How To Combine UX, Social Media and SEO in Digital Marketing?

Digital marketing involves multiple factors to achieve optimal results.User experience (UX) and social media are two aspects that are hard to ignore. They can impact the search engine optimization (SEO) ranking. SEO drives the traffic to a website, but the UX gets that traffic to convert. Good social media marketing can also engage audiences and drive people to become loyal customers.
Here are some things Google makes a note of when searchers visit a page: the page load time, time spent on page, easy navigation, responsive design, and traffic conversion. Of course there are several other elements Google factors in, but these are the most important. That being said, designing a SEO friendly website is crucial, and you can utilize social media to attract and engage customers for long term branding.
There are many ways a Toronto SEO expert can combine UX design, social media and SEO, but here are the top three to focus on:
Design a Good Logo
A logo doesn’t necessarily have to promote the product or service. In fact, the logo represents a business as a whole. As such, it should be able to effectively and efficiently communicate a brand's personality. In order to determine that, A marketer should understand the essence and core business of the company, decide the target audience and get to know what the customers want.
The color scheme, style and font of the logo are closely related to the website, and a good logo can also benefit social media marketing as well. For example, if you use a blue logo, you can design a social media template related to blue as well.
User-Friendly Design Website
Having a user-friendly website simply means that the searcher is directed to a relevant page, where the information is easy to comprehend and consume, and they are able to find whatever it is they are looking for without much effort. The main thing of concern is how easy a searcher can navigate through your site, the simpler the navigation - the better the outcome.
Another aspect to keep in mind is ensuring the information on the website is easy for search engines to crawl through. If the content is too cluttered, doesn’t depict relevant information, or doesn’t quite highlight the product or service or even point people are trying to make - then the search engine won’t be able to index your information correctly. This will only damage the SEO rank because Google will deem it irrelevant. A good way to ensure this doesn’t happen is by sectioning paragraphs correctly and using appropriate heading to divide content in an easy-to-consume manner.
Quality Content on Social Media
One thing to be mindful of is whether or not the content is worth posting. Are the photos up to par compared to the direct competitors? Having low quality content can really damage the business’ reputation, particularly on a social media platform that heavily relies on photos for engagement.
Another thing worth nothing is whether the photo or the description actually encourages engagement. Do the analysis needed to stand out above the competition.
In addition, you should always bear in mind that you want to drive customers to your website. Although on some platforms, you can’t share clickable links easily like Instagram, you can always find ways to include the link information on the profile or other places. Attractive social media posts can have a positive impact on your SEO results as well as the performance of your user-friendly website.