How to Create Facebook Video Ads?

Previously, when there was not much spread of digital media, the only way to reach customers was through TV, radio, etc. But nowadays, Facebook is the perfect way for businesses to get their service in front of a wider audience. And currently, videos are the easiest way to deliver messages and engage more with the target audience.
According to Forbes, over 500 million people are watching videos on Facebook every day. So, marketers are also becoming aware of this powerful content format and shifting their budget from traditional TV, radio ads to Facebook video ads.
If you are one of those marketers who want to generate more leads and dive into Facebook ads, you are at the right place. Here, in this article, we will briefly cover how you can create stunning video ads that grab viewer attention.
Types of Facebook Video Ad Formats
Mainly, there are three types of video ad formats in the Facebook video ad’s manager. Let’s see them in detail.
1. Slideshow
Do you find it challenging to record and create videos? Then, slideshow ads are for you. Slideshow ads include only photos and text. You can save time and money using stock or captured images to create a slideshow ad.
2. Stories
You may have created a video for your Facebook feed. You can repurpose the same videos for ad content, which will play in the stories section of Facebook.
3. In-stream
Have you ever seen an ad while watching a video on a feed? If yes, then that is the In-stream ad. For running this type of ad, you will have to create a video that will play when people are watching Facebook videos on the feed.
How to Create and Launch an Effective Facebook Video Ad?
The fundamental process of creating a Facebook ad includes six steps.
1. Have an objective.
Before you upload any video ad, you’ll have to set an objective for it. These objectives may include lead generation, brand awareness, etc. Once you decide on the ad’s goal, you can plan further according to it.
2. Understand the target audience.
You can set your target audience preference on the “Audience Insights” page in Facebook Ads Manager. You can select your viewers based on various factors such as:
● Demographics: Choose the age, gender, etc., of your viewers.
● Location: Target cities, localities, and countries, and make sure your ad grabs the right eyeballs.
● Interests: Cater to the different interests of your audience.
● Behavior: Target most active users by analyzing the time they spend and purchases they make on Facebook.
● Work type: Choose your audience based on their profession.
3. Decide the format of the ad.
While working with a Facebook ads campaign, you get prompted with numerous options for how you want your content presented. You can determine the best ad placements for your business goals based on the three types mentioned above.
Check out more information about Facebook ads placement from here.
4. Plan the video.
After you set your objectives and target audience, it’s time to plan the video. This planning includes:
● What to show
● How to present it effectively
● Creating a script for a video
● Deciding the graphics and text
Research your audience and create a powerful strategy.
5. Create the video.
While creating a video according to your plan, try to make it engaging using interactive images, texts, callouts, etc. According to reports, 65% of people who watch the first 3 seconds of a video watch for at least 10 seconds. So make sure to add your logo or mention your brand in the first 3-5 seconds.
Additionally, research says that because the default mode of video in the feed is silent, 85% of Facebook users watch videos with the sound off. So, you must consider using subtitles in your Facebook video ad. You should also add your call to action (CTA) in the video to get a higher engagement rate.
With Invideo’s Facebook ad creator, you can easily use and customize video templates to reach the audience for your businesses in a few simple steps. Create simple, amazing, and sharp video ads within no time.
6. Set up your Facebook Campaign.
After you successfully create a video, it’s time to upload that video by creating an ad campaign. Log into your Facebook account, navigate to the Facebook Ads manager page.
Choose a new campaign and identify your goals. You select from objectives like getting more website visitors, getting more messages, promoting awareness of your brand, securing more leads, etc. Opt for the best among them for your business goals.
You can also set the budget and pricing for the campaign and the time duration to run this campaign. Generally, the standard lifespan of a single campaign is around 2-3 weeks.
After creating all this, upload your video. And don’t forget to add an eye-catching video thumbnail because the user is first to see that thumbnail.
Then, add the text copy (caption) and your call to action (CTA). Choose where you want your ad to be displayed, on the web or mobile, or both. You should also know that 65% of all Facebook video views come from mobile users. So, optimize your content accordingly.
Remember
1. Focus on accurate and straightforward delivery of the message using graphics text, etc.
2. Don’t forget to add a powerful CTA in the text copy and the video.
3. Track the campaign and evaluate the performance.
4. As more users use it on mobile, optimize your ad copy for mobile-first.
5. Don’t forget to add the thumbnail to each of your videos, as it may directly impact your ad views.
Wrapping Up
So, now you know how you can create Facebook video ads in a few simple steps. Make sure you follow each of them, and you will be good to go in the eye of your audience.
Take a look at the Invideo creator, which contains millions of stock images, videos that you can use and create unique and effective Facebook video ads.