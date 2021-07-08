How To Maintain Your Fridge Properly?

These three things you can do to maintain your fridge will help prevent the need for fridge repairs. First, keep your fridge at the right temperature. Second, keep plenty of food and drink in your fridge. Lastly, keep the fridge coils, door, and condenser fan clean.
Tip 1: The Right Temperature is Important
A fridge should remain at an ideal temperature of 37 to 40 degrees. If your fridge has a freezer the ideal temperature for the freezer is Zero degrees.
You might wonder why keeping the temperature right can prevent needing repairs to your fridge. Keeping the temperature under control means that the fridge coils and condenser fan do not need to work as hard.
Therefore, keeping the fridge at an ideal temperature can prevent the necessity of fridge repairs to the coils and condenser fan. You can also talk to your local fridge repair specialists to get professional advice.
Tip 2: Keep it “Full”
This one might seem counter-intuitive but having plenty of things in your fridge helps it maintain a good temperature. Foods stored at fridge temperatures help absorb warm air that gets in when the fridge door is opened. This helps the Fridge stay cool.
If you eat out a lot or order a lot of take out and have trouble filling your fridge, there are a few things you can do. You can store certain items, such as water, that do not need to be stored in the fridge. These Items will provide the needed “space-filler” to help maintain your fridge.
Tip 3: Keep Things Clean
This last tip is great for any appliance as it decreases the frequency of repairs. Whether you are trying to avoid fridge repairs or dishwasher repairs or any other appliance repairs, keeping your appliances clean will do the trick.
There are a few key areas of a fridge that need to be kept clean. The easiest to check is the door and seals. If the seals get dirty, the door will not close properly. A door that is not closed properly can lead to trouble keeping the temperature in balance.
Another part of the fridge that needs to stay clean are the coils. Coils should be checked at least twice a year. Coils that are dirty or dusty will not function properly and this will affect the fridge and its ability to keep things at a safe temperature.
It is also important to keep the condenser fan clean as this also helps regulate the fridge temperature. This can be checked whenever you are checking the coils. Other places to check and keep clean are the gasket and filters.
If you make sure to do these three things, then you will not only be taking preventative measures but you will also be helping your fridge run more efficiently.