How to apply for U.K. work visa?

The United Kingdom offers endless possibilities for skilled workers exploring options for work overseas in the U.K.
The U.K. has both short-term as well as long-term visas for an individual looking to work in the country, provided they are eligible for the same.
Long-term U.K. work visas include – the Skilled Worker visa, the Health and Care Worker visa, Intra-company visas, Minister of Religion visa, and the Sportsperson visa.
Generally, a skilled worker would be required to secure the “Skilled Worker visa” for the U.K. to be able to come and stay in the U.K. for undertaking an eligible job with any of the approved employers.
The U.K. Skilled Worker visa has replaced the Tier 2 [General] Work visa.
Much simplified and more streamlined than ever, the new points-based immigration system of the U.K. will be making the best use of technology while, at the same time, implementing the recommendations of the Law Commission.
According to the U.K. government, “The Points-Based System will be a fair system, because we will treat people from every part of the world equally.”
So, how exactly does one apply for a U.K. work visa?
Let’s find out.
Do keep in mind that you will have to score 70 points to be eligible for applying for working in the U.K. via the Skilled Worker visa route.
Of the factors assessed, while some are mandatory stipulations that must be met, other are tradeable points that can be adjusted against other factors.
An offer of a job in the U.K. by an approved sponsor, the job being at the appropriate skill level, and speaking English at the required level are factors that will have to be met necessarily by the individual.
The U.K. Skilled Worker visa will have to be applied for online. The precise procedure of applying will be dependent on whether the applicant is at present within the U.K. or intending to come to the country.
Moreover, how a skilled worker from within the U.K. applies to the visa will depend on whether they are merely extending their current visa, or switching over altogether to a different visa.
An applicant’s partner as well as children might be included in the U.K. Skilled Worker visa application, provided, however, that they are eligible.
The costs involved for securing a U.K. Skilled Worker visa will be as per the total individuals – that is, only the applicant, or the partner and children along with the main applicant – applying for the same.
Basically, each of the individuals included on the application for the Skilled Worker visa for the U.K. will be required to pay the relevant application fee. Additionally, each of the individuals will be required to also pay the healthcare surcharge for each of the years that they intend staying the U.K.
Also, the fact of possessing sufficient personal savings will also have to be proved and established.
Now, the time for receiving a decision on the visa application will be 3 weeks for those applying from overseas. Those applying from inside the U.K. can expect a decision in 8 weeks’ time.
Applications for the U.K. Skilled Worker visa can be submitted up to 3 months prior to the due date for beginning work in the U.K. The due date will be specifically mentioned on the Certificate of Sponsorship.
Despite being the more better-known and the most sought-after route to work overseas in the U.K., the Skilled Worker visa is not the only way for working in the U.K.
Alternate ways for working in the U.K. include – the Global Talent route, Start-Up and Innovator route, and the Graduate route.