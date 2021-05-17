How to get Canada Study Visa from India?

For pursuing graduation or post-graduation at a university, college, or any other educational institution in Canada, a student visa will be required.
Canada Student Visa Process
The country recently introduced the Student Direct Stream (SDS) – A fast-track study permit process for legal residents from – China, India, Morocco, Pakistan, the Philippines, Senegal, and Vietnam.
Generally, the processing time for most SDS applications is within 20 calendar days. The fee for a Canadian student visa is CAD 150.
Initiating the Visa process
Once you have been accepted and enrolled into a university program, you can start the Canada student visa application. Apply at least 4-6 months prior to your college start date.
The visa application can be made either online or on paper.
Student Visa Validity and Application Fees
The Canadian student visa is valid for the course duration plus 3 months. The Canada student visa costs CAD 150. A biometric fee of CAD 85 is also applicable.
List of Required Documents
The list of documents required while making your Canada student visa application are:
|Document
|Description
|Language skills
|It is preferable to have your language proficiency test score results before you begin your visa application process
|Valid Passport
|Your passport has to be valid for the entire course duration.
|IELTS score
|For undergraduate degree, a score of 6.0 is required with no band less than 5.5. For the post-graduate degree, an overall score of 6.5 bands is a must with no band less than 6.0.
|Acceptance Proof by Designated Learning Institute (DLI)
|A DLI is defined as the university recognized by the Immigration Department. The acceptance letter document from the university which you will be attending is required.
|Proof of Funds
|You have to prove to the immigration authorities that you have enough funds to cover your studies and living expenses.
|Medical Certificate
|Provide a medical certificate that proves that you are fit and in good health.
|Statement of Purpose (SOP)
|This document is an essay written by the student and submitted as part of the university’s admission process.
|Interview Process
|The interviewer might ask you for additional documents to prove academic or financial status.
You are mandated to carry the Letter of Introduction along with all the specified documents to Canada. You will meet with an Immigration Officer at the airport. The border control agency officer will check your passport and the letter of introduction and validate the same. If found adequate, they will issue your Study Permit.
You are eligible to apply for the Canada Student visa if you have been accepted by a Designated Learning Institute (DLI).
Renewing Your Study Permit
If your student visa expires before you finish your university program, you need to apply for visa renewal. Apply a minimum of 30 days prior to visa expiration.
Dependents
Spouses are allowed to accompany full-time students on a dependent visa. If the student’s course duration is greater than a year, their spouse can work full-time.
In a few cases, the spouse can apply for an open work permit.
Working After Graduation
The Post-Graduation Work Permit Program gives you a work permit for a time period equivalent to your course duration, for a maximum of three years.
With this work permit you can work anywhere. You can also switch jobs anytime you want. Remember to apply for the work permit within 90 days of graduation.
Important Points to Remember
A study permit isn’t a visa, and you might require a visitor visa or an electronic travel authorization (eTA) to travel to or enter Canada.
If your stay is less than 6 months, then you might need either a travel visa in your passport or an eTA if your passport is from a designated country.
Y-Axis, Visa & Immigration Consultants, is committed to Creating Global Indians.
In the past two decades, we have grown to become India’s No.1 overseas career consultant. We have 40+ offices spread across India and international offices in UAE and Australia. We have counselled 10 million+ candidates with over a million success stories.
Y-Axis offers end-to-end services to help professionals work and settle in Canada. WhatsApp us all your queries on 8802219999 for a free counselling session.