants are making an effort to survive the market's intense rivalry and the rapidly evolving buying preferences of consumers. Angam Parashar, Co-Founder & CEO, ParallelDots discussed with Deccan Herald how his company utilise technology to address current issues in retail.
Tell us about your company and your offerings. Tell us about the team.
ParallelDots is building an AI platform for retail with focus on computer vision. Our product ‘ShelfWatch’ helps FMCG companies and retailers measure and improve visibility and presence of their brands on retail shelves. We analyze pictures of retail shelves in real-time to extract meaningful information such as on-shelf availability of products, out-of-stock, pricing compliance, etc.
Myself, Ankit and Muktabh founded ParallelDots in 2017. I come from management consulting background, while Ankit and Mutkabh come from engineering and data science background respectively. Today our team has grown on to become a 100+ people spread out across functions such as sales and marketing, customer success, data science, and product and engineering. Our team also includes industry experts and veterans who help us understand the nuances of the retail and FMCG industry. Our product is deployed across 25+ countries with some of the largest FMCG companies and retailers. We analyze 5M retail shelf images monthly. We have raised a total of $6M in venture capital from investors based out of the US and UK.
In how many cities (India)/countries it operates?
In India we have offices in Gurgaon and in Bangalore. We are headquartered in Seattle, US. In addition to that, we also have a presence in the UK, Mexico and Czech Republic.
How ParallelDots is tapping these market trends for growth?
With increased inflation, rising labor costs, and pressure from new-age D2C brands, FMCG companies and retailers are looking to gain operational efficiency in their retail execution practice. This operational efficiency gain should not only result in cost savings but give them an avenue to increase their sales. This is exactly where we come in. Not only do we help our clients decrease their cost by reducing the time spent by their executives in the store, but we also help them increase their sales by helping them improve their retail execution KPIs in terms of reducing out-of-stock and increasing their Shelf compliance.
We have built the strongest computer vision platform for retail shelf data with very high accuracy. Our platform is also robust enough to ingest new products and brands to detect them with high accuracy in a very short frame of time. Furthermore, we also differentiate ourselves on our customer success. With proven capability of deploying our product across countries and delivering clear ROI to our customers make us the best computer vision platform for this industry.
How big is the market size and how hard is it for your company to break into such a competitive market?
While AI has been a very interesting technology for retailers and FMCG companies, with the growing popularity of platforms such as ChatGPT, AI is emerging as the most popular tech in which they want to invest in. According to Statista, the market size of artificial intelligence solutions for retail and FMCG is projected to reach $23.32 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 30% from 2021 when the market size was $5.06 billion.
Computer vision and image recognition, a subset of AI, have garnered increasing interest from the stakeholders in the last few years. Image Recognition can help retailers and FMCG companies to optimize shelf presence, shorten/eliminate the long queues from the check-out counters, and enable better shopper experience. The global image recognition market for retail is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22% touching $3.7 billion by 2025.
Breaking into a market which is dominated by traditional but large companies is always a challenge particularly if you don’t come from the same industry. The problem compounds when you are trying to drive adoption of technology like AI and machine learning for these large enterprises because ultimately it all comes down to the ROI that the solution would bring from them. It took consistent, focused, and disciplined effort from our entire team to establish our name as a leader in this space.
How has your revenue grown with the brand evolving during the pandemic?
2020 and 2021 were some of the toughest years for many startups – and we were no exception. However, despite the challenges, we grew 7x between the lockdowns until the end of 2021. This growth was driven by the demand of our product in the market as retailers and FMCG investigated digital transformation solutions. This allowed us to emerge as a prominent player in the retail execution space.
What has 2022 changed for you? How are things now? What are your growth priorities for 2023?
2022 was a great year for us. Not only did we raise our Series A, but we also grew 3x in terms of our revenue in 2022.
Everything is looking more exciting than ever for us. We are expecting 2023 to be even better than 2022 in terms of our growth. We are putting consistent effort to expand our geographical presence while also continue to expand and improve our product offerings.
What is your success mantra, share a few insights with us.
- Consistency, focus and discipline – these three qualities are so important for an entrepreneur as they look to build a breakout business. Your efforts compound over time.
- As entrepreneurs, you receive so much info from everybody you speak to – it is a super important quality to remove the noise and digest only the important signals.
- Financial discipline – can’t stress enough how important it is for entrepreneurs if you are building for a long term, and also for your own mental peace.