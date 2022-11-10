How To Pass A Mouth Swab Drug Test For Amazon Employment [Or Any Other Saliva Test]

In this quick guide, I’m going to tell you exactly when Amazon does drug testing, what type it is, and how it happens. Once we have covered the specifics of Amazon’s drug testing policy, and how long it will be before you are clean to pass one, I’ll cover some strategies for getting around the test.
Even if you’ve taken drugs very recently, and they could be in your saliva, it is perfectly possible to get your hands on a saliva drug test, and saliva detox products kit that will help you to pass a mouth swab drug test.
So this is not just a guide about Amazon drug testing, the principles and strategies will apply to any oral drug test you may face.
Does Amazon Drug Test & What Sort Of Test Is It?
When people ask do Amazon drug tests, the answer is unequivocal yes, they do have a drug testing program. It’s one of the most consistent and widespread across America among retailers.
From my research and contacts, these are the current types and timing of drug tests that Amazon does:
1. For pre-employment purposes, there is always an oral drug test. This is done straight after the interview and then the sample is sent off to a lab for analysis and results. So you won’t get the results straight away, and it is often two or three days before people find out if they have failed or not.
2. On the job, there is no basic level drug testing. The only time you will be tested again after employment is if you are in an accident. In that circumstance, you will have to submit a urine sample for analysis.
3. On-the-job, people with any sort of driving job within the company are also seen to be subject to urine drug testing. However, it’s difficult to pin down when this happens, and sometimes it can also be an oral drug test. If you are an Amazon driver or use equipment like a forklift, then you could be subject to random quote drug testing.
Does Amazon Test For Marijuana?
Amazon did test for marijuana during its drug testing process. However, it seems they have now stopped looking for marijuana use.
In fact, reports have suggested that people who had previously failed to get a job at Amazon due to failing a drug test for cannabis use are now eligible to reapply with a clean slate. If that’s you, then you can contact Amazon to get more details.
However, this could differ by state. I’m suspecting that in states where cannabis Is Now Illegal then that is the case. But in states where it’s not yet legalized, they could still be testing for it.
The best thing to do is to google search for “Amazon pre-employment drug testing cannabis my state name” as that will give you far more information on what people are saying locally about Amazon recruitment and drug testing.
Here’s How Amazon Does Its Drug Testing
Overwhelmingly, Amazon does saliva drug testing at the end of the interview. This could be individual, or as part of a recruitment event.
Sometimes it is done by the person conducting the interview, and other times (usually at a recruitment event) by a dedicated specialist, who may be an Amazon employee, or occasionally from a drug testing company.
Usually, with a mouth swab drug test the swabbing bud will be rubbed along the gum line, both inside and out, around the bottom of the cheeks, and under the tongue. Basically, the areas where drug metabolites are more likely to gather.
However, with Amazon, a lot of people report a slightly different collection method. I’m not sure if this is used by other companies or not, but it’s not the mouth swab test I’ve experienced have been done.
It’s reported by a lot of people across many states that the collection bud is placed into the mouth between the cheek and your bottom teeth. It’s then left to sit there for up to 10 minutes.
I’ve seen someone mention online that they actually asked why they had to sit there with it in the mouth for so long and were told it’s to allow saliva to move around the mouth and be soaked up by the collection tool.
Now, this is problematic if it’s the case because it means you can’t use any on-the-spot evasion strategies to try and get them to take the sample higher up in the mouth where there is less chance of metabolite gathering.
This Is Exactly Why Mouth Swab Testing Is Dangerous
Now we have covered a little bit of the general details around Amazon's drug test policy, let’s just cover why mouth swab testing is dangerous. It’s actually not dangerous after a couple of days. As long as you are a moderate user then after a couple of days, drug metabolites don’t appear in your saliva any longer.
However, for the heavy users, especially of slow-release benzos or daily cannabis use, this can be extended to a week or longer.
But for most people, light to moderate users, after a couple of days, you’ll probably test clean.
The real danger is that it can be administered on the spot. With just 10 minutes' notice, they can do the test and get instant results if they have the panel drug test kit available as well (rather than sending it off to get the results).
So for roadside testing, probation, insurance, and pre-employment, you could get caught out and it’s exactly why you need to know what you can do to avoid that.
Top Tips To Pass A Saliva Drug Test Naturally
If you’re a moderate user, and you’ve got a little notice, it’s possible to accelerate the speed at which drug metabolites slow and then stop appearing in saliva.
1. Brush your teeth every couple of hours. Not too hard so your gums bleed with frequent brushing though. Focus on the gum line inside and out, brushing the inside of your cheeks, and underneath your tongue. This will dislodge metabolites and keep saliva moving through the mouth.
2. Drink plenty of water. Constantly sip water in the lead to your test as this will help to move saliva in and out of your mouth.
3. Chew gum often. Again, this helps produce more saliva and then get rid of it.
4. Exercise and sweat. This speeds up your metabolism and helps to push drug metabolites out of the body faster.
Make Sure Your Saliva Drug Test Kit Includes Several At Home Saliva Drug Tests
This is a top tip for me. If you’ve got noticed, make sure you have home saliva drug test kits available.
By doing that, you’ll know if you are going to fail or not. If you are clean, then there’s no problem. But it helps to understand the situation. You can buy at home saliva drug test kits really cheaply from the same places where you can get the gum and mouthwash products I’m going to talk about in a moment.
An alternative is somewhere like Amazon. There are tons of suppliers of cheap drug tests on there, so just look for a good balance between price and quality.
The Best Saliva Neutralizing Mouthwash To Pass An Oral Drug Test
So let’s tell you how to pass a mouth swab drug test for Amazon, or indeed anywhere. The first strategy you can use is proper saliva-neutralizing mouthwash products. Saliva-neutralizing mouthwash is surprisingly cheap. Around $30 on average for a good quality one. You have to know which one’s work, and which ones simply don’t though.
In terms of avoiding a mouthwash product, my advice is to avoid Stinger detox mouthwash. It doesn’t contain the ingredients needed, and from my research and testing, it’s a complete waste of time.
Ultra Klean is another good brand, costing around $30. It works well, but it’s not the best on the market.
Toxin Rid Rescue Wash bought directly from Test Clear, is the best saliva-neutralizing mouthwash product out there.
To use it, you will need about two minutes out of sight. That’s often possible, but not always. That’s why mouthwash products are riskier. You’ll basically use half of it in your mouth at once. Really move it around your mouth, use your tongue to work it around your gums, and then spit it out both times.
So you’ll have to dispose of the bottle and have somewhere to spit out the liquid. It’s only a couple of fluid ounces, but you don’t really want to be swallowing that.
Costing around $30, Toxin Rid Rescue Wash is therefore a fantastically cheap and affordable solution. It will neutralize your saliva for up to 30 minutes, but on the downside, you do need to be out of sight and have a couple of minutes to use it.
Best Way To Pass A Mouth Swab Drug Test: Oral Clear Gum
The absolute best way to avoid detection by Amazon is to use Oral Clear saliva-neutralizing gum to pass a saliva drug test you face. Oral Clear isn’t actually gummed at all. It’s a small capsule of concentrated liquid. Basically, a highly concentrated neutralizing mouthwash in a discreet capsule.
Oral Clear isn’t cheap, $90 for a single capsule. Three times the price of mouthwash products, and it does the same job. However, you are paying for the discreet nature of this little capsule of concentrated liquid. If it passes a drug test, then $90 is cheap.
Because it’s such a small amount of liquid, and it’s in a digestible vegetarian capsule, it means you can swallow everything once you’ve used it. This means you have nothing to dispose of and there’s no chance of getting caught.
How To Use Oral Clear Gum To Pass A Saliva Drug Test
Let’s imagine you are at that Amazon interview. It’s just finished, and you are told to go and sit in a waiting area to be called up to have a saliva drug test done. If there are no eyes on you, it’s brilliantly simple.
1. You just cup the capsule in your hand and discreetly raise at your mouth and put the capsule in.
2. Then, pop the capsule between your teeth, and move the liquid around your mouth gently for as long as you can. Several minutes of possible, although about one minute is usually enough.
3. Work it into your teeth and gums, and around the inside of your cheek. Then, simply swallow what’s left and you are good to submit your sample. But what happens if you are being directly observed while you wait? How do you get around it. It’s actually very simple. Just cough a bit. Then put your hand on your mouth to cover it, and pop the capsule in. In this age of Covid, nobody is going to take a second glance at someone covering their mouth in an exaggerated way while they cough. Hell, you could even insist on wearing a face mask while you wait and completely disguise what you are doing.
4. Then keep your hand over your mouth while you pop the capsule and start the initial moving around. Cough a little bit if you need to, in order to keep up the pretense.
5. Again, work the liquid around the mouth as long as possible. Then swallow the lot.
6. If someone asks if you’re okay, or asks if you have something in your mouth, you can simply swallow the capsule and there’s zero evidence of anything at all.
Yes, You Can Easily Pass An Amazon Drug Test
So there you go, it’s perfectly possible to pass on an Amazon mouth swab drug test, or in fact even on-the-spot drug tests under any circumstances, even by the roadside under police scrutiny.
Oral Clear isn’t cheap , but it’s well worth the money. You can purchase it from the manufacturer’s webshop.
It’s the absolute safest way for an Amazon pre-employment swab test, and if you suspect you could be tested on the job during your employment, then simply keeping the capsule of Oral Clear on you every day is an insurance policy against losing your job.
Disclaimer:
This content is created by brandingbyexperts.com on behalf of their client. For any queries, clarifications and/or claims please mail to: support@brandingbyexperts.com.
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.