How the Adoption of Cloud Technology is Transforming Businesses in India

• As per NASSCOM, the adoption of cloud has the potential to add $380 billion to India’s GDP by 2026. The prominent sectors which are contributing to this GDP growth are financial services, communication, and media & entertainment.
• If cloud is not adopted by businesses or governments quickly, there is a high chance of losing $118 billion in GDP contribution and 5 million job opportunities by 2026.
• If adopted quickly, cloud computing will create 14 million direct and indirect employment opportunities in the next 5 years.
Cloud computing has always been a driving force for enabling companies to streamline their business processes and accelerate IT modernizations. With the emergence of industry-wide cloud computing offerings, India's public cloud market is estimated to reach USD 13.5 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 24% for 2021-2026.
Also, a report by Gartner suggests that spending on public cloud in India is expected to reach USD 7.5 billion in 2022. With the ability to ensure future competitiveness, cloud computing significantly helps enterprises in business transformation, faster product deployments to growth acceleration.
For leaping across cloud computing benefits and future transformations, more than 53% of enterprises have increased their adoption rate in 2021 and 85% of enterprises are already using SaaS software.
These are the major drivers for cloud adoption within industries:
1. Ability to introduce new products quickly in the market
2. Desire to drive better customer experience
While being able to enter new markets quickly with lesser deployment time using cloud, entrepreneurs can invest in strategic business initiatives and partnerships. Public cloud is helping businesses in lowering Capex costs and improving overall product development lifecycle and IT infrastructure requirements.
It has been observed that after the COVID-19 pandemic, people in India have become more dependent on cloud computing applications and infrastructure. Even before the pandemic, enterprises were using cloud computing for productivity, storage, and network capabilities. However, this crisis has intensified and accelerated the usage of cloud solutions and software by 90% amongst enterprises of all sizes and industries.
Not just private companies but also the government of India is focusing on making ‘Cloud Vision for India 2022’ a reality. With all these efforts, India is now becoming the prime destination for developing and running SaaS applications. In fact, a report by Chiratae-Zinnov has stated that the SaaS ecosystem of India is now the third largest in the world, and the revenue of the Indian SaaS market is expected to reach USD 100 billion by 2026. SaaS has continued to be the largest part of the overall public cloud services.
In the Indian cloud ecosystem, Microsoft has been a big player for a very long time and is now contributing to accelerating digital transformation across industries through its industry cloud offerings. As a result, more than 70% of the top BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) companies are now using Microsoft’s Cloud Solutions. As of now, Microsoft encompasses more than 200 cloud products and services.
Microsoft Asia Digital Transformation Study conducted a survey with Indian business leaders and found that 88% of respondents acknowledge that cloud computing has all the abilities to transform businesses and drive innovations and growth.
G7 CR Technologies is an IT and cloud transformation leader and one of the largest Microsoft cloud solution providers worldwide.
G7 CR Technologies mainly focuses on transforming small and medium businesses, startups, and ISVs. It has an annual turnover of USD 60 million. With experience driving cloud transformation across India and MEA region, G7 CR is an Expert Azure Managed Services Partner.
