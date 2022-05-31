How to check who blocked me on Instagram

Social Media has become an integral part of everyday lives influencing every bit of human existence. The evolution has made it a mandatory tool to interact, communicate and share everyday routine through the power of internet and technology.
Therefore, this article will share insights on how to know if someone has blocked you on Instagram? Or what happens when you get blocked? While blocking someone entirely depends from person to person, there are a few steps that can help you identify and understand if the person has deleted their account or have blocked you.
How to identify if someone blocked you on Instagram
In case you are not able to see somone’s post or stories on Instagram, there may be chances that the person might have blocked or removed you from their official Instagram handle. Other things that could have happened is that the person may have stopped posting or even deleted their account. You can use the cheapest smm panel to grow your instagram followers. Here are some of the ways to know if you’ve been blocked on Instagram:
● Ue search bar to identify if the person has blocked you or not
● If you do wish to navigate to their profile page, you will no longer be able to see any posts from that particular account. Instead, you will see the message “No Posts Yet,” even though you can clearly see the number of posts that they have in their account.
● Likes and comments will likely disappear after the person block you from their official Instagram handle
● You will not be able to send or receive DMs from the account that has blocked you.
How to know of the person has deleted his/her account?
A deactivated account or deleted account will not show up on search bar tools. You will instead receive an error message, if you attempt to visit the profile via its URL. This is a sure sign that the account no longer exists.
On the other hand, if someone has blocked you, but there profile still exists, the profile page will say “No Posts Yet,” despite their post count still being visible at the top of the screen. Deleted accounts, meanwhile, simply disappear from Instagram.
Can you see the profile of someone who blocked you?
Yes, you will definiely be able to see the profile of the person who blocked you, but you will not be able to see their posts. Instead, you will see a message that says, “No Posts Yet.”
Can you message someone who blocked you on Instagram?
Yes, you can send messages but those message will not be received by the person who has blocked you. Because the only reason for blocking the other person is to eliminate any virtual contact or conversation completely. Start growing your Instagram with the help of smm panels.
Blocking on Instagram is a complete personal move to avoid any future contact with the person and is completely dependent on the person if he wants to unblock or not. So, if someone blocks you, the best thing is to stop worrying and move ahead to other important things in life.