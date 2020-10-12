How Pristyn Care Is Changing The Scenario Of Minimally Invasive Surgeries in India

The Indian minimally-invasive surgical equipment market is projected to reach 880 million USD by the end of the financial year 2026, according to the Indian Minimally Invasive Surgery Report published by Reportlinker.
The main drivers responsible for such a prediction include an increased percentage of patients getting aware of the advancements in the surgical domain clubbed with a rising number of the aging population who are in need of surgeries.
Although there are several key market players, both private and public, who are already operating in the Indian market, more and more enterprises are entering the market sphere to cater to the current patient pool.
Founded by Dr. Garima Sawhney and Dr. Vaibhav Kapoor, along with Mr. Harsimarbir Singh, Pristyn Care, short stay surgery simplified healthcare platform, was launched in late 2018.
Within a short span of two years, Pristyn Care has emerged as one of the most prominent medical platforms which is offering minimally invasive surgical procedures (a combination of outpatient and inpatient) in several major cities in India. On a monthly basis, the full-stack healthcare provider caters to almost 50,000 patients across the country,
Pristyn Care, a Gurgaon-based healthcare start-up, identified the several benefits that minimally-invasive surgeries- laser and laparoscopic technique- offer over traditional surgical techniques keeping it abreast of its competitors in the healthcare ecosystem. The modern healthcare system has the necessary technical backing along with a proper framework to ensure that the end-to-end surgical experience for a patient is as seamless as possible.
Dr. Vaibhav, General Surgeon and Co-Founder, Pristyn Care explains, “Advantages such as a short hospital stay, long-term results, lower chances of infections and minimal pain are not provided by any other surgical techniques. Owing to its benefits, the demand for minimally-invasive surgeries is not only high in India but also around the globe.”
Pristyn Care Paving The Way For Hassle-Free Minimally Invasive Surgeries in India
The asset-light model of Pristyn Care is fundamentally dependent on two techniques of minimally-invasive surgeries- Laser and Laparoscopic technology- for curing diseases across seven verticals.
● General
● Vascular
● Gynecological
● Urological
● ENT
● Aesthetics
● Ophthalmology
“With the backing of the advanced minimally-invasive technology clubbed with quality medical benefits, we want to provide a seamless patient experience”, says Mr. Singh.
Pristyn Care, the multispeciality clinic chain, was able to establish a connection between the increasing demand for minimally-invasive procedures in India and the basic features these types of surgeries offer to the patients. Some of the key features that the founding members were able to identify include-
● Small or no incisions to reach the diseased part of the body
● Minimal pain
● Less bleeding
● Lower chances of infection during the recovery
● Fast healing of the wounds
● Speedy recovery
Moreover, they were also successful in identifying several hurdles the patient has to face during the entire hospital experience-from appointment to discharge. They filled in the gaps of a patient journey with a combination of technological capabilities and additional medical services. Some of these additional services that Pristyn Care provide for better surgical experience are-
● Pristyn Care Patient App where the patient can book an appointment for consulting with the doctor, physically or virtually. The app is designed so that patients can get real-time updates or notifications of their ongoing medical journey.
● The insurance and medical coordinator takes care of the insurance approval before the surgery.
● The healthcare provider arranges for cab facilities, both picking up the patient from their doorstep and dropping them off after the discharge, on the day of the surgery without charging any extra cost.
● The additional benefit of follow-up appointments free of cost is what Pristyn Care offers to each of their patients once the surgery is done.
Speaking on the surge in utilizing minimally-invasive technology in India, Dr. Garima Sawhney, Gynecologist said, “Rising awareness about health issues among young people in the country is one of the major reasons for such rapid growth. Although there is still a long way to go, patients are choosing to undergo surgical procedures at the earliest in order to lead a social-friendly life. We want to become a single point medical provider for all patients planning to undergo a minimally-invasive surgery”.
She added that the Pristyn Care team is making a continuous effort to make people aware of the several diseases that can be cured with a minimally-invasive technique so that they get cured and live a better life.
The modern healthcare system is currently operational in 22 cities including Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Nagpur, Bhopal, Patna, Gwalior, Ludhiana, Kanpur, Chandigarh, Bhubaneswar, Lucknow, Indore, Agra, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, and Cochin.