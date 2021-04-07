How PSP projects is spreading it's CSR to each segment of nation building

PSP projects, the construction giant based out of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, stands as a national pride and a global competitor in the multidisciplinary construction industry.
Founded by Prahaladbhai Shivrambhai Patel (known as P.S.Patel also), the firm has been a stalwart in driving solutions that are aimed towards making the world a better place to live in, the company has been awarded as a leader in kick starting campaigns aimed at benefitting the masses.
These initiatives are drawing the country towards sustainable development goals with backing from the global community.
Safeguarding the planet
Working on the vision, they are here to create an impact to achieve common goals addressing both macros as well as micro issues about the growth of our country.
PSP Projects is becoming the route of saving the breath and health of future generation by strategically planting over 2 lakh plants with the
help of plantable pencils and have targeted to grow more than a million plants in the coming year which is going to boost the climate
unimaginably.
Empowering women stakeholders in the country
The pandemic pushed the underprivileged girls on even worse situations of not being able to afford food, let alone having the resources to purchase sanitary napkins, understanding this, PSP projects took the initiative of supporting over 68,000 girls with sanitary napkins to ensure better menstrual hygiene practices that will prevent the chances of getting infected with health issues such as UTIs, infections etc, which can go a long way in helping these young women focus on enhancing their skills rather than worrying about the basic sanitary needs.
Meeting the needs of hunger
PSP projects has also been regularly organising food distribution programmes in collaboration with various stakeholders which has been instrumental in making sure that no one is deprived of their basic necessities.
In a nutshell, the holistic approach of PSP Projects has been celebrated across the globe and is exemplary of the kind of responsibility a business reckons that has built itself out of that immediate environment The dedicated efforts of the entire manpower behind these mechanisms is praiseworthy and has kept the firm on higher pedestals of being a leader at vision building.