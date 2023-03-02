How To Build Chest Muscles: HOW TO BUILD A BIGGER CHEST (EVEN IF IT’S LAGGING BEHIND)

The chest is among the most powerful and largest muscles that we have in our bodies however, it's notoriously hard to develop and many feel it to be lagging in comparison to other muscles. If you're naturally thin with a narrow shoulder or a ribcage that isn't as wide, making a bigger chest could seem impossible. I've had that experience.
There are three principles that can be used to improve chest size:
- Select exercises that make your chest is the primary factor, ensuring that it receives the most stimulation for growth. And if your chest isn't performing as well the same principle applies when it comes to lifting exercises where your chest is the primary aspect.
- Make your chest go through an extended exercise, improving how much muscles you can grow with each exercise. We'll go over it in detail below. this could increase your rate of growth in muscle.
- Check that you're working towards an overload that is progressive, getting stronger as time passes, and gradually lifting heavier weights or performing more repetitions. This means eating sufficient calories and protein to recuperate and improve through your workouts.
If you can build strength when lifting weights that are limited in strength by your chest's size, your chest will expand. When those lifts test your chest in a deep stretch, it will expand significantlyfaster.
Which exercises are the most effective at pushing our chests to a wide range of movement? How can we be confident that our chests aren't the most important factor? Let's take a look.
INTRODUCTION
In my very first season of weight training I was unable to make any progress with my chest. I was working it three times a week but was not doing a great work of stimulating my chest and I was unable to determine how to stimulate it to grow. In addition I was having trouble bench pressing 65 pounds, and was unable to figure out how I could increase my strength.
It was at this point that I came into the contact of my company associate, Marco. He showed me how to master the bench press using improved technique and provided me with a well-organized training plan to adhere. A few months later my chest had grown in dimensions:
My photos of progress over the course of four months in my role as an intermediate lifter.
In those four months, my bench press jumped from 65 pounds to 135 pounds, the weight went up to the 185-pound mark. A few months after having taken those pictures I had achieved my lifelong goal of benching 225lbs in five repetitions.
My bench press stopped for a long period. I kept gaining muscle but I stopped placing too much focus upon my chest. I was happy with the results. As I progressed to a weight of 195 pounds. I was trying to develop larger arms and bigger backs, larger back and larger legs.
Research began to emerge showing that exercising the muscles in a more intense stretch is better at encouraging muscle growth. It was my decision to incorporate this on my bench press and my numbers began to rise again. One year later I benched 315 pounds for a single awkward repetition.
Me lifting 315 pounds to bench for an awkward, slow repetition.
At the time, Marco and I worked with more than 10,000 naturally thin men, many with weak chests that they had built themselves. These are the strategies we employ for our clients. They are the methods I employed to increase the size of my own chest and which helped me increase my bench press up from 65 pounds at 315lbs.
HOW DO I BUILD A LARGER CHEST
Your credit score should be the LIMITING Factor
For a stronger chest It's not enough to pick exercises that target the chest muscle. This could be effective however it may not. It is all dependent on the extent to which these exercises are affecting your chest. It's all dependent on the muscles that are limiting your performance. The muscles in question are closest to failure, which means that these are the muscles that receive the majority of the growth stimuli.
The image alt="Illustration of a person doing an exercise bench press using a barbell." data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 1260px) 100vw, 1260px" data-lazy-src="https://bonytobeastly.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/bench-press-illustration.jpg" data-lazy-srcset="https://bonytobeastly.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/bench-press-illustration.jpg 1260w, https://bonytobeastly.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/bench-press-illustration-300x206.jpg 300w, https://bonytobeastly.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/bench-press-illustration-1024x703.jpg 1024w, https://bonytobeastly.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/bench-press-illustration-768x527.jpg 768w" data-ll-status="loaded" src="https://bonytobeastly.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/bench-press-illustration.jpg"/>The bench press with a barbell isn't always an exercise for the chest.
Let's consider the bench press with barbells to illustrate and let's think of three different people performing it:
- Benching to strengthen the shoulders Person 1 performs the bench press using a wide grip and performs 5 repsand is unable to complete the set due to the shoulder muscles giving out. His chest was doing the work and yes. It was arousing. However, it's not too tired at it's end series. It's not been tested. So it can't continue to grow.
- Benching for chest and shoulders:person 2 does the bench press, but with a larger grip, he performs 8 repetitions. Again the exercise fails due to the shoulders loosen. However, this time his chest was working much more intensely. Actually the chest of his was almost getting close to failure after the workout. Each muscle was working extremely hard to increase the growth of muscle. Maybe he's building more muscles in his shoulders however, his chest is expanding too.
- Benching exercises for the shoulders and chest:person 3 does the bench press using a more rounded grip. He completes 12 reps but fails due to the fact that his chest starts to give out. The shoulders were doing enough work to create an adequate growth stimulus, however, the bulkof the stimulus for growth is focused on his chest.
If you're working to build a larger chest, you're not going to want to be the first one. The bench press is something he's been doing for a while and he's getting stronger in the exercise, but it's not a lifting of the shoulders for him, therefore his chest will be in comparison. It's more beneficial to be the third or second person, in which the bench press can be used as a compound lift that works your shoulders and your chest. If your chest is slowing it's better to be the third person. You'll be focusing on your chest using your bench press.
In the end, you do not need the bench press barbell to build up your chest. It's the most powerful chest workout that's compound and does an excellent job in exercising your shoulders, chest, andtriceps. There are other lifts which focus more the chest. For example the bench press with dumbbells is a less powerful lift and isn't as effective for working your shoulders and triceps. However, it's great for strengthening your chest.
We don't have to do the bench press in the first place. It is possible to build a bigger chest using push-ups or dikes, the dumbbell fly pec deck machine or many other chest exercises that are great. There are many exercises that are ideal to build a bigger and stronger chest, as long as we exercise in a manner in which our chest is our primary element.
Work your chest hard under A TIGHT STRETCH
In the event that your chest becomes your limiting aspect and you perform the sets to within 3 reps of failing it is possible to increase muscle mass. If you put in the effort and perseverance, it will grow. However, you can build your chest much quicker and efficiently when we push it to the limit with the pressure of a stretch.
If we take a look at the analysis that included 26 different studies and find that when we work our muscles while in an extended position, instead of with a contracted position it is possible to build muscles twice as quickly. The meta-analysis focused on the weighted hold (isometric lifts) However, follow-up studies found the same result when performing the full range of movement ( study, study). With more research continuing to emerge it's becoming apparent that pushing our muscles to the length of our muscles is among the most effective methods to increase muscular growth.
This won't change the way we train our chests. We've known for quite a long time that exercises that put our chests in a tight stretch trigger the greatest muscular growth. This is why there's a lot of focus on lifting the barbell to our chests during exercises like bench presses, and bringing our chests to the floor while doing push-ups, as well as using machines to work our chests using a full range of movement
Jay Cutler emphasizing the stretch while he is working out his chest.
For instance, take a consider the way Jay Cutler, four-time Mr Olympia winner, performs the chest workouts. He's able to get a big stretch in the lower part then lifts the weight several inches, and returns to an extended stretch. He doesn't bother to keep the weight in place. He's just doing the portion of the exercise that works his chest muscles at long lengths.
Are Jay Cutler training his chest in this way since he's aware of all the latest research? Most likely not. It's likely a technique that's been used in the bodybuilding world, and that is used every year for decades, due to the way it helps to increase chest size. As more studies are conducted we're beginning to see the reason it is so effective.
Does this mean that you should work your chest with only a small movement range, focusing on the most intense parts of your lifts? It's probably not. It is still advisable to exercise your chest with the full range of movement. One trick to remember is pick exercises that have a curve that pushes your chest more towards the bottom, and less in the middle. This way, you're not only constrained to the power of your chest but also by its strength when you're in the strain of a long stretch.
How do we implement this?
- Perform the bench press using a an extended range of movement. Your strength-to-force curve is perfectly. It's already the most difficult on the bottom, and especially with a moderate-to-wide grip and a moderate arch. This is the traditional method of performing this exercise. There are no major adjustments required.
- A dumbbell fly most likely more effective than the cable crossover because it stretches your chest more in the lower part of your but not as much at the top.
- Deficit-based push-ups are much better than push-ups because they push your chest muscles through a greater range of movement.
- The pec deck machine as well as chest press machines are excellent. Both machines help to strengthen the chest with the pressure of a stretch. they are both toughest in the lower end in the range movement.
As you can see, there is no require anything revolutionary. The most well-known chest lifts are ideal for building a larger chest. Just make sure to do them with a wide range of movement. Make sure to stretch your chest during your exercises.
Image alt="Illustration of a person doing the deficit push-up." data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 1400px) 100vw, 1400px" data-lazy-src="https://bonytobeastly.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/deficit-push-up-bodyweight-illustration.jpg" data-lazy-srcset="https://bonytobeastly.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/deficit-push-up-bodyweight-illustration.jpg 1400w, https://bonytobeastly.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/deficit-push-up-bodyweight-illustration-300x117.jpg 300w, https://bonytobeastly.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/deficit-push-up-bodyweight-illustration-1024x401.jpg 1024w, https://bonytobeastly.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/deficit-push-up-bodyweight-illustration-768x301.jpg 768w" data-ll-status="loaded" src="https://bonytobeastly.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/deficit-push-up-bodyweight-illustration.jpg"/>The deficit push-up is fantastic for strengthening the chest while doing the strain of a long stretch.
What makes this more complicated is when we examine the electromyography (EMG) study. When muscles are stretched thin, this means that there's less mass underneath the electrodes which indicates less activation. When our muscles contract and stretched, there's more muscle mass beneath the electrodes, which is interpreted as more muscle activation. Therefore, if we analyze EMG research, exercises that work our muscles with smaller muscle lengths are more effective in activating our muscles. This is why you'll find many people suggesting exercises such as that of the crossover cable or working out with the resistance band. However, I'm hesitant to believe that this could be a bad idea.
Image alt="Illustration of a person doing the dumbbell fly." data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 1400px) 100vw, 1400px" data-lazy-src="https://bonytobeastly.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/dumbbell-chest-fly-illustration.jpg" data-lazy-srcset="https://bonytobeastly.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/dumbbell-chest-fly-illustration.jpg 1400w, https://bonytobeastly.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/dumbbell-chest-fly-illustration-300x156.jpg 300w, https://bonytobeastly.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/dumbbell-chest-fly-illustration-1024x531.jpg 1024w, https://bonytobeastly.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/dumbbell-chest-fly-illustration-768x398.jpg 768w" data-ll-status="loaded" src="https://bonytobeastly.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/dumbbell-chest-fly-illustration.jpg"/>The dumbbell fly tests our chest muscles under a strong stretch.
Additionally, although exercises which work muscles to longer lengths exhibit lower levels of muscle activation in EMG research, they also show greaterlevels of activation in the muscles when we examine the most effective methods to measure the level of muscle activation, for instance employing the MRI ( study). More importantly, when we examine studies that measure the actual growth of muscles like the one below which focuses on the long stretch can lead to people gaining two times more muscles.
GET STRONGER AT YOUR CHEST EXERCISES
Now, when you've selected exercises that limit how strong your chest is in a deep stretch All you have to do is concentrate on strengthening your muscles during those exercises. In every workout, aim to increase a tiny bit of weight on the bar, or do an additional repetition. If you benched at 185 pounds for 10 repetitions during your last workout, you can bench at 190 pounds to do 10 reps the next time. If you performed 18 push-ups with deficits in your last workout, aim to reach 19 . This time.
It's not as easy as it seems. Inducing the growth of muscles is an important thing, but in order to gain the size of your muscles, you have to consume enough protein to create extra muscle tissue. You also must consume enough calories to put on pounds on your scale. All of this is connected:
- Pick lifts that your chest can be considered the most limiting element, and keep your sets within two repetitions that are not failing. You'll be increasing the strength of your chest.
- Perform an extended stretch to nearly double the stimulus to build muscle that will allow you to increase the size of your chest quicker.
- Consume enough protein to build your muscles, as well as enough calories to add weight to your body. Since you've pushed your chest muscles, some of that mass of muscle will be absorbed in your triceps.
- Since you've built muscle you'll be able to show up for your next workout stronger and you'll be capable of lifting just a small amountmore weight or perform the same amount ofmore repetitions. This is progress.
Give the process time the chest of yours will get larger, without fail regardless of how stubborn or how far it's been in the process.
HOW to get more CHEST GROWTH ADVANCED CHEST Exercises
HOW DO YOU ENGAGE your chest when doing the BENCH Press
Bench with a wider grip
The people with chests that are stubborn tend to find they're shoulders, triceps and shoulders muscles take over when they attempt to do exercises like bench pressing. It's not a big issue. It's a compound exercise, and the ability to build larger shoulders and triceps is fantastic. If you're trying to build a larger chest it may be beneficial to modify your approach to make your chest the primary aspect.
The most effective way to highlight your chest while benching is to have a larger grip, a more flared elbow and also to place the barbell a little higher up the chest (instead of your sternum) in the following manner:
A bench that is narrower for shoulders (left) and wider to fit the top of your chest (right).
If you bench using more grips this can increase the the time you can place your arms are placed on your chest, while reducing the load on your upper chest and shoulders. This puts more weight on your chest and lower on shoulders. This means that your chest will be required to carry out more work, which gives it an increased growth boost.
Bench with dumbbells, instead of Barbells
The chest moves by hugging similar to when performing a fly with a dumbbell. While doing the bench press, however the barbell keeps the weights from slipping towards the side, making the exercise much more comfortable for your chest and less difficult on your triceps. This stops the chest area from being too much of a constraining factor and lets your triceps help during the exercise. This is the reason why the bench press with barbells is so much stronger and also why it is a fantastic compound lift.
The disadvantage of the bench press using a barbell However, it's possible that your triceps muscles will fail well before your pecs, which can prevent your chest being pushed enough to stimulate the growth of muscles. The best solution is to get rid of the barbell and perform a dumbbell bench presse instead.
When you bench press a dumbbell your chest will have to work hard to prevent the weights from slipping towards the sides. It's a blend of chest presses as well as an exercise for the chest which makes the exercise moreharder on your chest muscles.
A Deeper Bench giving your chest a Greater Stretch
The second step you can take to boost the chest size from you bench presses is to push more deeply, placing your chest in a strong stretch. There are some experts, like Jeff Cavaliere (of Athlean-X) and others, suggesting that you do our benching with a straight back and limited range of movement. It's also true that sometimes that novices have difficulty bringing the barbell into their chests. I can remember when I was first beginning to work on building muscles I was extremely skinny, my shoulders weak and I could not lift the barbell all the down towards my chest, without pain in my shoulders.
Ideally, however you'd like to improve your range of motionby making sure you bench with a slight arch, and also how to pinch your shoulder blades back and back. Perhaps you should start by doing a board press dumbbell push-up, or bench press. This is okay. Making the push-up or dumbbell fly is a fantastic method to build up a larger chest. Over time, however you'll be able to build the range of motion required to get the barbell into your chest. If you are able to do that then, I'll bet you'll see your chest's size and strength in the bench press will begin to increase.
To learn more, we've got an entire article on how to lift like an unfit beginner.
Use a moderate rep range
Bench press an enormous compound lift that is able to be performed within smaller repetition ranges and it's fine. The only issue is that when you're doing one to eight reps in a set, it will require a lot from your shoulder and your triceps. If your shoulders and triceps aren't performing as well and make it difficult to build a larger chest.
Most people don't have an issue. The majority of people are dominant in their chests when it comes to bench presses. If they exercise in lower rep ranges they experience an increase in shoulder and triceps strength but it doesn't affect the chest size. It's just a way to increase the size of compound lift. However, if you're looking to utilize the bench press to create a larger chest, you may consider using the higher rep range. If you do sets that range from 9-12 reps it is generally more comfortable on shoulders and triceps muscles, but harder on your chest.
How to ENGAGE YOUR GUESTS WITH PUSH-UPS
Push-Ups are as good as the Bench Press
As we've discussed in our article on bodyweight exercises that push-ups can be compared to bench presses to build a larger chest. According to this research it was found that there is no difference in the size of your chest when you do push-ups as opposed to bench press. Both are equally effective.
There are some implications. If you don't own dumbbells or barbells but you don't have any, you can build a larger chest with no equipment. Just do push-ups. Additionally, push-ups can be an excellent chest exercise to add to your routine, even if already have weights. You can also do the bench press as well as push-ups.
Do deficit push-ups to get a Longer Stretch
If you're able to perform push-ups on flat surfaces for 10-20 repetitions using a an excellent technique and full movement range, getting your chest to the floor you are able to switch onto the deficit pull-up. The deficit push-up requires that you place your hands on push-up handlesor weight plates, or even speculative fiction books, and allow the chest to go more than your hands. It's for example:
Image alt="Illustration of a man performing an exercise that is a deficit." data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 1400px) 100vw, 1400px" data-lazy-src="https://bonytobeastly.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/deficit-push-up-bodyweight-illustration.jpg" data-lazy-srcset="https://bonytobeastly.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/deficit-push-up-bodyweight-illustration.jpg 1400w, https://bonytobeastly.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/deficit-push-up-bodyweight-illustration-300x117.jpg 300w, https://bonytobeastly.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/deficit-push-up-bodyweight-illustration-1024x401.jpg 1024w, https://bonytobeastly.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/deficit-push-up-bodyweight-illustration-768x301.jpg 768w" data-ll-status="loaded" src="https://bonytobeastly.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/deficit-push-up-bodyweight-illustration.jpg"/>The deficit push-up is an incredible chest workout.
When you lower your body to your hand, you will make your chest undergo an extreme stretch, increasing the muscle development that you trigger. In turn, the deficit push-up could cause even greater chest expansion as compared to the bench press. The only drawback is that it's more difficult to carry as much weight and, therefore, you'll eventually be outgrown by it.
In the end that, the push-up for deficit will get bigger with time. As you get heavier your body gets heavier, and the weight will rise. It is possible to bench 315 pounds and if I perform my deficit push-ups right after doing the bench press I'm unable to do more than 25 repetitions but that's still in the range of hypertrophy repetitions. Every time I train, I try for an additional rep. At some point, I'll need purchase a weighted vest. However, that day isn't yet.
Maintain Your Push-Ups Flat
A common mistake of people make is as they gain strength when they push-up as they get stronger, they begin to lift their feet. This is logical. It puts the weight of your body on your hands which makes the push-up more difficult. It also shifts the weight on your shoulders. It transforms the push-up into a kind of bench press with an incline. This makes it more difficult to engage the large muscles in your middle as well as lower part of your chest. This reduces the effectiveness of a chest workout.
This is a shoulder raise.
However, this doesn't mean you shouldn't lift your feet. This is just a reminder that when you lift your feet, make sure you lift your hands as well. This way, you're doing low-intensity push-ups while your feet are elevated. That's great.
HOW DO I BUILD A BETTER CHEST Using THE CHEST FLY
If you've done a decent job of retraining your chest using the push-up and bench press it is possible that you don't need the chest isolation lift. It is an straightforward muscle. It is able to fully activate during compound lifting and does not require a variety of exercises. If your chest is slowing down it is a fantastic chest isolation exercise to incorporate to your exercise routine.
There are many ways to perform the chest fly they all have their advantages than other methods.
The chest fly is an exercise machine.
We first have chest and deck machine. It's common to hear that exercise machines aren't as effective in encouraging muscle growth like free weights, but this doesn't prove true in the study. Machines for exercise are just as effective in stimulating muscle growth ( study). Additionally, these machines are incredibly effective of working the chest muscles with a long stretch.
The exercise of a cable crossover.
Then, we'll have cables that cross. This is the most aesthetically pleasing chest exercise that lots of bodybuilders like. It's not as easy to perform, and it is characterized by an odd strength curve. It is popular because it makes the chest more when in the closed position. This can help in getting an increase in strength, but not as effective for building muscles. You can perform these however you like, but I would suggest that other variations will help you build an even bigger chest.
The dumbbell fly is an incredible chest builder.
Then we can finally let the fly of the dumbbell. A few bodybuilders opt out of this workout since it's hard only on the bottom end of their range however, that's precisely the reason it's so great. It's particularly difficult to do when your chests are stretched. It's the most significant aspect of the range of motion, and the most optimal place for the lift to be the most difficult. This is why it's so great.
The trick to using this dumbbell exercise is to bring the weight gradually, creating a long stretch across your chest. It's that stretch at lowest point of motion that's magical and you should be sure to go deep and nice.
HOW DO I BUILD A LARGER CHEST
Is Your Upper Chest Lagging Behind?
It's possible that your chest's upper part is in a slack however if your chest isn't as large in general it's not due to your chest's upper region. It's because the chest area you have (connected with your neckbones) is significantly smaller than your lower and mid chest (connected to your sternum). It's not that it's smaller simply because it's falling in comparison, I'm saying that your upper chest an incredibly smaller muscle. There will be a time when it will be less.
The image alt="Illustration that shows the anatomy of the upper chest." data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 1400px) 100vw, 1400px" data-lazy-src="https://bonytobeastly.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/what-is-the-upper-chest.jpg" data-lazy-srcset="https://bonytobeastly.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/what-is-the-upper-chest.jpg 1400w, https://bonytobeastly.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/what-is-the-upper-chest-300x195.jpg 300w, https://bonytobeastly.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/what-is-the-upper-chest-1024x667.jpg 1024w, https://bonytobeastly.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/what-is-the-upper-chest-768x500.jpg 768w" data-ll-status="loaded" src="https://bonytobeastly.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/what-is-the-upper-chest.jpg"/>The chest's upper part (left) as well as the chest's lower part (right).
If you've got an overall small chest isn't a great idea to concentrate on the most small portion on your body. It's better to concentrate the majority of your effort on the more substantial, larger chest exercises to assist in building a bigger chest overall. Think of the push-up and bench press. These exercises will increase the size of your entire chest.
However the bench press push-up and overhead press challenge your chest's upper region however, they may not be enough to increase the amount of muscle growth in that area. All of these lifts the chest is likely isn't the most important aspect, so it could or might not fall in comparison to. It's the reason it's helpful to incorporate some exercises which target it specifically.
The bench press with an incline.
The most efficient way to construct an upper body that is bigger is to include close-grip bench pressing or incline to your workout routine. Close-grip bench presses strengthen your upper and shoulders over a wider range of motion. On the other hand, the bench press with a low-incline (with an angle of about 30-degrees) is the most tried and tested exercises for the upper part of your chest. You can pick either. If you can do some sets every now and then or twice per week You shouldn't have any problems building a larger chest.
THE PERFECT CHEST WORKOUT
To develop a larger chest, you'll need to strengthen your chest at least three times a week, using various chest exercises. You can choose the exercises according to what makes your chest hardest:
- Exercises that are heavy compound. What exercises are you feeling like they're placing the greatest strain on your chest near the end of the lift and when your chest is stretched out? These are good basic chest exercises. Consider the bench press that is flat as well as the dumbbell bench presse or the deficit push-up as well as the dip with weights.
- Simple isolation exercise. What lifts will provide the greatest chest exhale when you work in higher rep ranges? They are great secondary chest exercises. Consider exercises like the push-up deficit, pec deck machine or that chest presses machine and the dumbbell fly.
- Exercises for the upper chest. To build a strong and balanced chest, you'll likely want at minimum one workout in your routine that focuses on the upper chest. I suggest choosing between the close-grip bench press that incline bench press as well as the deficiency push-up. The bench press with a low-incline is the most well-known, and it's an excellent option.
After you've played around with the exercises and found the ones which work for you, set an initial and a second chest exercise for each exercise. For instance:
Do a workout one time.
- Flat Barbell Bench Press:4x10 (3 sets of 10 repetitions)
- Deficit Push-Up3xAMRAP (as numerous reps you can)
We've chosen the bench press with a flat bar as the primary chest workout, and we're employing it to work the larger fibres of your chest's mid-section. We'll be lifting at the higher end of the hypertrophy rep range. In this instance we'll go with 10 reps, however anywhere between 6-12 reps works effectively. Four sets are likely to provide nearly all the growth stimulation however anywhere between 3-5 sets can be done depending on how exhausted the sets can make you.
We'll then do the push-up that is a deficit as the third exercise, again done with higher reps and this time, due to its superiority in stimulating the muscle fibers in the upper chest area. This exercise will do the push-up on the lighter end of the hypertrophy range, aiming to perform more reps than we are able to, and maybe completing 15-30 reps for each set. The objective here is to get your chest and fill it with metabolites to add some volume and to ensure you're stimulating all the muscle fibres that line your chest.
The most important thing to remember is that in every exercise, you're required to work hard to add a little weight or get more reps. Perhaps that's adding five pounds to the barbell, or it's adding an extra rep to the third set. It's crucial that you're always trying to lift yourself higher than you have ever before. This will help you increase your chest size.
Workout TWO
- Dumbbell Bench Press: 3x12
- Pec Deck Machine: 3x20
This is the bench press using dumbbells as your main chest workout, and we're employing it to work the more powerful fibres that line your chest's mid-section. The thing that makes the bench press so effective is it does an excellent job of making your chest do the bulk part of your work. We're lifting between that hypertrophy range. In this instance we'll go with 12 reps, however anywhere between 8-15 reps is going to work effectively. Three sets are likely enough to provide the bulk of the growth stimuli however anything between three sets is good.
Following that, we've got an exercise called the pec deck (or dumbbell fly) as a second exercise. It's a great exercise for separating your chest and is great for guys with chests that are sagging. In this exercise it's best to lift at the lower end in the range of hypertrophy performing 15-30 reps for each set. In this instance we'll go with 20 reps. The goal is to get your chest, saturating it with metabolites and to increase the volume.
