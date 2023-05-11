How to Clean Bathroom Tiles

Cleaning bathroom tiles is a mandatory part of our regular cleaning routine. However, the bathroom tiles are a bit more challenging to clean compared to other tiles. Bathrooms have wet areas that catch dirt, dust, water stains, and soap scum more frequently, and over time these things convert into grime and molds.
Do you also think that cleaning bathroom tile is difficult? No worries, keep reading.
In this post, we will tell you the top 5 ways to clean bathroom tiles to keep your bathroom tiles and floors hygienic and germ-free. Whether your bathroom tiles are dirty or there is grime on the bathroom wall tiles, these easy and effective methods will make your bathroom tiles look super clean and shiny again.
Let's begin.
Buy a Cleaning Product
A wide range of all-purpose cleaning products and products specifically made for cleaning bathroom tiles are available. You can buy anything according to your preference, the type of bathroom tiles (marble, ceramic, stone, etc.), and your budget. All you need to do is read and follow the instructions on the product.
Make a Homemade Cleaning Solution
You can buy a strong cleaning product to clean tiles, but you can also make a cleaning solution at home. Supermarket products can be expensive and may contain chemicals that are harmful to our health.
You'll need vinegar and baking soda to make this cleaning solution. Mix two parts baking soda with one part vinegar with some water. You can spray this non-toxic solution directly on your bathroom tiles. Clean it after some time, and you'll get sparkling clean tiles.
Use Borax
Another natural product is borax, a well-known cleaning solution to clean dirty tiles. First, dip the wet sponge in the mineral borax powder and scrub the dirty tiles. In a few minutes, your every bathroom tile will be clean and shiny.
Sprinkle Salt
Apart from dirt and grime, hard water stains are probably difficult to clean. Here you can use one of the most commonly used kitchen ingredient that is highly effective in removing mold and stains. Just sprinkle some salt on the stained tiles and leave it for at least an hour. Now take a scrubber and simply scrub away the salt; all the hard water stains will disappear.
Steam Cleaning Machine
For deep bathroom cleaning, you can use the steam cleaning method. This machine is similar to a vacuum cleaner. It is easily available at a local hardware or home goods store. First turn the machine on and slowly push it along the surface of the tiles. It will not only clean the mold and mildew but also stray hair strands and loose threads. Your bathroom will be super fresh and clean again in just a few minutes.
Conclusion
These are the 5 best methods to clean bathroom tiles. You can buy cleaning products or solutions made for different types of tiles or just use natural ingredients to clean your bathroom tiles. These bathroom tile cleaning ideas will save you a lot of time and make the entire cleaning process less laborious. So, use these methods and make your bathroom space sparkly clean 24/7.