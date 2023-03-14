How to Cancel LinkedIn Premium Subscription: Quick & Easy

As a professional, I understand the importance of networking and staying up-to-date with the latest industry news. That's why I decided to give LinkedIn Premium a try. However, after a few months, I realised that it wasn't worth the investment. If you're in a similar situation, you're probably wondering how to cancel LinkedIn Premium. In this article, I'll guide you through the process step-by-step and provide you with some tips on how to make the most of LinkedIn for free.
Introduction to LinkedIn Premium subscription
LinkedIn Premium is a paid subscription service that offers users access to advanced features such as InMail messaging, job insights, and advanced search options. It comes in four different plans: Career, Business, Sales, and Hiring. While it can be useful for some professionals, it may not be worth the investment for others. The cost of LinkedIn Premium ranges from $29.99 to $79.99 per month, depending on the plan you choose.
Reasons to cancel LinkedIn Premium subscription
There are several reasons why you might want to cancel your LinkedIn Premium subscription. Perhaps you're not using the advanced features as much as you thought you would, or you've found other ways to network and job search. Maybe you're trying to cut back on expenses, or you've found that the cost of the subscription isn't worth the benefits. Whatever your reason may be, it's important to know how to cancel LinkedIn Premium.
Consider the Benefits of LinkedIn Premium before cancelling
Although this article is specifically on how to cancel LinkedIn Premium, there are several key benefits listed below that may convince you to keep your subscription.
Keep in mind that even with these benefits, some users may still struggle to gain visibility and engagement on the platform, often leading them to Buy LinkedIn Followers as an alternative option.
Increased visibility
LinkedIn Premium gives you increased visibility on the platform. Your profile will appear higher in search results and you'll be able to see more information about who has viewed your profile. This increased visibility can help you connect with more professionals and potentially land more job opportunities.
Advanced search filters
LinkedIn Premium provides advanced search filters that allow you to search for professionals based on specific criteria, such as job title, industry, and location. This can help you find and connect with professionals who are relevant to your career goals.
InMail messaging
LinkedIn Premium provides a feature called InMail, which allows you to send direct messages to other LinkedIn members, even if you're not connected. This can be a valuable tool for networking and job searching, as it allows you to reach out to people who may not have otherwise seen your profile.
Learning courses
LinkedIn Premium includes access to LinkedIn Learning, which offers a variety of courses and tutorials on topics such as leadership, business, and technology. These courses can help you develop new skills and stay up-to-date on industry trends.
Salary insights
LinkedIn Premium provides access to salary insights, which can help you understand how your salary compares to others in your industry and location. This information can be valuable when negotiating a salary or looking for new job opportunities.
Job applicant insights
If you're actively looking for a job, LinkedIn Premium provides job applicant insights that allow you to see how you stack up against other applicants. This information can help you tailor your application and increase your chances of landing the job.
How to prepare to delete your LinkedIn Premium subscription
Whatever your reason is for cancelling, it's important to prepare for the cancellation process to ensure a smooth transition. Here are some tips on how to prepare to delete your LinkedIn Premium.
Review your subscription details
Before cancelling your Premium subscription, take the time to review your subscription details, such as your renewal date and billing information. Make sure you are aware of any fees or penalties for cancelling early.
Export your data
If you have important data or information on your Premium account, such as saved job searches or contacts, make sure to export it before cancelling. LinkedIn allows you to download your data, which you can then save for future reference.
Evaluate your needs
Before cancelling your Premium subscription, evaluate your needs and determine if there are any features or benefits that you will miss. If there are, consider whether there are alternative ways to access those features, such as through a free account or a different platform.
Update your profile
Once you have cancelled your Premium subscription, your profile may revert to a free account. Make sure to update your profile to reflect any changes in your career or job search status. This will ensure that your profile is up-to-date and visible to potential employers or connections.
Stay active
Even if you cancel your Premium subscription, it's important to stay active on LinkedIn. Engage with other professionals in your network, share valuable content, and participate in discussions to maintain your visibility and expand your network.
Consider a different subscription
If you find that you miss some of the features or benefits of your Premium subscription, consider a different subscription level or package. LinkedIn offers several subscription options, each with its own set of features and benefits.
How to cancel LinkedIn Premium subscription on desktop
If you signed up for LinkedIn Premium on your desktop, you can easily cancel your subscription from there as well. Here's how:
- Log in to your LinkedIn account and click on the "Me" icon in the top right corner.
- Select "Access My Premium" from the dropdown menu.
- Click on "Manage Premium Account" on the right-hand side of the page.
- On the next page, click on "Cancel Subscription" at the bottom of the page.
- Follow the prompts to complete the cancellation process.
How to cancel LinkedIn Premium subscription on mobile
If you signed up for LinkedIn Premium on your mobile device, the process to cancel your subscription is slightly different. Here's a step-by-step guide:
- Open the LinkedIn app on your mobile device and tap on your profile picture in the top left corner.
- Scroll down and tap on "Premium Subscriptions."
- Tap on "Manage Premium Account."
- Tap on "Cancel Subscription" at the bottom of the page.
- Follow the prompts to complete the cancellation process.
What to expect after cancelling LinkedIn Premium subscription
After you cancel your LinkedIn Premium subscription, you'll still have access to your basic LinkedIn account. However, you'll lose access to the advanced features that were included in your Premium plan. You'll also stop receiving InMail messages, and your job applications may not be prioritised in searches on LinkedIn.
Frequently asked questions about cancelling LinkedIn Premium subscription
When will my Premium account expire after I cancel my subscription?
Your Premium account will remain active until the end of your current billing cycle. This means that you'll continue to have access to Premium features until the end of the period you've paid for.
Will I receive a refund if I cancel my LinkedIn Premium subscription?
If you cancel your LinkedIn Premium subscription before the end of your current billing cycle, you will not receive a refund for any unused portion of your subscription. However, you will continue to have access to Premium features until the end of the period you've paid for.
Will I lose my saved job searches and alerts if I cancel my subscription?
No, you will not lose any saved job searches or alerts if you cancel your LinkedIn Premium subscription. These features will remain available to you even after you've cancelled your subscription.
Can I downgrade to a lower-level Premium subscription instead of cancelling altogether?
Yes, you can downgrade to a lower-level Premium subscription if you don't want to cancel your subscription altogether. To do this, go to the "Me" icon in the top right corner of your LinkedIn homepage and select "Premium Subscription Settings". From there, click "Change plan" and select the lower-level subscription you'd like to switch to.
Will I still be able to access my Premium account after I cancel my subscription?
No, once you cancel your LinkedIn Premium subscription, you will lose access to Premium features. However, you will still have access to your basic LinkedIn account.
Benefits of using LinkedIn without Premium subscription
While LinkedIn Premium offers a host of additional features and benefits, using LinkedIn without a subscription still offers many advantages for professionals. Let's explore some of the benefits of using LinkedIn without a Premium subscription in more detail.
It's free
The most obvious benefit of using LinkedIn without a Premium subscription is that it's free. This means that you can still connect with other professionals, join groups, and apply to jobs without having to pay any fees. This is especially helpful for those who are just starting out in their careers and may not have the budget to invest in a Premium subscription.
You can still see who viewed your profile
Another benefit of using LinkedIn without a Premium subscription is that you can still see who viewed your profile. This feature is available to all LinkedIn users, regardless of whether or not they have a subscription. Knowing who has viewed your profile can be incredibly valuable for networking and job searching, as it allows you to see who is interested in your skills and experience.
You can still apply to jobs
While Premium subscribers may have their applications prioritised in search results, non-subscribers can still apply to jobs as long as their profile is complete and their application is tailored to the position. This means that you can still take advantage of the many job opportunities available on LinkedIn, even without a Premium subscription.
Tips to make the most of LinkedIn
Once you’ve learned how to cancel LinkedIn Premium, here are some tips to help you make the most of the platform:
Use a professional headshot - Your profile picture is the first thing people see when they visit your profile. Use a high-quality, professional headshot to make a good first impression.
Write a compelling headline - Your headline should be catchy and describe what you do in a few words. Use keywords related to your industry and job title to help you show up in searches.
Craft a strong summary - Your summary should give an overview of your skills, experience, and achievements. It should be written in a conversational tone and showcase your unique value proposition.
Highlight your achievements - Use your experience section to highlight your achievements and quantify your impact. Use bullet points to make it easy to read and emphasise the most important points.
Showcase your skills - Add relevant skills to your profile to make it easy for others to endorse you. This will also help you show up in searches for people with those skills.
Use multimedia - LinkedIn allows you to add multimedia to your profile, such as videos, presentations, and images. Use this feature to showcase your work and make your profile more visually appealing.
Get recommendations - Ask former colleagues, managers, and clients to write recommendations for you. This will add social proof to your profile and show that others value your work.
Join relevant groups - Join LinkedIn groups related to your industry or interests. This will help you connect with other professionals and stay up-to-date on industry news and trends.
Engage with other professionals - Engage with other professionals in your network by commenting on their posts and sharing their updates. This can help you build relationships and expand your network.
Use LinkedIn's job search tools - Take advantage of LinkedIn's free job search tools, such as job alerts and job search filters. You can also apply to jobs directly from LinkedIn.
Buy LinkedIn Followers - While this isn’t a recommended strategy for everybody, there are plenty of online sites where you can boost your following to get faster results.
The Power of LinkedIn
The influence of LinkedIn for businesses in today's world has been massive, allowing companies to connect, engage, and grow their brand. With more than 700 million users worldwide, it has become the world's largest professional network. Due to its vast user base and business-focused approach, LinkedIn has become an indispensable resource for businesses of all sizes. The benefits of LinkedIn are tremendous, with its ability to connect businesses with potential clients, partners, and employees, making it an invaluable resource for those looking to expand their reach and influence.
LinkedIn offers businesses a powerful set of tools to manage their profiles, build their networks, and engage with other users. The platform allows customization of a company's profile to showcase their brand, highlighting their products, services, and accomplishments. This offers businesses an excellent opportunity to stand out from competitors and establish themselves as a thought leader in their industry.
LinkedIn also allows businesses to create and join groups, providing a platform for companies to connect with others in their industry or with similar interests. This enables businesses to engage with potential clients, partners, and employees and share knowledge and expertise with others. Groups can also be used by businesses to promote their products and services, making it an exceptional tool for marketing and advertising.
One of the most significant advantages of LinkedIn for businesses is its ability to attract potential employees. LinkedIn is the go-to platform for job seekers and professionals, making it an ideal place for businesses to find new talent. By creating an engaging profile and posting job openings, businesses can attract highly qualified candidates who are actively seeking new opportunities.
The platform is also an excellent tool for businesses to build and maintain their reputation. By engaging with other users, sharing valuable content, and participating in discussions, businesses can establish themselves as thought leaders in their industry. This can help to strengthen their brand and increase their visibility, making it easier to attract new clients and customers.
In Summary
Whether you're cancelling your LinkedIn Premium subscription or considering signing up, it's important to make the right decision for your professional goals. While Premium can be useful for some professionals, it may not be worth the investment for others.
By following the steps outlined in this article on how to cancel LinkedIn Premium, you can easily cancel your subscription hassle-free. And if you decide to use LinkedIn without a subscription, there are still plenty of ways to network and job search on the platform. Whatever you decide, remember to make the most of LinkedIn to advance your career.