How Testbook is Helping Students to ‘crack’ Civil Services Exam Through its Super Coaching Program

New Delhi (India), December 27: To crack one of the most challenging exams like UPSC CSE, students need access to top educators, comprehensive study resources and the latest methodologies. This is where UPSC coaching classes come to students’ rescue. Today, there is a huge demand for UPSC Coaching. Of course, most such are conducted by offline coaching centres.
These institutes charge candidates nearly 2 lakhs as UPSC coaching fees and living expenses if they are from a different city. Furthermore, Students, in most cases have to write separate exams to qualify for the training institutes that will provide them with access to top educators and resources that will eventually help them in their attempt to crack the exam.
This is a clear indication of the economic and psychological pressure that students in India face to excel academically.
To mitigate the same, Testbook has launched a Super Coaching program in collaboration with India’s top UPSC CSE educators to create a demographic-inclusive, cost-effective and the best UPSC online coaching program.
But How Tough can it Really be?
The UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) is considered one of India's toughest exams, with around 0.1%-0.2% of people clearing the exam out of the total candidates appearing for it.
Consider this. In 2019, 11.35 lakh students applied for the UPSC CSE Prelims exams. Of these, only 11845 students qualified for the UPSC CSE Mains exam. Subsequently, 2034 candidates made it to the interview round and finally, and only 927 were shortlisted for the final rank list. All this is a clear indication of the levels of competition in the country.
Despite fierce competition, the IAS exam is not only cleared by doctors, engineers or those with PhDs, but it is an inclusive exam, equally conquered by everyone. With the right strategies, guidance and study resource, anyone irrespective of financial, social or educational background, can crack the exam.
How Testbook Leading the Change Through its SuperCoaching Program
Testbook, one of India’s largest exam preparation platforms, is at the forefront of the battle for the democratisation of education. The democratisation of education basically refers to making it easy for everyone, regardless of academic ability and economic background, to access their choice of courses, educators, study resources and subjects.
Testbook via its newly launched online coaching module "UPSC Super Coaching", which is coaching for UPSC aspirants, especially those in tier-II and III cities, to gain access to the best guidance and resources without differential pricing or rank-based batches.
It has roped in the top educators from peak institutes all across the country to create the best online course for UPSC CSE preparation. These Super Teachers with years of IAS Coaching experience have guided thousands of candidates and cumulatively helped 12050 plus candidates crack the civil services exam.
In India, students pay hefty UPSC Coaching Fees ranging from Rs. 90,000 to Rs. 1.85 Lakhs to access top educators, structured courses and other supplemental resources. However, not everyone can afford such coaching fees. Edtechs like Testbook are using digital technology to help eradicate this undue pressure on students.
Besides the best mentorship and guidance, Testbook Super Coaching lets UPSC aspirants access Live sessions, profound analysis of each subject, updated current affairs, mock tests, doubt-solving sessions and much more at just Rs 3,333 per month.
Testbook Super Coaching currently covers 30 plus exams and plans to expand the program for other exams to help more students prepare better for their exams
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.