How to get PMP Certification in 10 Easy Steps?

Are you looking to boost your career in project management and gain recognition as a certified Project Management Professional (PMP)? If so, you've come to the right place! The PMP certification is a globally recognized designation for project managers and demonstrates your mastery of the skills and knowledge required to lead and manage successful projects.
In this advanced guide, we'll walk you through 10 easy steps to help you get your PMP certification and achieve your professional goals. Whether you're just starting out or have years of experience, these steps will give you a clear roadmap to success and make the process of getting certified less overwhelming.
So, get ready to take your project management skills to the next level!
Top 10 Steps to clear your PMP Certifications
Here are the top 10 steps that you can follow to successfully clear your PMP certification exam on your first attempt.
1.Check your PMP Eligibility
The first step towards your PMP certification is to ensure that you meet the eligibility requirements. Here is the eligibility criteria that you must meet.
- Education: To be eligible for the PMP certification, you must have at least a bachelor’s degree from an accredited university. If you do not have a bachelor’s degree, you must have at least a secondary degree (high school diploma, associate’s degree or the global equivalent) and a minimum of five years of project management experience, with 7,500 hours spent leading and directing projects and 35 hours of project management education.
- Project Management Experience: In order to be eligible for the PMP certification, you must have a minimum of 4,500 hours of project management experience if you hold a bachelor's degree or a minimum of 7,500 hours if you hold a secondary degree. This experience must have been gained within the last 8 consecutive years before the application submission date.
- Project Management Education: In addition to the project management experience, you must also have completed 35 hours of project management education. This education can be obtained through formal training, coursework, or self-study. The education must cover topics such as initiation, planning, executing, monitoring and controlling, and closing of a project.
- Code of Conduct: As a PMP-certified professional, you are expected to adhere to the PMI Code of Ethics and Professional Conduct.
2. Download the PMP Credentials Handbook
The PMP Credentials Handbook is a comprehensive guide that outlines the requirements, processes, and procedures for obtaining the PMP certification. This handbook is essential for you as it will provide you with valuable information on the eligibility criteria, application process, and exam preparation.
The handbook is a comprehensive guide that covers topics such as:
- Eligibility requirements: This section outlines the education and experience requirements that individuals must meet to be eligible for the PMP certification. It also provides information on acceptable forms of project management education.
- Application process: The handbook provides a step-by-step guide on how to complete the PMP certification application, including instructions on how to submit supporting documentation and payment.
- Exam preparation: The handbook provides information on the PMP exam format, content, and scoring, as well as tips and recommendations on how to prepare for the exam.
- Recertification: This section provides information on the requirements for maintaining the PMP credential, including information on continuing education and the recertification process.
3. Join PMI
Joining the Project Management Institute (PMI) is a wise choice for individuals seeking to obtain the Project Management Professional (PMP) certification. Becoming a PMI member provides numerous benefits that can help you prepare for and pass the PMP exam.
One of the biggest benefits of PMI membership is cost savings. As a member, you will receive a free PDF version of the PMBOK Guide and a substantial discount on the PMP exam entry fee. This discount is often greater than the cost of PMI membership, making it a financially smart decision.
In addition to cost savings, PMI membership also provides access to local PMI Chapters. These chapters offer PMP prep workshops and provide the opportunity to connect with seasoned PMPs and other individuals on their journey to becoming PMP certified. Studying in a group setting with like-minded individuals can make the preparation process more enjoyable and increase your chances of passing the exam.
4. Apply for the PMP exam
After you have become a PMI member, then the next step is to apply for the PMP exam.
The PMP exam application can be completed online through the PMI website. Here is a brief overview of what the application process can look like:
- Complete the Online Application
- Submit Documentation
- Payment of Exam Fee
- Wait for Approval
Please note: It's important to carefully read and follow the PMP Credentials Handbook and PMI's application instructions to ensure a smooth and successful application process.
5. Get the PMBOK Guide 6th Edition
The next step is getting the Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK) Guide, which is an essential resource for anyone pursuing a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification. The PMBOK Guide outlines the standard processes and best practices in project management and is a valuable reference for preparing for the exam.
6. Create Your Personal PMP Study Plan
Creating a personal study plan is a crucial step in preparing for the Project Management Professional (PMP) exam. A well-designed study plan can help you stay organized, focused, and motivated as you work towards achieving your PMP certification.
Here are some key steps to creating a personal PMP study plan for yourself:
- Assess Your Current Knowledge: This will help you determine which areas you need to focus on, and what resources you need to utilize in order to achieve your PMP certification.
- Determine Your Availability: This will help you determine the pace of your study plan, and how much time you need to allocate to each study session.
- Set Your Study Goals: Based on your availability and assessment of your current knowledge, set achievable study goals for each week.
- Choose Study Resources: Select the study resources that best fit your learning style and availability.
- Make a Schedule: Once you have determined your availability and set your study goals, create a schedule that incorporates your study sessions, practice exams, and other resources.
- Stick to Your Plan: Make a commitment to stick to your study plan, and don't let distractions or other commitments get in the way.
- Track Your Progress: Finally, keep track of your progress and make adjustments to your study plan as needed.
7. Get Your PMP Exam Prep Training
Wth the right PMP exam prep training, you can increase your chances of success and take a big step towards reaching your professional goals.
A comprehensive PMP exam prep training program should provide you with the necessary knowledge and skills to succeed on the exam. It should cover all the critical areas of project management, including the five process groups and ten knowledge areas outlined in the Project Management Institute's (PMI) Guide to the Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK). The program should also offer study materials, practice exams, and a mock test environment that simulates the real exam.
You have the following options when it comes to opting for a PMP training course.
Classroom courses
- Advantage: Classroom courses provide an environment free of distractions and the chance to learn in a group setting, which can be a motivator for some students. The materials are covered in a condensed time frame, and the presence of an instructor can make the learning experience more interactive.
- Disadvantage: These courses can be quite costly and require significant time away from work or family. Additionally, there may not be enough time during the course to go over any missed concepts.
Online, instructor-led courses
- Advantage: Instructor-led online courses offer the flexibility of studying from home or work, with the added benefit of having an instructor available for questions.
- Disadvantage:These courses often require strict adherence to a set schedule for online interaction with other students and the instructor.
Online, self-paced courses
- Advantage: Self-paced online courses provide even greater flexibility, allowing you to study at your convenience and revisit the material as needed. The course provider and online community are always available to offer support.
- Disadvantage:These courses are often more cost-effective. However, they require a high degree of self-discipline and motivation to work through the material.
Self-study
- Advantage: It requires virtually no financial investment.
- Disadvantage:It can be a solitary and unguided learning experience.
8. Get a PMP Exam Prep Book
A well-written PMP exam prep book can provide you with the knowledge and skills you need to succeed on the exam, as well as help you stay organized and focused as you prepare.
One of the key benefits of using a PMP exam prep book is that it provides a structured learning experience. With a book, you can work through the material at your own pace, and revisit areas that you may need to review.
Here are some book recommendations for you:
- Andrew N. Ramdayal’s PMP Exam Prep Simplified.
- Kim Heldman’s Project Management Professional Exam Study Guide.
- Rita Mulcahy's PMP Exam Prep Book.
- Andy’s The PMP Exam; How to Pass on Your First Try.
- Ralph Cybulski’s PMP PMBOK Study Guide.
9. Practice PMP Mock Questions
One of the most effective ways to prepare for the Project Management Professional (PMP) exam is to practice and take PMP exam simulators and mock questions. By doing so, you can gain a real-world understanding of what it's like to take the actual exam, and also assess your level of understanding and preparedness for the test.
PMP exam simulators are designed to closely resemble the actual exam, in terms of content, format, and style. By taking a PMP exam simulator, you can experience a realistic testing environment, complete with timed sections and a variety of question types. This allows you to build your test-taking confidence, as well as identify areas where you may need to focus your study efforts.
Mock questions, on the other hand, are a set of practice questions that are similar in style and content to those found on the actual PMP exam. By taking a free pmp practice test, you can gain a sense of the types of questions you may encounter on the exam.
10. Take the PMP exam
The last step in our guide is taking the PMP exam either online or by visiting the test center.It's important to approach the exam with a positive attitude and an open mind. This means avoiding any negative self-talk, focusing on your strengths, and recognizing that even if you don't pass the exam on the first attempt, you can always learn from the experience and try again.
Conclusion
Obtaining PMP certification requires careful planning, hard work, and dedication. However, it can be a manageable and achievable goal with the right approach and guidance.
The 10 easy steps outlined in this advanced guide provide a roadmap for success, from preparing for the exam and studying the content to taking practice exams and performing at your best on test day. Whether you are a seasoned project manager or just starting out in the field, PMP certification can open up new doors, increase your earning potential, and enhance your reputation as a knowledgeable and skilled professional.