How Planet Amritsar Inc. is leading by example in Responsible Traveling

Amritsar Being home to the famous Golden temple receives its fare share of Tourist Footfall.
While a lot of tourist operators work in the city, a few stand out. Founded in 2019 by Amritpal Singh Gill, Planet Amritsar Inc helps travelers explore the city of Amritsar from the perspective of locals. “Travelers in this new age don’t just wanna take the tourist route and have commercialised tours, they want to experience the places they are visiting, they want to connect with the people, their food, languages and their way of life” says Gill.
Planet Amritsar Inc. at its core believes in experiences and not tours. Exploring a city through the eyes of its locals indulging in their food, traditions and languages is one of the most magical ways to travel and learn.
The Vision
Planet Amritsar Inc’s services catered to explorers and adventure seekers, are one of a kind and not easy to find. They bring special activities which you can't do on your own. All the Experiences are centered around Responsible Traveling, which is one of the reasons which sets the company apart from the rest of the industry. When asked about this Gill said “While we enjoy exploring the city with you we firmly believe in Responsible Travelling. We have gone out of our way to implement this in our experiences, keeping in mind how we carry out our everyday activities. Responsible Travelling in a simple sense is understanding your affect on the places and people you visit. Once you understand your affect you can try and make that affect a positive one” Their website is filled with so many stories from the travelers who have seen this positivity first hand.
First in the Industry
Planet Amritsar Inc. was the only privately owned company in the Industry who provides an emergency helpline for the travelers visiting Amritsar irrespective if they have booked an experience with them or not. According to Gill “If you are in Amritsar and you face any kind of emergency, you can contact us and we will help you, we don’t care if you have booked any experience with us or not, we will be there for you”. This service is provided free of cost in the need of the hour to anyone who needs it. Travelers just need to call them on the Helpline number mentioned on their website and they will take care of the rest. Bringing forward the world famous Punjabi Hospitality this wholesome initiative creates a fundamental root for the company. Keeping it on the right track, reminding it again and again that it is not there just to earn money, it also stands for its community. That it is part of something bigger, the larger picture which is simply missing from the other Travel operators.
Something About the Founder
Amritpal Singh Gill when asked about the reason for founding Planet Amritsar Inc. said “well. I am a traveler at heart, I have traveled to a lot of places and one thing I noticed while exploring my own city is that travelers are only able to touch the surface of its rich culture, history and hole in the wall food points. I wanted to change that, so being a born sikh, I started sharing my culture with travelers and they loved it so much and over the years Planet Amritsar Inc. was born”.
The company gladly welcomes guests from LGBT community, which also attracts a lot of guests who are not comfortable booking any experience with other Travel agents.