How to improve the cybersecurity of your business?

November 09: The information age is an amazing time to do business. Search engines like Google make services accessible, and transactions may be done at the touch of a button. It comes with caveats, of course, and chief among those is the requirement for enhanced security. Thankfully, IT solutions are out there that can modernize your security and protect your business.
Let’s talk about how services like these can improve the cybersecurity of your business.
Security auditing
The first thing that IT support professionals do is an audit of your current security. This includes things like taking stock of what security software is being run, what type of network hardware is in place, and what items are accessible from outside and, therefore, potentially vulnerable.
While it’s tempting to just install some ‘out of the box’ firewall and antivirus, you’ve got customer data to protect, and if you should lose it in a cyberattack, then that could be the end of your business. A professional security audit is the first step to creating your line of defense and protecting your business.
Managed IT services
You could have the most expensive hardware and software in the world, but if you don’t have managed services configuring and monitoring your security solution, then your business is at risk. Managed IT services technicians can install and monitor security solutions so that if a virus or another vulnerability comes into play, it can be dealt with immediately.
These technicians have years of expertise, and aside from monitoring and remediating potential problems, they can also advise you when it’s time to upgrade. This way, your security infrastructure is solid and modern, the way that it needs to be!
Training for your staff
A big part of security is adhering to certain security standards, and a good IT support team can not only upgrade your security but help to educate your employees on things like creating strong passwords, avoiding phishing attacks, and the dangers of social engineering. This way, you have a unified security front with strong software, hardware, and best-practice security measures.
Some final words on improving your cybersecurity
The accessibility of business in the information age is a blessing, but it comes with responsibility. Customer and proprietary company data needs to be protected, and for small and medium-sized businesses, it can be cost-prohibitive to hire an onsite, full-time expert.
Managed services can give you all of that expertise at a fraction of the cost and protect your business with top-notch security. It’s not just a good option, it’s the ONLY option. So, check out your local security managed services options today and make sure that your business is secure.
Your business is worth it!