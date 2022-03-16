How Tarushi Chhabra found her calling in entrepreneurship and gave birth to “Perfectly Average”

March 16: Founded in November 2020, PERFECTLY AVERAGE is an online fashion retailer brand for trendsetters. With modern clothes, and scintillating jewellery, there is no limit to our creative minds. Perfectly Average embodies the idea that every individual should feel comfortable in their skin and express themselves confidently.
The brand’s goal is to introduce the latest and most remarkable pieces that will flatter our shoppers, their body types, wallets, and most importantly, their hearts. They always like to say that it’s perfectly alright to be perfectly average. And, they hope that anyone who shops with us also starts believing in this mantra. The brand believes in absolute honesty and curation hence, their logo is designed with a lot of thought put in it. The logo is inspired by different body shapes and sizes which is absolutely commendable in today’stime.
Being one of the youngest successful entrepreneurs in this expanding yet saturated niche is no easy feat, but with her vision, determination and passion, Tarushi has been able to create her own fashion label. Having started out with a mere investment at a nascent stage. Tarushi was able to turn her ambition into reality with her principled thinking and unwaveringfaith.
At a time when a lot of people are considering unconventional routes for their careers, entrepreneurship continues to be a decision that comes with its own set of unpredictability, impediments, and challenges. When asked about what propelled her to become an entrepreneur instead of taking the usual route to a stable job, Tarushi said, “Having a job certainly brings stability but can also lead to stagnancy. Entrepreneurship on the other hand is definitely a risky prospect, but also provides boundless opportunities and challenges.”
Tarushi Chhabra is a bonafide fashion enthusiast. From a young age, she was fascinated by bright colors, bold prints and statement choices. However, she realized that the stereotypical idea of beauty and euro-centric ideals limit people from truly embracing themselves. What’s ‘for a certain body type’ and what's not constrain people instead of letting them express themselves. She decided to create an Indian brand that represented the incredible variety of shapes, sizes, and forms amassed by the incredible people of this country. After pursuing a degree in Business Administration from Boston University, Tarushi set out on a journey to use her business expertise and combine it with her passion for fashion.
She hinted that, there is a stereotypical idea, especially in India, of how a girl should be or look like. This mindset truly restricts people from embarrassing themselves. For her, PERFECTLY AVERAGE means to accept, embrace and love yourself the way you are. Tarushi believes that fashion is the most powerful art form and that clothes have the unique ability to influence one’s mood and love for self. Ultimately, she hopes to empower an entire generation through the language of fashion.