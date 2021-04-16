How the Popularity of Cricket has Grown Over the Years

The game of Cricket has been the most popular sport in the world right now. This game was introduced by the British. Cricket has the second most-watched, most read, and most talked sport in the world after Football. The game of bat and ball is very engaging to play, watch, speak and read. The popularity of this game has increased over rapidly over the years, and in today's article, we shall find out why –
Cricket famous - Cricket is also known as the gentlemen's game. This sport is famously played worldwide, and it has got the most exposure than all the other sports and games. This game is popular in the countries like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and England. In these countries, the population is more and hence the popularity is even more. But that is not the case here, Cricket is also famous the countries like Nepal, the USA, Afghanistan, Namibia, Holland, Kenya and many more. In these countries, the popularity is not matched to an extreme level like India and other countries. But still, it is played there, which is why this game's popularity is growing immensely. Accounting to kheltalk.com, yes India has more viewers than other countries but above mention countries will also show massive interest in cricket matches.
The USA on Cricket – The game is growing quite popularly in the USA region, where it will have a big say on this sport and due to the growth of the enormous population of this sport-loving country, Cricket will reach its greater heights soon. Cricket was hugely popular in the States during the era of 1700s. But due to the Civil war, the game of Cricket was replaced by the baseball sport. Now, the love for Cricket is coming back in the United States of America because of Indians and West Indians citizens' influence. The popular channel named ESPN gives all the information on the cricket news, it has said that there 30 million USA people who are cricket fans and follow.
Cricket is an Inspiration and Fantasy Cricket – In earlier days, Sports were only seen to improve fitness. Many young and old play Cricket to improve their fitness, stamina and get good health. Cricket is the same for all sizes and ages and is also an inspiration for improving fitness, giving us good health. Cricket is played in big stadiums like Lords and Eden Gardens, but local clubs train the players for this fantastic sport. One should go to the local to get in those clubs where the games is played from all the levels, and they can get their cricket kits to get started with ease. Cricket has been rising steadily in today's world, even after the dramatic world cup tournament of 2019. Even the deadly virus could not stop the countries from hosting an International series and the mega game like the Indian Premier League. Cricket is the only sport which many people love to play, watch, and read. It is also the sport which many people can debate. Cricket has given birth to fantasy gaming sports as well. Today people play fantasy cricket to earn some big prizes. Meanwhile, the sports website helps in making such predictions on such fantasy cricket platforms.
The Thrilling World Cup of 2019 – A World Cup is the most critical event in Cricket. It is a chance to become the world champions. The fifty over and the T20 Over format have a world cup tournament. The longest and most traditional form will also have a world cup tournament named WTC – World Test Championship, where India and New Zealand will fight to lift this world cup trophy at Lords from 18th June 2021 to 22nd June 2021. As all ways, the world cups have been a thrilling one, and the 2019 World Cup was no less. It also played a significant role in growing its popularity of the game. The videos of the group stage matches had a viewership of more than 2.6 billion, which made this the most-watched Cricket competition ever. The fantastic final, which England won, also received views as the home team tied the match and won their first World Cup trophy in a super over by the boundary count against New Zealand.