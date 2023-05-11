How to Choose the Right Car Insurance Policy?

A car insurance policy is an insurance product that keeps you protected against unforeseen accidents. With an insurance plan, you needn't worry about hefty losses and bills in the wake of a mishap.
In India, a third-party insurance plan is mandated by law for all car owners. However, most people opt for a comprehensive policy plan that covers both the insured’s car and third-party liability.
Choosing the right car insurance policy is crucial to staying adequately protected and ensuring a smooth claim process. Here are some things to keep in mind while purchasing a car insurance policy plan:
1. What are Your Requirements?
The first order of business when you set out to purchase anything is to understand what you need and want. It’s the same with insurance plans as well. In India, you must purchase a third-party car insurance as it’s required by law.
While a third-party liability car insurance policy will take care of any third-party liabilities, it leaves your vehicle vulnerable in case of an accident. In order to stay sufficiently protected, many car owners opt for comprehensive car insurance plans.
However, not everyone needs or wants a comprehensive car insurance plan, some people make do with just a third-party liability insurance plan. On the other hand, some people choose to buy comprehensive insurance plans with additional riders.
There is no one-size-fits-all approach to car insurance plans as everyone’s requirements and budgets vary greatly. So, it’s important that you take account of your needs and choose an insurance plan accordingly.
2. Shop Around!
These days, options for car insurance plans are endless! There are a number of insurers offering car insurance policies to suit every need. Whether you’re looking for a basic auto insurance plan or you’re looking for extensive coverage for your luxury car, there’s something for you.
Shopping around will help you get a better understanding of car insurance products, the different types of coverage available and their price points.
You can start off by visiting your preferred insurers’ website and reading through their car insurance policy offerings. Some insurers will also give you a premium estimate with just a few details.
This exercise will help you compare and contrast between insurance policies and providers so you can choose a policy plan that best suits your needs.
3. What’s the No Claim Bonus Policy?
A No Claim Bonus or NCB is a bonus given to people who do not make any claims during the policy period. An NCB is usually given in the form of discounts and offers during policy renewal. When choosing a policy plan, make sure to choose an insurance provider that offers this benefit. This will help you save a lot of money on renewals.
4. What’s the Claim Settlement Ratio?
Claim settlement process refers to the ratio of the number of claims settled against the number of claims raised in a given year. This ratio is a great determiner of your insurer’s credibility. As a general rule, the higher this ratio is, the more reliable your insurer is.
Always choose an insurance provider that has a simple and straightforward claim settlement process. It's recommended that you choose an insurance provider that allows you to raise online claims as this will help you save a lot of time and effort.
5. Are Network Garages Available?
A network garage is a special chain of garages where you can get your car repaired without paying any cash. Consider choosing an insurer who has a wide network of garages so you can access this cashless benefit easily.
6. Are IDVs Customisable?
IDV (Insured Declared Value) is the maximum sum assured amount that you will be liable to receive in case your vehicle is stolen or damaged beyond repair. The IDV is usually determined by the insurer based on your car’s market value after accounting for depreciation.
However, the IDV might not always be accurate, especially if you’ve made some modifications to your vehicle. In such a case, it’s best that you choose an insurer who allows you to customise your IDV so that it's in line with your car’s value.
7. Is the Insurer Trustworthy?
Even if you’re not too brand conscious, chances are that you took into account your car’s brand value before purchasing it. It might be a good idea to do the same for your car insurer as well. It’s not necessary that your insurer must be a big brand, but consider opting for a well-reputed brand.
Bigger brands are generally more regulated and are often better equipped to deal with claims. Always do some basic background checks before choosing an insurance provider. You can read some customer reviews or talk to your friends or family who have had some experience with the insurer previously.
Choosing the right insurance policy is crucial to ensuring that you’re adequately protected in the face of accidents. A good insurance plan is one that is affordable and accessible for you while offering adequate coverage. Since each individual’s needs are different, there’s no one insurance plan that would work for everybody. Which is why it’s important that you understand your coverage needs and choose a car insurance plan that is suitable for you.