How Perpetuity Capital is Redefining the Automotive Financing through Technology

Karamveer Singh Dhillon, Co-founder, and CEO of Perpetuity Capital
1. How has Perpetuity Capital carved out a niche in the automotive financing sector and can you walk us through the platform and its offerings?
Perpetuity Capital was established with an aim to provide automotive finance to the unbanked and informal sector of the economy. The company primarily focuses on financing Commercial Vehicle, Personal Vehicles, and used Personal Vehicles. The company offers loans to customers at reasonable interest rates with flexible tenure loans. Our technology with its simple and user friendly UI/UX makes the whole loan application frictionless for borrowers. Our integrated APIs on the backend and our data science team verifies documents and processes loans within 48 hours. We hope to make the whole loan application process from origination, verification and disbursement; seamless for our customers.
2. According to you, how big is the automotive/ CV (commercial vehicle) financing market in India, where do you see yourself with respect to that? (Describe from small and large CVs PoV)
The total vehicle financing assets under management (AUM) is pegged at 100 billion USD or 7.6 trillion rupees and expected to grow at about 8% year on year. The share of CVs in total vehicle finance AUM is over 40% which translates to about 46 billion USD or 3.4 trillion INR. The balance 64 billion USD/4.8 trillion INR is the passenger vehicle’s share of the AUM. NBFCs’ share of total AUM in vehicle financing is 50%. NBFCs control 90% of the used CV financing market and 80% of the used PV market. Used vehicle financing is where we feel that we can disrupt the status quo and create a niche for ourselves by providing a seamless credit facility.
In FY 21, more than 3.8 million pre-owned PV were sold compared to 2.7 million new passenger cars. We expect India to follow in the footsteps of developed economies like Germany and UK where used cars account for more than 70% of total PV sales each year. We expect to see similar trends in the pre-owned CV market as new CV prices have increased more than 15% due to the implementation of BS VI emission norms. Moreover, we are extremely bullish on the pre-owned CV space considering on an average, a vehicle changes hands 2 to 3 times over its lifecycle. In particular we are focusing on MCV and LCV since there is scope for higher yields and the loans are less chunky.
3. The landscape of automotive financing is changing with introductions of commercial EVs, what are some trends you have observed so far in loan requests and processing?
FAME, or Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric vehicles, is India’s flagship scheme for promoting electric mobility. Currently in its 2nd phase of implementation, FAME-II has been implemented for a period of 3 years, eff. 1st April 2019 with a budget allocation of 10,000 Cr. Despite the government’s efforts, the transition towards EV adoption has been slow and cautious. In 2021 over 325,000 EVs were sold in India, which accounted for only about 1.3% of total vehicle sales. We have noticed that customers are hesitant to make the switch due to uncertainty of battery life, range per hour, charging time, charging networks, resale value of the vehicle and last but not least limited financing options. Currently, a handful of NBFCs are providing financing to buy electric vehicles but are charging exorbitant interest rates ranging from 20%-36% per year. The reason for lack of funding is that there are hundreds of manufacturers of electric vehicles in India and most of these manufacturers sell their products under their own brand. Since these are not established brands, the actual selling price of these vehicles differs from the MRP that is listed. NBFC are having a tough time gauging the collateral value of these vehicles. Moreover, since electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers (L3 segment) continue to drive EV volumes in India, most of the loan requests are from the informal sector. These are mainly first time buyers who have little or no credit history so it is difficult to understand the financial credibility of the borrower. Consequently upon default, the repossession and legal cost can outweigh the resale value of the underlying asset; considering, two-wheelers and three-wheelers make up over 90% of the EV sales in India.
4. Do you think the fuel cost escalations will affect the profits/ performance of the borrower and the lender? What is the overall impact on the industry that you can gauge? - (example: Ability of the borrowers to pass through the fuel cost escalations adequately in the near term would remain critical, Assets under management (AUMs) of non-banking finance companies (NBFC) financing commercial vehicles are expected to grow 7-9% in the current financial year as overall economic activities revive)
Fuel cost accounts for 85 % of the operating cost for a commercial vehicle operator. In the short term, fuel escalation cost will affect a CV driver or fleet owners’/borrower’s margins and profitability. However, the cost of transportation and mobility moves in tandem with the cost of fuel. This cost escalation will eventually be passed on to the end consumer who will see an increase in freight charges and subsequently on household goods. In the longer term, the persistent price increase of fuel will impinge on the pockets of every household and borrower. Moreover, prices across the board, including those of daily consumables, would go up as transport costs increase. This will evidently impact GDP as consumption demand will slow. The commercial vehicle finance industry growth is dependent on factors exclusive of fuel costs (i.e. Regulation, Replacement Demand, Ecommerce, etc.); however, we could see a very different picture a couple of quarters down and keep an eye on the inflation numbers.
5. Has the loan securitisation volume revived in the CV segment as per you? Do you have any observations/data to suggest the same or otherwise.
Securitization involves pooling various types of loans such as mortgages, auto loans or personal loans and selling them to investors through a direct assignment (DA) or pass through certificate (PTC) which helps the original creditor to free up cash to reinvest in new loans. The total value of loan assets securitised by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), including housing finance companies (HFCs), grew by around 43% in the last fiscal year FY22’ to Rs 1,25,000 crore, driven by quick economic recovery and limited disruptions due to COVID-19. This represents a significant bump compared to FY21 when loan securitization by NBFCs and HFCs stood at Rs 87,300 crore. According to credit rating agency ICRA, securitisation volumes are expected to touch the pre-Covid level of Rs 2 lakh crore in fiscal 2023-24. We do not have information specifically on CV segment but vehicle loans which includes CV loans accounted for one third of securitization through PTC or 13.5% of total loan securitization amounting to 16,000 Crores.
6. With respect to changing landscape (policies) of NBFCs in India, and change in the type of borrowers- which are largely drivers in case of CV, do you see yourself expanding in a certain direction, or any other growth plans you may have in mind?
We see the financing of used automobile/commercial vehicle space as a very exciting place to be in considering that the industry is going through a tectonic shift as we speak. With the adoption of Fastags, e-way bills, e-signatures, petrol cards, tracking software, telematics, digital wallets amongst others digital tools; we found that even a single owner driver is now leaving a substantial digital footprint that allows us to better understand the financial needs and credibility of the borrower. In the future, we want to venture into other forms of collateralized lending to SMEs. We feel that the 63 million SMEs that contribute to nearly 30% of India’s GDP are underserved by banks and conventional NBFCs. As per an IFC report, the credit gap in the MSME sector is 397.5 Billion USD.
7. In terms of tech, does Perpetuity Capital use technology in any way within its platform?
Perpetuity Capital runs on hybrid models (both offline and online) to source loans. At the moment a physical aspect is required considering that we need to verify the value of a used vehicle and the audit team needs to ascertain its underlying value. With new vehicles this problem is mostly mitigated. However other than that we use technology for loan origination, document collection, document verifications and loan disbursals are all digital. We are also exploring ways in which telematics can help us better understand the conditions of the vehicle and other driver habits. Next month, our updated mobile application will be available for both Android and iOS mobile phones.