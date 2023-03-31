How to Restore WhatsApp Backup Without Uninstalling the App – Is It Possible?

Accidentally deleted your WhatsApp conversation! What to do now?
No worries! In this article, we’re going to walk you through the ins and outs of restoring your WhatsApp backup with solutions like iToolab WatsGo – WhatsApp Transfer, Backup, and Restore, without uninstalling WhatsApp.
Can You Restore a WhatsApp Backup Without Uninstalling the App?
Sadly no. Why?
Well, WhatsApp only allows backup to be restored from Google Drive, Local Storage, or iCloud after you remove the app and reinstall it on the same phone or install it for the first time on a new device.
However, you can easily recover the backup in easy ways? Just continue reading this guide!
The Most Effective Method to Restore WhatsApp Backup Without Uninstalling
iToolab WatsGo WhatsApp Backup is a perfect app to restore your messaging app files hasslefree.
It doesn’t matter if you wish to return the files to the same device or a new iPhone/Android device; this software can help you immensely.
● Support for WhatsApp Business and GBWhatsApp
● Transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone and vice versa
● Preview and restore iTunes backup
● Compatibility with all data types - chats, photos, videos, etc.
● Data restoration from Google Drive to Android or iPhone
● Compatible with the latest models and software versions(iPhone 16 and Android 13).
Here are the steps:
Step 1: Run iToolab WatsGo
Download the app on your computer, run it and tap “WhatsApp Backup.”
Step 2: Backup WhatsApp Files
Next, use a USB cable to connect your Android or iOS device to the PC.
Just follow the guidelines on the screen to back up the WhatsApp data.
Step 3: Restore
Connect that device, and on WatsGo Home Screen, select “WhatsApp Restore”.
Access the “select history WhatsApp backup” or “iTunes backup” section, and click “Restore to Device.” Next, choose the connected device on the software interface
Finally, you can select the data type for transfer! Once done, click Continue.
Restore WhatsApp Conversations on Android via Google Drive Backup
WhatsApp data is generally backed up to Android users’ Google Drive accounts(when connected). So when you decide to change numbers or switch devices, you can quickly restore it and continue using WhatsApp as usual.
Here is how:
1. Uninstall WhatsApp from your old device and reinstall it on your new one.
2. Next, launch WhatsApp and verify details such as contact number.
3. When prompted, tap “Restore” to begin recovering chats and media from Google Drive.
4. Once the process is complete, tap “Next” and wait for the data migration to finish.
Restore WhatsApp Conversations on Android via Local Backup
If you haven’t installed from Google Drive before, rest assured—WhatsApp will automatically restore your backup media using local backup.
You can restore them this way:
1. Ensure your WhatsApp backup is in local storage, and use a File Manager or File Explorer app to access it.
2. Go to your Android device’s storage, find the WhatsApp folder, and then Databases to locate your backup.
3. Uninstall and reinstall WhatsApp from the official Google Play Store.
4. Next, verify your contact details, and the app will search for existing backups.
5. Hit “Restore” and watch as your saved data makes a grand return. Done!
Resurrect iPhone WhatsApp Conversations Using iCloud Backup
If you are an iPhone user with an iCloud account, you can back up and restore WhatsApp data using iCloud.
First, confirm an iCloud backup by going to WhatsApp Settings, then Chat, and finally, Chat Backup.
1. Log in with your Apple ID, and enable iCloud.
2. Next, switch on iCloud Drive, which should’ve ample space on your iPhone and iCloud.
3. Use the same phone number for restoration and backup, as a different WhatsApp account won’t work.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.