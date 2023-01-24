How To Pass A Drug Test: The Best THC Detox Methods Revealed

In this quick guide, you’re going to learn everything you need to know to pass a drug test at short notice. If you’ve got 24 hours or less until a drug test, or you think you might face one with only a day’s notice, then you need to get educated to prepare fast.
You’re going to learn everything to pass a urine drug test or an oral drug test in the shortest possible space of time.
We will cover the use of detox drinks, mouthwash, and gum products, and the only strategy you can use to pass a hair drug test. Let me warn you though, not everything is possible and without preparation, and in some circumstances, you could be in real trouble.
However, you’ll learn how drug metabolites work, realistically how quickly they can be removed from the body and the strategies you can use to try and disguise the toxins in your body when facing a drug test.
People often ask what the best THC detox kit is. There actually isn’t a true THC detox kit in existence.
Cannabis metabolites are slightly different. In the body, 60% of them exit through the bowels. This is different from most other types of drugs, where 95% or more of the drug metabolites exit through urine. So there is truth and the fact that if you can draw more cannabis metabolites into the bowel then you will get rid of them quicker. High fiber and creating more bile will help to achieve this.
That’s why there is some partial truth in the home remedy “Certo sure jell method” working. However, it doesn’t really work to stop your urine sample from being diluted when you do it.
Detox drinks will mask any toxins. So there’s no such thing as a detox drink that works specifically for THC. It’s the same with detox pills. They may claim to be a THC detox, but they don’t contain enough fiber or any other ingredients to truly draw more cannabis metabolites out through the bowels.
So don’t be fooled by anything claiming to be a THC detox kit. It’s a marketing ploy, and won’t really make any difference to the removal of those toxins in preference to any other type of drug metabolites.
Look, the best way to get clean to pass a drug test of any type is to have no toxins in your body. For some people that could only take a few days.
However, if you’re on lots of benzos (especially slow-release), say because of domestic abuse problems and wanting to feel numb which is very common, or you’re smoking weed for that reason or just recreationally (or non-authorized medicinal use), then it could be weeks before you are clean.
A natural detox, accelerated by high-quality detox pills like Toxin Rid could get even a chronic weed smoker or benzo user clean in 7 – 10 days.
So if you do have the time to prepare, if you think you could face a drug test at short notice but aren’t facing one right now, then get yourself clean and accelerate the process using detox pills.
If you start right now but don’t have enough time to get completely clean, it will mean there are fewer toxins in your body, which will allow the detox drink to create a bigger gap in the toxin flow which will still allow you to pass.
There is better news for urine drug testing. It is perfectly possible to pass a urine drug test with 24 hours notice or even less.
There are two great options for doing this, but it will depend on the type of drug test you are facing, and the level of drug metabolites you have in your body at the time of the test.
The best option to pass a urine drug test is to use a fake sample. High-quality synthetic urine will pass easily, as long as it doesn’t come under intensive scrutiny and advanced testing.
That’s highly unlikely though unless there is huge suspicion about your sample, or it fails the basic validity checks. But it won’t if you pick the right brands of fake urine.
Fake urine is only good for unsupervised drug testing though. Don’t worry though, that’s the vast majority of testing. You’ll probably know if it’s going to be supervised, because you will either have failed a previous drug test, or it will be for something like law enforcement or probation purposes.
Whichever type of fake urine you use, these are the basic steps you will need to follow:
- If it uses a heatpad as the heating/maintenance method, you will need to activate that first.
- If it’s a powder, you’ll need to use filtered water to hydrate it. Shake it gently until the powder disappears and it’s clear.
- If it uses a heatpad, you’ll then have to microwave the prepared sample. Do in bursts of 10 seconds, shake it gently, and watch the temperature strip. You don’t want it to get so hot that it doesn’t register on the temperature strip and you keep overheating it.
- If it uses a heatpad, strap the heatpad to it using tape. Then, tuck it into some nice tight underwear to keep it close to your skin which will keep it warm.
- Put on baggy jogging bottoms to disguise any bulge. Then head off to submit your sample.
- Just before you go in, check the sample temperature. If it’s using a heatpad, and it’s cooled, you’ll have to use some hot water to raise it.
Best Synthetic Urine Brands
These are the best fake urine brands for several reasons:
- Complexity
- Price
- They look like urine
- Good track record
- Reliable heating
- No traceable biocide preservatives
- Clear Choice Sub Solution
The best combination of value for money and complexity is Sub Solution. $85 is not cheap, but you get fantastic quality fake urine.It contains 14 chemicals found in real urine, looks like it, and even froths like it.
So it’s going to pass almost any level of scrutiny.It’s a powder, so you will have to mix it with filtered water (don’t use tap water as it contains things filtered out by the body). But you won’t need to prepare it using a microwave and heatpad because it doesn’t use one. It uses fantastic heat activator powder.
Just before you go in and submit your sample, tap in about one-third, and shake it gently until it dissolves. That will raise the temperature. Keep watching the temperature strip, and add a little more until it gets a reading of close to 100°F.
You can purchase it from Testnegative.
- Clear Choice Quick Luck
The premium brand is Quick Luck. Made by the same company that makes Sub Solution (Clear Choice), One bottle costs $100.
For your extra money, you are getting a heat pad in case you want to try and maintain the temperature for some reason, and it’s premixed which makes it perfect for short-notice drug testing.
Other than that, it’s exactly the same as Sub Solution. So highly complex, fantastically convenient, and the ultimate way to pass almost any level of urine drug test.
Option 2: Detox Drink
If your drug test is supervised, or you don’t want to use fake urine, then your only other option at short notice is a detox drink.
Literally, with 90 minutes of preparation, you can stand a great chance of passing a drug test.
However, if you have higher levels of toxins in the body, say you are an almost daily user, then you’ll probably need to do a 48-hour detox (24 hours minimum) to ensure that there are lower levels of toxins so that the detox drink can create a gap in the toxin flow into the bladder.
This is how a detox drink works in the body if it’s good quality:
- It floods the body with liquid. Alongside that, it floods you with diuretics which help you to urinate more. This pushes out the urine building up in the body and means it will be long before you have fresh urine containing toxins.
- That liquid also contains things that will help to draw out more toxins than you can naturally.
- The smart liquid in a good quality detox drink will also flood the body with things found in urine. So even though you have been flushed out, the kidneys will pass some through as waste, meaning urine will test as appearing naturally balanced still.
- A good quality detox drink will also contain things that will stain the urine a natural color, hiding the fact it’s been adulterated.
How To Use A Detox Drink To Pass A Drug Test
These are the steps you need to follow to use a good quality detox drink to pass a drug test with 24 hours' notice or less:
- Drink the contents of the detox drink smoothly over 10 minutes.
- Refill the bottle if instructed and drink that water as well (not all brands require this).
- Next, urinate as frequently as possible over the 60 minutes following the consumption of the drink. At least three times as a minimum. You need to push out all the old urine in toxins to create a gap in the flow of toxins into the bladder.
- The last step is to use a home drug test 20 minutes before you leave. Ensure you are clean. Then, go and submit your sample as quickly as possible.
The only problem with detox drinks is the fact that you only have a maximum of five hours clean. The heavy users, it could be two or three hours. But it does create a small window during which you will be clean of toxins.
Best Detox Drink Brands
- Mega Clean
If you’ve got a couple of days before your drug test, then Mega Clean bought from Test clear is a fantastic option. It comes with six pre-rid pills bundled for free. That allows you to do a 24-hour detox before the day of your test and to push out far more toxins and you can naturally.
Doing this means lower levels of toxins, which allows you to create a big gap in the toxin flows out of the body. That can leave a longer period of time toxin free to submit your sample.
If you’re in an emergency situation, and you’ve got a drug test at really short notice, then grabbing Mega Clean on its own from Walmart, Walgreens, GNC, somewhere like that, or even Amazon with prime delivery could work for you.
But unless you detoxify, and use the pre-rid pills, then you lower your chances of passing, especially if you are a regular smoker or user who has higher levels of toxins.
- Rescue Cleanse
Rescue Cleanse is a specialist product. Only available from Test Negative, it’s made by Clear Choice, the people who make Sub Solution and Quick Luck.
You don’t need additional water with Rescue Cleanse. Drink, urinate, and submit your sample. One of my friends used Rescue Cleanse to pass a short-notice drug test for a food retailer just last month. He keeps Rescue Cleanse and Quick Luck in his car because he knows that they do on-the-spot batch drug testing every year.
The thing is, they get told earlier in the day when their appointment time is. So he always gets a couple of hours to prepare. Having Rescue Cleanse and Quick Luck to hand means that if he gets any hint from people who have already been in that it’s supervised, he can ditch the Quick Luck and have Rescue Cleanse on hand.
That’s exactly what happened last month. It actually turned out it wasn’t genuinely supervised, but somebody had said to him that the person doing the testing was in the room. It turned out they were some way away, and there was a screen, but Rescue Cleanse ensured that he was covered.
Oral drug testing is not dangerous because drug metabolites only hang around in it for a couple of days unless you are a really high-level user, and even then, it’s usually three or four days as a max. But it’s incredibly dangerous because it’s so easy to administer. You don’t need any special training other than 15 minutes to tell you how to collect and read the sample.
That means you can be tested on the roadside, on the spot for jobs, in fact, under any circumstance where it’s a legitimate legally administered test situation.
If you’re a light user of meth, cannabis, whatever, it’s been a few days since your last dose, then just clean your teeth every couple of hours using a good quality mouthwash every couple of hours, alongside chewing gum and drinking plenty of water can be enough.
But if you’re caught out with high levels of toxins from recent use, then you need to take countermeasures.
Best And Safest Option: Oral Clear Saliva Neutralizing Gum
The best way to pass a mouth swab drug test with 24 hours' notice or less, hell, even a few minutes' notice, is Oral Clear saliva-neutralizing gum.
It’s a small, concentrated, capsule of liquid. It costs $90, so it’s not cheap at all. But what you are getting is guaranteed drug test success in a small package.
It’s really discreet. You could even use this with someone in the room with you. Have it in your pocket, and cup it in your hand. Then cough and put your hand to your mouth so you can pop it in. Then, continuing to pretend to cough a little, pop the capsule, swill it around in your mouth, focusing your tongue around the gumline for about 30 seconds, then swallow the lot.
It’s so discreet you can do it while the cops are approaching your car, while someone is preparing your mouth swab test at work, or wherever.
This little bullet of magic will pass you a mouth swab test under the most pressurized of immediate circumstances.
