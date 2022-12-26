How To Get Peacock Premium Free Trial

You can get the Peacock Premium free trial. The ad-supported Peacock Premium is $4.99 per month, and the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus is $9.99 per month. You can also get one year of Peacock Premium if you are a Charter Spectrum cable TV customer, or get 90 days for free if you are a Spectrum Internet subscriber. Peacock TV also offers the basic plan free, meaning that you have a choice to watch TV shows and movies at no extra charge.
If you would like to watch Peacock's original Web series and TV shows, you can opt for the free basic plan. The only difference between the Premium and Plus plans is that the $10/month Peacock Plus plan is ad-free, and allows you to download and watch selected shows and movies offline. You can also go with Peacock Plus at $10/month, which allows you to download selected titles and watch them offline, as well as remove most of the ads that you will see with Premium.
Peacock does indeed have a totally free plan, but that has only around 40% of the content and comes with ads. Its Premium Plan has more than 100,000 hours of content, leaving a lot of people wondering whether or not they will be able to get the free trial for Peacock. Peacock's base service predictably gives you a more limited selection of shows and movies to stream, but it is still got more than 10,000 hours worth of content to peruse.
Like the other competing streaming services, Peacock TV also has a subscription fee, which needs to be paid in order to be able to enjoy all of the premium features of Peacock TV, otherwise, people can watch for free with a limited number of shows/movies. Peacock customers can access part or all of the content by signing up for one of the three plans, including the completely free one. The other two plans provide users with a free seven-day trial when they first sign up with Peacock.
One can trigger a 7-day free trial by visiting the Peacock TVs website, scrolling to upgrade processes to learn more, and ultimately selecting Discover Peacock Premium. The Peacock premium trial and the peacock premium plus both provide a free seven-day trial for a user to understand the variety in content. The only difference between peacock premium and any of the other packages out there is that you get access to a lot more content than you would be able to access with the free account.
Peacock premium allows subscribers access to all of what is in the free plan, plus live sports, Peacock Original Series, NBC Next Day episodes and a wider selection of movies and TV show not available on the free account. Basically, every Xfinity Internet plan comes with the always-free Peacock Premium, you just have to connect your Xfinity account with your Peacocks account and you are all set.