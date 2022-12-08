Do you want to play carrom but don’t know how to find and download carrom game which is 100% safe & secure? Read now.
How To Find & Download Carrom Game Which Is Safe?
Did you know that the word ‘carrom’ means strike and rebound? So apt, right? It truly has been one of everyone’s favorite indoor games, played between friends, family, colleagues and almost everyone. Originally started by the Maharajas while away time, it has now become a household game that has stood the test of time from the wooden board days to now an online game. It still is equally fun, entertaining and amazing to play. What’s new is that if you play carrom board online, you can win real cash too. Want to know how? Keep reading!
About Carrom
Carrom is a popular casual board game. Known for its tricks and skills, it is a one-of-a-kind game, played by people of all age groups and across the globe. So much so that 23th August is celebrated as International Carrom Day. This 2 to 4 player game is played on a board with 4 pockets and 19 white, black pucks. These black and white pucks are called Carrom Men, while a red/pink puck placed in the center of the board is called the Queen. Mostly, the player who wins the queen, along with its cover wins the game. To win the game, a player must get the highest number of pucks or the queen along with its cover.
Steps for carrom board game download
If you want to download carrom online, you must go to the app store and do the following steps:
● Type ‘carrom board download’ or ‘carrom board game download’ in the search bar.
● Select the online carrom game you like.
● Select ‘download carrom’.
Once the download is complete, start playing.
How to download carrom and earn real cash?
If you want to play and win cash too, download carrom board online. The Rush App is available for both iOs and android. It is an online carrom board game where you can earn real money. The more games you win, the more you can earn. You can also play games such as Speed Ludo, Call Break, Fruit Fight, Brick Smash, Disc Football and more in the Rush Gaming Universe.
Steps for Rush App’s carrom board download
Here is how to download the Rush App.
Carrom game download on Android:
1. If you are using a desktop/laptop, enter your phone
2. number to get a download link via sms.
3. Tap on the link to download and open the .apk file.
4. If you are using a mobile device, tap on the 'Download Rush App' button.
5. Tap to open the file.
6. Click 'Install'. If you see a warning, visit ‘Settings’ and tap on ‘Allow from this source’.
7. Sign up on Rush by entering your mobile number and 4-digit OTP received.
8. Set your Rush Avatar using a selfie or choose from the gallery.
9. Claim your Sign-up bonus and start playing!
Carrom game download on iOS:
1. Visit the App Store.
2. Search for 'Rush - Play Games, Win Cash'.
3. Tap on the 'Get' icon.
4. Sign up on Rush by entering your mobile number and 4-digit OTP received.
5. Set your Rush Avatar using a selfie or choose from the gallery.
6. Claim your Sign-up bonus and start playing!
Facts to know before carrom game download
● Carrom board is said to have invented in India
● India has several carrom legends such as Maria Irudayam, S Ilavazhagi, Kajal Kumari, S Dillu, A Appa Rao, B Radhakrishnan, Suhas Kambil, B Arokiaraj and many more.
● It has been one of the most popular games ever since World War I.
● As per the International Carrom Federation, pucks must have a diameter 3.02 to 3.18 cm and a thickness of 7 to 9 mm.
● The pucks must be a plain and rounded edge with total mass between 5.0 to 5.5 g.
● The striker must be 35 grams in weight and 4.1 cm in diameter.
● Moreover, there are several types of carrom boards online such as Total Point, Family Point, Black and White Carrom, Point Carrom, Professional Carrom, Business Carrom and many other country and region-specific versions.
How to play after carrom board game download?
Carrom board is one of the easiest games to play. To play:
● To hit, you must use the striker to push the targeted puck into the pocket.
● With each puck you score, you earn points.
● For black and white pucks, you score 10 and 20 points respectively.
● If you pocket the queen, you get 50 points.
● But make sure, the queen is won along with its cover.
● It is a foul if you pocket a striker or the last puck before the queen.
● In that case, you must pay a penalty of a puck.
● To win the game, you must score the maximum winning points before your opponent.
Commonly used terms in carrom board online
You will come across these terms quite often while playing carrom board online.
1. Pockets: The 4 empty spaces at the corners of the board, where the pucks need to be pushed to win points.
2. Striker: The circular disc used to push the pucks across the board into the pockets.
3. Puck: The coloured pieces; Black, White & Red that you must pocket.
4. Double Shot: A shot where the stricker hits the board twice before reaching the targeted puck.
5. Side Shot: A shot where the striker hits the puck and drives it into the opposite direction.
6. Center Cut: A shot when the striker hits the puck in the center and cuts into one of the sides of the board.
7. Back Shot: A shot which is made in the space between the lines and the corner.
Trips and tricks to learn before carrom board download
Play Carrom Freestyle on the Rush and follow these tips and tricks to win and earn real cash.
● Learn striking skills: Learn and know how to pocket pucks in different areas of the board using a mix of striking styles and strategies.
● Watch your speed: Keep a check on the force and speed with which you hit the striker as it determines the correctness of your shot.
● Aim for the right direction: Make sure to assess the landing direction of the puck correctly.
● Avoid hitting the edge: Hitting a puck on the edge leaves scope for errors or misses.
● Don’t miss turns: If you miss turns, you miss the chance to pocket pucks and win extra turns to play.
● Aim to win more white bucks: Every white puck gets you 20 points, so aim for more of those. Even if you don’t win the queen, you may win by pocketing maximum white pucks.
● Avoid committing fouls: With every foul, you have to pay the penalty and you lose a chance, so avoid that to win the game.
Don’t wait, download carrom now!
