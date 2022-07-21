How to Determine the Right Home Loan Amount

July 21: Home loans help make the dream of owning your own home possible. No matter what your budget is, a home loan can always be tailored to suit your home buying needs. A home loan allows individuals the freedom to buy a property of their choosing without compromising on the family’s aspirations and needs. However, one must ensure that their home loan application suits their repayment capacity and financial profile – to avoid getting rejected for the sanction altogether.
The key to maximising the chances of easy home loan approval is requesting the right home loan amount. The home loan amount you request should accommodate your home buying expense while still fitting your repayment capacity comfortably. This is crucial to receiving home loan approval as lenders assess your home loan application based on your eligibility, as a disproportionate home loan ask could lead to your application getting rejected.
So how do you, an aspiring home loan applicant, pre-emptively know what the right home loan amount is? The right home loan amount is not the full price of the property you wish to buy but the amount you are eligible for, considering the property value, your income and obligation ratio and your credit history. Most importantly – it should be an amount that is not difficult to repay, along with its compounding interest.
In this article, we walk you through how you can determine the right home loan amount before you apply for a home loan in an effort to optimise your chances of receiving a sanction that takes care of all your needs without jeopardising your future financial goals.
Factors that Impact Your Home Loan Amount Eligibility
Numerous factors weigh on the amount you stand to receive as a home loan. Some are in your hand, while the rest are predetermined on a national scale. Read on to learn more.
1.Loan to Value Ratio
Loan to Value ratio, popularly known as the LTV ratio, is a lending scale that the Reserve Bank of India mandates all housing loan lenders follow. The policy dictates how much of the property’s value the lender can offer as the home loan amount, spanning from 75% to 90% of the total cost.
However, it is not a flat percentage, and the ratio depends on the property value, amongst other things. Refer to the pricing slab below to get a rudimentary idea of what you may receive as your home loan sanction based on the property’s value.
●For properties priced up to Rs. 30 Lakhs: Up to 90% of the property value
●For properties priced between Rs. 30 lakhs to Rs. 75 Lakhs: Up to 80% of the property value
●For properties priced above Rs. 75 Lakhs: Up to 75% of the property value
Use this LTV grid to pre-emptively assess how much you stand to get as a home loan sanction based on the real price of your property. Once you’ve understood which slab you fall under, ready your finances accordingly.
2.Down Payment Amount
Based on the principle of loan to value ratio, lenders disburse only part of the property value as the loan sanction, leaving the home buyer to arrange for the remaining portion – also known as the property down payment.
One can consider funding the down payment out of their savings, accounting for this expenditure right at the time of planning a home purchase. Some also borrow an additional loan, such as a personal loan, to source the amount. However, having planned and saved for the down payment ready not only bodes well for your finances, but it also heightens your chances of speedy loan approval, as it establishes the following:
●That you are a prudent borrower with ready liquidity
●That you are not a credit-hungry borrower and only need to borrow a reasonable sum
Making a hefty down payment also brings down your total cost of buying, ensuring that you borrow the right home loan amount – suited to your budget and future financial goals.
3.Repayment Capacity
Your repayment capacity is the biggest determinant of your home loan amount, as naturally, a lender can only loan as much as you can reasonably repay – without the threat of defaulting or delaying the repayment.
With the help of your credit history and CIBIL score, lenders assess your repayment capacity and subsequent history and evaluate whether the loan sum you have requested fits your repayment capacity. To maximise your repayment capacity, here are some measures you can take:
●Consolidate existing debts
●Declare all additional income sources
●Apply with an eligible co-applicant
●Sustain a strong credit score
Final Thoughts
The thought of receiving a high loan sanction as a home loan is exciting and enticing, but it is crucial that you borrow only as much as you can comfortably repay. Aside from the financial troubles an unmanageable repayment schedule can get, delaying or defaulting on your loan payment can also suggest legal troubles for you.
Use the facilities available to you, such as online home loan eligibility calculators and home loan EMI calculators, to arrive at the ideal home loan amount before you apply for a home loan.