How To Calculate S-Corp Savings With TRUiC

Starting a new business in the current times is a challenging, yet exciting venture. One of the most important things to do before starting a business is to choose your business structure.
According to data from the U.S Census Bureau, sole proprietorships will continue to be the most frequent kind of business entity in 2021, this is expected to alter as the online incorporation service industry grows in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to this website by The Really Useful Information Company (TRUiC), this is because business structures such as Limited Liability Companies (LLCs), Corporations, and S-Corps, which (at least historically) required significantly more time and procedural hustling during their formation process, generally provide a plethora of exclusive financial, structural, and tax benefits that sole proprietorship owners are not privy to.
Below we will discuss why choosing S corp status for your business structure is a preferred idea as well as how to use the TRUiC calculator to calculate business savings:
When Should You Choose an S Corporation?
An S corporation (S corp) is a tax status that you can choose for your limited liability business (LLC) or corporation under Subchapter S of the IRS tax code. S corporation type also permits firm owners to be considered as workers for tax purposes, which can save money.
LLC owners who choose S corp status are taxed like employees of the company. This permits business owners to pay lower self-employment taxes and make pre-tax contributions to 401(k) and health-care premiums.
The following factors decide whether an LLC should elect the S corp tax classification:
● IRS S corp requirements must be met by the company.
● The business owner(s) must be paid a "decent salary" on a regular basis.
● The proprietor of the business should be able to pay himself at least $10,000 in dividends.
● The financial tax benefit must be greater than the expense of running the S corporation.
Using The TRUiC Calculator
The TRUiC calculator will determine whether electing an S corporation will result in a tax advantage for your company. You'll need to do the following before using the calculator:
● Compare similar salaries on websites like Glassdoor or the US Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine a fair wage for the work you do.
● Calculate your tax year's net profit. Make a realistic estimate that you will most likely meet each year.
Should Your LLC Elect S Corp Classification?
The amount of profit and carry-over from one tax year to the next to determine whether or not an LLC should elect S corp classification. In general, if you know your business will have an annual distribution of more than $10,000 after paying yourself a respectable wage, your business is profitable enough to justify creating an S corporation.
It's advisable to stay in the default LLC categorization with the IRS if you're unsure how much profit the LLC will produce or if you wish to reinvest the profits back into the LLC. When your firm requires it, you can apply for S corporation status. Fill out IRS Form 2553 to form an S corporation. For assistance with completing Form 2553, go to our instructional page.
Comparing S Corp And LLC Taxes
Owners of S corporations pay personal income tax and self-employment tax on a set wage. They can then take any remaining profits from the company as a "distribution," which is exempt from self-employment tax. All LLC profits are passed through to the owners' personal tax returns, and they must then pay personal income tax and self-employment tax on the entire amount.
Both LLCs and S corporations benefit from a provision in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that allows qualifying owners of pass-through organizations to deduct 20% of QBI from their tax returns. The deduction, however, does not apply to profits paid out as wages to S corporations.
Final Thought
The thing that makes an S corp business structure so appealing is the fact that it is taxed in a similar manner as an LLC. For S corporations, there is no corporate tax rate. S corp owners, on the other hand, pay personal income tax on the company's profits. This rate is determined by the tax bracket in which each owner falls. Apart from saving on taxes, the TRUiC calculator indicates that choosing an S corp is a win for any entrepreneur.