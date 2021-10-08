How to maintain my car after a professional detailing?

So, you’ve gotten some detailing done on your car? Congratulations! Not everyone takes care of their car like they should and professional car detailing is something that everyone should consider. It increases the lifespan of your vehicle, helps to protect the market value, and it always feels like your car is new!
In this article, we’re going to tell you how to maintain your car after a professional detailing so that you can keep it looking it’s best until your next scheduled auto detailing appointment. Let’s take a look at what you should do and how often you should do it!
Weekly
As far as what you should do weekly, you really just need to worry about the glass. Cleaning your auto glass is quick and easy and it really makes a difference. After all, we’ve all seen that classic ‘wash me’ written in dust on someone’s back windshield.
Don’t let that be you – keep the glass cleaned weekly so that it looks as good as the rest of your ride.
Biweekly
Every two weeks there are two chief tasks to focus on. First off, you want to make sure that you wipe down and vacuum the interior. This helps to keep dust from accumulating and keeps your car interior feeling clean and fresh.
Secondly, wash the exterior every 2 weeks as well, so that your paint job and any alloys like your wheels are also shiny, clean, and looking good.
Monthly
Once a month, you need to set aside some time for a little deep-cleaning of your seats. Your seats can accumulate a lot of debris and if you don’t believe us, just stick your hand deep in there and take a look when you pull it out.
Dust, crumbs, and probably a bit of change end up in there all the time and a monthly deep-clean should help you manage that until your next detailing job.
Bimonthly
Finally, every two months (or 3 at the latest) you’ll want to give your tires a deep cleaning and a nice, glossy trim dressing can keep rubber and plastic seals and components looking shiny and new. This is also a good time to clean the exterior and apply a wax, coating, or seal to keep that topcoat fresh.
It takes less time than you’d think and you don’t have to even go to a car wash, as mobile car detailing is always an option and it’s both inexpensive and set perfectly to your schedule.
In closing: Set a schedule and maintain that new-car shine
When you compare car detailing to even a pricey car wash, the difference is night and day. To maintain that new-car look for as long as possible, you’ll want to set up a weekly and monthly schedule so that components are cleaned at the required frequency.
It only takes minutes to do and trust us on this… everyone who takes a ride in your car is definitely going to take notice!