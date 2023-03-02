How to Get a Credit Card with A CIBIL Score of 700?

New Delhi (India), March 2: Before approving a credit card application, credit card providers consider a variety of factors, including your age, work experience, income, occupation, and others. While these factors are important, credit card companies also consider your CIBIL score.
Let's say you meet all of a bank's eligibility requirements, but if your credit score doesn’t fall in the limits, you might get rejected.
Your credit score is the deciding factor. But what exactly is the Credit score/CIBIL score, and why is it so important for every credit card applicant? If you are applying for a new credit card or planning to get one, here are some important details about the CIBIL score that you should be aware of:
What are CIBIL ratings and their importance?
The credit score is referred to as the CIBIL score where CIBIL stands for Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited which is a credit information company in India. It keeps credit history records for individuals and businesses, which are then used by financial institutions to evaluate creditworthiness and make informed lending decisions.
Credit information includes loan and credit card payment details that assist banks and other financial institutions in assessing an individual's credit history and ability to repay loans.
The bureau, with the help of this information, creates a 3-digit numeric summary of individual credit card holders about their credit history. The credit score ranges between 300 and 900.
A credit card holder's credit history is considered when calculating a CIBIL score, and CIBIL uses their internal proprietary calculation, which takes into account how you have treated a loan, credit card bills, and so on in the past. The CIBIL score enables banks to evaluate loan and credit card applications and to provide loans and credit cards to people with good credit scores.
Providing credit to those with a good credit history in the form of a short or long-term loan or a credit card helps banks ensure that credit is given to those who can manage credit responsibly. Furthermore, lenders can carry a lower credit risk as opposed to giving credit to someone with a poor credit history.
Why do you need a good CIBIL score?
If your score is 700 or more, then your loan and credit card applications would be processed faster as opposed to someone with a bad credit history or low credit score.
An ideal credit score for new credit card applicants is 750 or higher. However, a credit score of more than 700, according to CIBIL, is also considered good in general.
Banks take into account other details or eligibility factors for a new credit card, such as existing credit cards, payment delays, and so on. You may be approved for a new credit card based on these factors and your current relationship with the lender, even if your credit score is less than 750.
Although with a lower credit score, the interest rate may be high or there may be a lower credit limit, etc. Do note there is no defined minimum CIBIL score requirement to apply for a new credit card. If you do not know your credit score but have been regular with your payments in the past, then you can simply log into the bank’s website and apply for a new credit card online.
It is better to maintain a credit score of at least 750 and above to get the best offer from credit card issuers. If you are just starting your financial journey, ensure that you make regular payments and do not default because that can impact your credit score negatively.
