How The Pivotals is creating new-age celebrities in the digital era

Fame in the digital age is very easy to achieve. All you need is a camera, and you are set for your 15-seconds of fame, or longer. As means of communication develop and media expands, celebrityhood is slowly becoming a thriving industry. But what’s more important is how you retain the celeb title, because today, nothing is as short-lived as being a star! One agency that is helping these new-age celebrities continuously evolve and retain their stardom is The Pivotals.
Born in 2016, The Pivotals is a 360-degree, integrated brand communication firm that is led by a dynamic and experienced communications professional, Pranshu Sikka. Started in2016, this venture is now a 25-member-strong team spread across several cities in the country. In a short time, the company has helped hundreds of new-age celebrities and influencers monetize their skills and content beyond the initial few seconds of fame. As content consumption moves online, Sikka and his team of seasoned professionals are helping people adapt to the dynamic media industry.
“In this era of digital technology, people have endless choices for content consumption. This evolution makes it crucial for these bands of celebs to evolve with the times. With the growing demand from consumers, celebs will be hard-pressed to offer content that is unique and keeps up with the ever-evolving platforms. That’s where we step in, to help these new-age influencers leverage this democratization of content, and monetize their skills to the maximum,” says Pranshu Sikka.
The media and entertainment industry are not new to this communication veteran. Pranshu Sikka is a renowned name in the PR and marketing industry in the country, and has close to two decades of experience as a strategic communication consultant. Prior to starting his entrepreneurial journey, he delivered editorial assignments for leading media houses such as CNBC TV18 and Reuters, and has also been at the helm of leadership in some of India’s biggest communication consulting agencies. He has led multiple brand and stakeholder management mandates across Indian and international markets.
Today, as the leader of The Pivotals, he helps fashionistas, singers, writers, bloggers, photographers, and other creative professionals to join this new pantheon of celebrityhood. By recognizing the changing dynamics, and empowering people with tools to ensure evolution of content, he has helped scores of production agencies, brands, and individuals navigate this complex maze.