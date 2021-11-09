How to Choose the Right Washer and Dryer for My Condo?

November 09: When you are choosing the right washer and dryer for your condo, it is important to consider the size of the allotted space in the condo, the number of intended people living in the condo, and the features you want your washer and dryer to have.
You can always consult with a local appliance repair specialist in a city like Winnipeg. They can give you proper advice based on the space of your condo.
Picking the Right Washer and Dryer for Your Condo
Trying to decide on a new washer and dryer for your condo is an individualized experience based on your specific needs. You must measure the space and decide what features you want your washer and dryer to have.
Do You Want a Vented or Ventless Dryer?
Choosing between a vented and Ventless dryer isn't easy because there are pros and cons to both. Vented dryers dry clothes faster and usually come with a larger tumbler, but you have to put them in a location where the air from the inside of the dryer can be vented to the outside of the condo.
Ventless dryers don't have that restriction, and you can put them almost anywhere in your condo unit. They do, however, come with much smaller tumblers and take a lot longer to dry your clothes, which can cause wrinkling and molding issues.
Choosing Between a Stacked Washer and Dryer or a Side By Side
Stacked washers and dryers can be convenient and save space in your condo. Most condo owners choose these because of their versatility.
Not only can you install them vertically, but you can also put them side by side if you have the space. With most stackable washer dryer combos, though, the dryer is vented.
Should You Choose an All in One Washer, Dryer Set?
All in one washer, dryer sets are very convenient when it comes to its size and the locations where you can install them, but there is a cost.
All in ones are usually ventless, which can cause wrinkling and molding of your clothes due to how long they take to dry. All in ones also can take anywhere from three to six hours to finish the entire wash and dry cycle of one load, so if you have multiple loads one day, this can take a very long time.
The Importance of Hiring an Appliance Repair Technician When You Need One
Whichever washer or dryer combo you choose, it is beneficial to have an appliance repair technician install and test your washer and dryer combo for you when you first buy it. This way, you know everything works properly from the factory.
Many new condo owners worry about calling an appliance repair technician if something goes wrong with their new washer or dryer. Calling an appliance repair technician as soon as you detect a problem can save you time and prevent further damage to your machines.