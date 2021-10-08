How To Buy Furniture To Form a Modern Style Home?

Are you looking for modern furniture to transform your home? In interior design, the modern home emphasizes geometric shapes and straight lines. Many modern homes also use many neutral colors (think black, white, and gray). If you want to build a modern theme, you’ll need to find the perfect furniture first!
1. Know What to Look For
Plenty of high-end furniture falls under the modern category. With a modern theme, you’ll want to include all of the following elements in your rooms:
● A simple, neutral color pallet
● Metal, glass, and steel materials
● Simplicity in the furniture’s design
● Plenty of straight lines
Additionally, you only want to add furniture that serves a purpose. If it doesn’t have a function, then it’s often not considered modern.
2. Consider the Type of Furniture
If you live in a big city like Toronto, there’s a variety of Canadian furniture stores out there for you to browse through. However, you’ll need all of your basics covered first. That includes:
● Modern bed
● Modern dresser or wardrobe
● Modern tables
● Modern chairs
● Modern sofa
● Modern coffee table
These items often appear “sharp” in design since they tend to use many geometric shapes. This element looks lovely in any modern home. You’ll want to start by setting a budget for all of the above “basic” furniture items; then, you can move on to the statement objects.
These often include pieces like a chaise lounge or egg chairs. These furniture items aren’t necessary for a modern home, but they always bring it together and make it look stunning.
3. Know Where to Shop
There are so many places where you can find modern furniture. We recommend that you always start your search online. You’ll be able to see what’s near you- your local options will be unique and not available to others. Plus, you may find better deals.
You can always check stores like IKEA and AllModern, but you might also find modern pieces in second-hand stores. You also can DIY a second-hand piece of furniture into something new! Don’t hesitate to experiment and shop around. You might be surprised at what furniture you find!
4. Don’t Forget the Art
Many modern homes also feature art. You can create a gallery wall or add a large statement piece as a focal point. You’ll want to ensure that you have plenty of beautiful paintings and sculptures placed about the home.
If you want unique pieces, make sure to reach out to local artists in your area. Many will take a commission to create something stunning for you! Overall, you want to include plenty of art and simple decor in your modern home. Don’t hesitate to experiment with your pieces- you can swap them out as often as you like.
Final Thoughts
When shopping for modern furniture, you want to make sure that you have your basics covered. Then, you can add more decor and other non-essential furniture items. As long as your furniture features simple color palettes and a robust geometric design, it’s sure to appear modern!