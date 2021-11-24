How to apply for Australia Immigration– Visas Avenue

Australia is one of the most popular countries among the overseas immigration aspirants.
The government of Australia every year invites 160,000 new immigrants and most of them apply for visa under skilled migration program. This is the reason that every year thousands of people apply for Australia immigration from India and other parts of the globe as well. Although, the Australian government did impose some temporary travel restrictions, in view of the global pandemic, however, now various states of Australia has started issuing invitations and nominating the candidates for skilled visas.
Pathways for immigration to Australia
Australia is one among the first few countries, which introduced point-based system for skilled migration. Like Canada, Australia also has an organized skilled migration program to register, assess and select the candidates for skilled permanent visa. General Skilled Migration Program (GSM) of Australia has three popular point-tested visa categories, i.e.
● Skilled Independent Visa Subclass 189
● Skilled Nominated Visa Subclass 190
● Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) Visa Subclass 491
Former two among the above visa categories are Permanent Resident (PR) visas, while the later one is the regional temporary visa allocated by Department of Home Affairs (DHA), Australia for five years. Australia’s General Skilled Migration Program is based on a point system that has a few selection factors, i.e. age, education, English language proficiency, work experience, etc. A candidate need to score minimum 65 points based on these factors to become eligible to apply for a GSM visa.
Australia immigration process
A candidate interested in applying for skilled visa in Australia, need to check his/her occupation in relevant SOL(Skilled Occupation List) of Australia and subsequently, obtain the required documents, i.e. Skill Assessment and English proficiency test, i.e. IELTS (International English Language Testing System).
Upon collecting required documents, submit your Expression of Interest (EOIs)on Skill Select system, and check the eligibility points (minimum 65).Now ,the immigration department assesses the submitted EOIs and release the details of the candidates who received ITAs (Invitations to Apply) for relevant skilled visa, through a monthly Skill Select invitation round.
On receipt of the visa invitation, you need to submit complete application and documents for the relevant visa within 60 days. Subsequently, the immigration department of Australia will verify the submitted application and documents and issue the approval of visa accordingly.
Key requirements for immigration to Australia?
Here are the key requirements for immigration to Australia:
● Age- An applicant must be under 45 years of age (for skilled/Nominated/sponsored visas)
● Occupation- Your occupation must be in relevant Skilled occupation list of Australia
● Skill Assessment - Get the Skill Assessment done from a recognized assessing authority, i.e. ACS, AACA, VETASSESS, etc.
● English Proficiency–Must provide an English Language Proficiency Test, i.e. IELTS with a minimum six band score in all four abilities
● State nomination- acquire the state nomination if applying for a state nominated visa, i.e. Subclass 190 visa.
● Education and work-experience-Provide education and employment related documents
● Medical certificate and PCC- You need to provide Medical certificate for fitnessand provide PCC (Police Clearance Certificate) as proof of good character
Apply through a MARA Registered consultant
If you are new to immigration, it is wise to apply for visa through a MARA registered Immigration consultant. The Migration Agents Registration Authority (MARA) is the regulatory body that registers the immigration consultants in Australia. Hence, to avoid sham agents or agencies, make certain that you submit your visa application, through a genuine and trusted MARA agent.
Associated with MARA member, Visas Avenue is a leading and trusted Immigration Consultancy Company in India. It takes pride on its incredible success rate of over 95 percent for obtaining client visa approvals. Every year, hundreds of immigration aspirants apply for skilled visa, PR visa, student visa, family sponsored visa, partner visa, etc. through VA team.
If you are planning to apply for skilled visa in Australia this year, you may visit Visas Avenue immigration website visasavenue.com call at 7818-000-777 to explore different Australian visa subclasses, process requirements, and services offered by Visas Avenue team for immigration to Australia.