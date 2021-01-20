How To Convert PDF Files Without Any Software

Working on a PDF document is convenient and more manageable than working on the original document of other formats. A PDF file ensures that the originality of the document is maintained. Any changes made in it cannot go without leaving a digital trace.
Honestly, creating documents in Microsoft Word, PPT or Excel Spreadsheet is easy. However, it is easier to send the copies of the original document in PDF. One huge advantage of sharing documents in PDF is the elimination of the compatibility issue. When the source document is shared, compatibility issues might arise due to a wider variety of reasons. The most common causes include different versions of the program, missing fonts and other operating systems.
Before telling you how to convert your other file formats into PDF files without any software, let’s first dive in to understand why you should share your files as PDF documents. Here are five reasons why you should consider converting your files as PDF:
1. Retain formatting: PDF retains the unique fonts and formatting which is used in the original document.
2. Platform friendly: The reader can view the PDF in any device working on any operating system without any limitation.
3. Security: You can decide whether you want the reader only to read the document or edit it. Further, a PDF document can be easily password protected.
4. Works on any version of a program: Sharing documents in another format might be problematic if the program in which it is being read doesn’t belong to the same version. However, that is not the case with the PDF.
5. Easy sharing: PDF represents the original document’s compact version, and one can quickly share it with other people.
Now that you know the benefits of using a PDF, let’s see how you can convert a PDF file without any software.
Lua: An Online-Based PDF Converter
There are ample amounts of desktop-based software that supports PDF conversion. Such software comes with their own issue. For instance, it cannot be used in all the platforms for converting the PDF.
However, this is not the case with the online-based PDF converter. An online-based PDF converter can convert the file to and from PDF in all the devices and platforms. For instance, the Lua PDF Converter is one of the best online PDF converters that allows the users to convert the file to and fro PDF online.
The only thing you need to use the Lua PDF Converter is a device and an internet connection. Open the browser, go to the official website of Lua and begin your PDF, it is that easy! Let us now dive in to see how you can use Lua for converting the files into PDF.
Convert PDF Files Online
You can convert PDF files online without any software using the Lua PDF converter. The Lua converter allows the users to convert different files into PDF and can be used to convert the PDF into the other file format such as Word to PDF.
For converting the files into PDF without any software using Lua, follow the simple step-guide below:
1. Go to the Lua homepage.
2. Based on the file format that you want to convert, choose the appropriate option available in it.
3. Now upload the file that you want to convert into PDF. You can simply drag and drop the file in the space provided too.
The conversion process into a PDF file will now automatically begin. Within two minutes, you will get the “Download” option. Click on it to download the newly created PDF file. Please note that you cannot convert a file with a file size of more than 5 MB for free users using Lua. Additionally, it provides the service merge and compress PDF too.
Lua PDF is the best online tool for converting small PDF files. After the PDF conversion is completed, the Lua server will automatically delete the file from its server after 24 hours. This ensures that your files remain secure. You can use the Lua PDF converter for free. Using the same steps, you can also convert the PDF files into other file formats too.