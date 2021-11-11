November 11: If you want to enjoy your appliances for a good, long time, then a little preventative maintenance is in order. If you are wondering, ‘how should I maintain my kitchen appliances?’ then today is your lucky day. We’ve got a few tips that you can use, which should help to ensure that you won’t need repairs anytime soon.
Let’s take a look at a few basic care tips for your kitchen appliances!
Keep everything clean
One of the biggest problems is simply neglect. Failing to clean your appliances means that you get things like dust, oils, and food crumbs building up inside, and this is going to greatly reduce their lifespan. You can combat this with a little regular cleaning; however, you just need to be consistent with it and make sure that you are using the RIGHT cleaners.
For instance, with a stainless-steel refrigerator, you don’t want to use glass cleaner. A little vinegar and water will do the trick nicely without discoloring your fridge. Just be sure to clean with a little soap and water afterwards. You get the idea!
Make a regular cleaning plan and stock up on what you need to implement it. Your appliances will last longer, and your kitchen will always look good!
If your oven is cooking poorly, have the seals checked out
Speaking of seals, if your oven is heating poorly, it might well be a problem with the integrity of the seal. Appliance repair specialists can easily repair this oven issue, and it’s a good idea before the problem gets worse, and you end up with something like a blown gasket.
Best of all, your oven will be back to working like new, and that’s well, a quick visit from a pro!
Refrigerator maintenance
Refrigerators last a long time anyway, but if you take care of them, then they are practically immortal. Clean those coils on the back as a start. Buildup in the coils can cause problems down the line, and this is easy to avoid, with just a little wiping and a hand-vac to make sure that you get all the dust.
Check to make sure that the rubber seal isn’t cracked or torn, as well. When the seal starts going, it’s easy to replace, and you really want to do it as soon as possible. A leaky seal means inefficient cooling, higher energy costs, and a shortened lifespan for your refrigerator, so be sure to check that it’s in place and in one piece!
Some final words
Preventative maintenance is the key to a longer life for your appliances, and it’s well worth your while. Even if you just do a little cleaning and inspection every 2 weeks, it can make a world of difference on how much time passes before you need to replace or upgrade your appliances.
You use them every day, after all, so take care of your appliances, and they’ll take care of you!