How Sharaz Sikander Films (SS Films) emerged as the Best Production House in Kashmir

In this digital era, making a film or starting a production house are not reserved only for rich & royal persons, neither you need years of experience to start your career as a Filmmaker. Sharaz Sikander’s journey of being a successful director gives a message of hope to all the youngsters who want to pursue their carrier in the film industry. Sharaz Sikander, the young Indian filmmaker was born on February 10, 1995, in Poonch, Jammu, and Kashmir. After his first experience as a freelance videographer, his future as a director began.
Within six months, this young filmmaker Sharaz Sikander managed to propel his production house named Sharaz Sikander Films (SS Films) to the forefront. Due to his well-functioning innovative and out-of-box direction skills, he managed to get clients for various budget projects and started generating good revenue within a few months of starting SS Films.
Sharaz Sikander has an interesting profile that speaks volumes of his passion and perseverance for his dream of becoming a popular director. His short films are being appreciated by people of all ages and genders, even in B-town. Sharaz’s production house- Sharaz Sikander Films has prepared a documentary even for the U.S. embassy on ongoing environmental issues in Kashmir and is also actively engaged in several projects for renowned music houses like Tips official etc.
When asked about his several achievements at such a young age of 27, Sharaz Sikander says, “it feels good, I always tried to do multiple works instead of doing one particular thing at a time. I am glad that my venture SS Film becomes successful and growing every year. I would like to suggest all youngsters to not lose any opportunity or any chance; even if it seems smaller, if you want to be successful.”
Being a self-motivated filmmaker, Sikander is leading thousands of young aspirants like him to realize their dreams and start focusing on their goals. There is no doubt that the successful Young Filmmaker Sharaz Sikander will be able to launch his upcoming web series with as much success and perseverance as in his previous experiences.