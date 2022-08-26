The Internet is a weird place to be. The 90s Kids were a first-ever human race that has clearly seen the evolution of technology and the internet at the same time. Along with accessibility, comfort, and ease of living, we also saw major changes in the mental health, and emotional health of human beings.
The Gen-Z generation is not aware of evolution and they saw the world as fully connected to the internet. Smart Home appliances, smartphones, online education/schools, food delivery apps, online shopping, social media apps don’t seem new to them.
Their minds are not conditioned for the internet yet and they are exposed to a lot of things that somehow are deteriorating their mental health.
How to Keep Your Kids Safe on the Internet
If you are a parent of a gen-z kid or you have Gen-Z siblings, it is our obligation to guide them, and keep them safe on the internet, making their mental health intact.
1. Track Their Online Life
It may seem weird but you need to do this in order to find the root cause of any mental health issue in your kid. There are a lot of professional apps to spy on social media of your kids. Snapchat is a super popular app among Gen-Z and you should definitely spy on snapchat to keep them safe and sound.
Snapchat Spying is possible with some professional apps that will guide you and give you all the Snapchat-related information right on your smartphone. It is completely legal and safe to use.
2. Educate Them
This seems more practical and easy. A heartwarming talk between a parent and a kid can do wonders. Educating your kids about the internet and how people act on the internet will help them a lot in understanding the behavior of people on the internet. Keep them aware about the danger on the internet. Make them understand the difference between online life and offline life.
3. Use Digital Wellbeing
Every Android smartphone on this planet now comes with Digital well-being and Parental Controls. With Digital Wellbeing, you can see the time your kids spends on a particular app, and how many notifications your phone received from Particular app like Tiktok, Snapchat, Instagram, Tinder etc. You will see proper numbers of every app and if anything seems off to you, talk to them, limit their internet usage, and uninstall the apps.
4. Use Kids Proof Devices
If your kids are under 10 and they are internet users, you should switch to kids-friendly devices like Fire HD 8 Kids or Fire HD 10 Kids. These are the most popular tablets by Amazon which are made for keeping the kids safe. Parents have all the controls and without their permission, your kids will not be able to download any app, games or use the app.
5. Become Yourself a Nerd
Just accept the fact that the new generation is way smarter than the 70s, 80 or even 90s people. They can trick you in many ways just to play that game or to use TikTok for a little longer. To keep them safe, you need to keep yourself updated with the latest tech changes, and loopholes so that they don’t make fool out of you.
If you are new to technology, computers, smartphones, spend some extra time educating yourself and learning about these things. To start with, follow the tech website that publishes how-to guides, the latest gadgets.
6. Keep an Eye on Comments, and Followers
As a guardian, you should also keep a close eye on your kid's social media accounts. Check on the people they are following, people following your kid, comments on their posts and if you see anything abnormal, you should talk to your kid. To see those comments or followers, you might need to create yourself an account and then follow your kid.
Most kids ruin their mental health just by overthinking about that harsh comment or because they got fewer likes on the Instagram Post. Talking to them about the reality of life will help them.
Comparing their life with other kids is a very common mental health issue that can be dangerous for your kids if they don’t get support in time. Your Kids don’t know the difference between online life and reality and they take these things very seriously.