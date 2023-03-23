How SAAS Fintech Happay Is Modernizing the Way Enterprises Manage Business Travel

Corporate travel, which saw a steady downturn during the pandemic, is on its way to complete recovery. According to GBTA (Global Business Travel Association), the corporate travel spend in 2022 was $1038 million. GBTA then states that 84% of senior global corporate finance professionals said that they were confident that business travel spending would increase in 2023.
With business travel making an unceasing comeback, the need to scale up travel management software technology is crucial now more than ever. Industry 4.0 has afforded businesses the technology to automate all major functions, and SAAS Fintech Happay has fully utilized that to help enterprises.
Happay has leveraged AI and automation to transform how businesses manage travel spending. It has emerged among world leaders with its fully-integrated and tech-forward product, which tackles all the problems that modern corporate travel is facing.
Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions
The travel industry is thriving, but several challenges mar it. These challenges present themselves to all travel stakeholders, including employees, finance teams, travel administrators, and even business owners and CXOs.
The unique thing about these challenges is that they have emerged in modernity. New-age challenges are a product of the rapid growth businesses and industry has seen over the last few years.
Let’s discuss a few challenges that corporate travel management is facing as an industry.
1. Employees want autonomy
Today's workforce is smart, vocal, and assertive about their autonomy needs. They do not want to be handed travel plans; rather, they need to have a say in how they are traveling, when they are traveling, and where they will stay.
Employees today also do not want to be stuck in the eternal cycle of email approvals and ceaseless message threads confirming travel budgets, policies, etc.
Happay’s Self Booking Tool hence comes as a game-changer for businesses. It allows employees to book their own flight tickets and accommodations. The system alerts them if they go over the authorized spending limit. There is no back-and-forth between managers and business travelers, and bookings happen seamlessly.
2. No one has the time to save receipts
When employees travel and spend on behalf of the business, they are eligible for refunds, even for minor purchases. However, it becomes extremely tedious to save receipts and file expenses later.
Happay solves this problem with its OCR-enabled receipt capture features. It allows travelers to instantly scan receipts which are automatically converted into an expense claim.
3. Getting 100% tax returns is always difficult
Claiming 100% valid tax returns on GST is always challenging for finance teams. Happay’s GST automation tools help companies claim every single penny on GST ITC.
The self-booking tool automatically pushes the business’ GST details while booking. This eliminates the possibility of missing out on GSTIN while booking and ensures that airlines & hotels will file GSTR1 for the bookings made. Happay also allows for the GST details to be captured automatically and generates automatic reports for GSTR-2 verification.
4. Expense frauds are still here
Expense fraud has always been a part of the corporate world. From big scams to small misdemeanors, expense fraud incidents can potentially drain companies of lakhs of rupees.
Happay’s SmartAudit tool tackles this issue. It automatically flags duplicate expenses, over-claimed expenses, and claims filed for restricted items. The complete digitization and centralization of all expense-related communications also ensure that every expense and reimbursement can be traced to its source.
5. Businesses are operating at lightning speed
Rapid development has taken over businesses across the globe in all industries. All major economies are progressing at a fast pace, and businesses are scaling up in record times to catch up.
In a scenario like that, it seems wasteful if the finance teams have to toil for hours validating and approving expense reports. Happay significantly shortens the expense report validation process by giving the finance team ready access to all the bills and expense claims simultaneously.
Happay has been instrumental in overcoming T&E challenges for 7000+ companies like TATA group, Maruti, PwC, Udaan, Byju’s, OYO, etc. Its continued efforts have put it in the running to become the most sought-after T&E management platform in India and other major markets. G2, the popular business software and service review website, recently proclaimed Happay to be a leader in the “travel and expense software” and “expense management software” industries.