How the New 2022/23 EPL Season Looks Like With the Top Teams Signing New Players

The 2022/23 EPL Season starts on Friday, 5th August 2022, with Crystal Palace welcoming Arsenal at Selhurst Park. If you follow sports news, you must have noticed that all top teams have signed some of the world's best players, with the new signings expected to impact their respective teams. Even the recently promoted teams like Nottingham Forest and Fulham have made several good signings.
The season promises to be exciting as teams have reinforced, and several stars have come to the EPL. Stars like Lisandro Martinez, Koulibaly, Haaland, and Nunez, among others, will hopefully add to the competitiveness of the EPL.
Top Teams Have Already Made Great Signings
The new season will be exhilarating for everyone since some top teams have already made some great signings and are still looking forward to signing more. On the other hand, teams like Man United, Arsenal, and Chelsea must improve their squad to challenge for trophies this season. Here are six teams who look like they will dominate this season:
● Arsenal- The Gunners have signed Matt Turner, Marquinhos, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, and Gabriel Jesus. Depending on the outgoings, Arsenal could still sign more players, as Arteta seeks to do better than the 5th they did last season, as they missed on Champions League for the fifth time in a row.
● Liverpool- The Anfield outfit has not made as many signings as the other top 6 teams. They have signed Darwin Nunez for £85 million from Benfica, Fabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsay as Mohammed Salah signed a three-year Liverpool extension. Klopp has ruled out further incomings, as he seems to have adequately replaced Sadio Mane with Nunez.
● Chelsea- The Stamford Bridge club has signed Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling. However, it is still linked with Allan Saint-Maximin, Presenel Kimpembe, and Guido Rodriguez after losing out on Barcelona for Jules Kounde.
● Manchester City- Man City, has signed Kalvin Phillips, Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, and Stefan Ortega. They are currently being linked to Brighton’s Marc Cucurella.
● Manchester United- United have signed Lisandro Martinez, Malacia, and Eriksen and are still working on deals for Frankie de Jong and Brazilian Antony. The club has also been linked with other players like Sergei Milenkovic-Savic, Denzel Dumfries, Sergino Dest, among others.
● Tottenham Hotspur- Spurs have made several signings, including Djed Spence, Richarlison, Clement Lenglet, Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, and Yves Bissouma.
The Top Signings
The new EPL season is just around the corner. With the top teams signing top players, we expect great things this year. The Premier League is the best league in the world, and it's no surprise why. With some of the biggest names in world football signing with top teams and teams willing to spend big money on players, betting on EPL will never be more exciting.
The top signing of the season is undoubtedly Man City's Haaland. The Norwegian has joined from Borrusia Dortmund for £51m. Haaland joins the reigning champions and may hopefully help the Citizens win the elusive Champions League trophy.
The most prominent signings in 2022/23 so far are;
● Erling Haaland - Manchester City, arguably the biggest signing so far
● Darwin Nunez – Liverpool
● Raheem Sterling – Chelsea
● Gabriel Jesus – Arsenal
● Richarlison – Tottenham
● Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez- Manchester United
Second Chances and Team to Watch
Players like Dean Henderson, Jesse Lingard, and Christian Eriksen have something to prove, having signed for Nottingham Forest and Manchester United, respectively. In the 2022/23 season, teams to watch out for include Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspurs, Westham, Manchester United, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, and Leicester. Newcastle has a great squad with its new Saudi owners and may attempt to break into the top 6. Tottenham under Conte looks competitive and may do better than the 4th it did in the 2021/22 season.
The EPL Keeps Attracting Top Talent
The new season is just around the corner, and we all know there will be plenty of changes in signings and recruitment. The English Premier League (EPL) has been one of the most popular leagues in the world for a long time. It has attracted top talent from all over the world, and it continues to do so every year. With the coming of Haaland and company, it should continue to attract more players.
The sports arena will experience amazing improvements brought in by the new talents. Not only football will have great things happening, but also other sports. As changes continue, keep checking various sites, including the Nigerian news, for all the sports news as they happen.
Good Times Ahead
The beginning of the new season is always exciting, but it's even more so this time around. It’s an open secret that the 2021/22 EPL season looks promising, with several world-class signings.