How to rethink your thought leadership strategy for the pandemic-hit world

The Covid-19 pandemic has reprioritised consumer behaviour, with as much as 75% of consumers changing brands one or more times, as per reports by McKinsey and HubSpot. With the pandemic causing unprecedented economic and societal upheaval, numbers show that at present you have an audience that is willing to unlearn and relearn, provided there is a clear voice that shines light on the present and future. This is the niche that thought leadership content thrives in.
“However, the thought leadership of tomorrow must be different. Thought leadership content that sticks to old, sales-driven tactics will not work. Instead, what is required is a narrative that is empathetic, customer-first, and forward-looking,” explains Nirati Agarwal, Head – Content and founder of Edisol.
Read on to understand how your thought leadership strategy should reflect the needs of a pandemic-hit world with insights from Nirati Agarwal and Jocy Fernandez, the duo behind content marketing firm Edisol.
Counter information overload with substantive content
Online content consumption at a global level doubled in 2020, according to a study by DoubleVerify, and the average user spends 2 hours and 25 minutes on social media per day, out of 7 hours on the internet, reports Hootsuite. It’s this fortress of daily content that thought leadership needs to breach if it is to get to the hearts and minds of consumers.
The first step is to quit publishing content that sounds like white noise. Thought leadership content needs to be the antithesis of that: Deep analysis, crucial insights, unquestionable clarity, unique guidance, and new solutions. This doesn’t mean that thought leadership content must be lengthy.
In fact, the Edelman-LinkedIn 2020 B2B Thought Leadership Impact Study points out that 72% of decision-makers prefer brevity. Think of Seth Godin. His thought-provoking snippets give rise to fresh, sometimes unconventional, ideas that have the power to shape your worldview. That’s the power of wholesome thought leadership content, to help you transform from spectator to advocate, and the Covid-hit era calls for it.
Embed emotional intelligence into thought leadership
The pandemic has brought vulnerability to the fore, and consumers today want a human face to the content they encounter. Beyond that, the main principle of ‘emotionally intelligent’ content is putting yourself in the consumer’s situation. How will this content, and the transaction it seeks, improve the consumer’s life?
In India, 96% of consumers exhibited new shopping behaviours since Covid-19 and up to 78% display the intent to continue with such changes post-Covid, the McKinsey consumer behaviour report reveals. Why are the numbers so high? It is possible that the relationship between brands and their audiences needs to be less ROI-centric and more customer-centric. In fact, as early as 2015, a study by IBM and Econsultancy highlighted the disconnect between brands and their customers: only 63% of consumers felt understood by their favourite brands! The success of thought leadership campaigns, then, needs to be measured by a new standard.
“Backlinks matter, website traffic is important, media mentions gain traction, and branded queries can lead to conversions, however, now the task is to have your finger on the consumer’s emotional pulse,” says Jocy Fernandez, Head – Creative, Edisol. “Incorporating factors like rate of engagement, share of voice, and sentiment analysis into your marketing strategy will help you create thought leadership that is aware, motivating, and empathetic.”
Prioritise organisational thought leadership to win support
Experts suggest that thought leadership content should be a mix of 3 flavours:
1. Industry thought leadership: Considers trends shaping the market
2. Product thought leadership: Showcases how your offerings can solve a problem
3. Organisational thought leadership: Shares your company vision and culture
If the pandemic has driven home one thing it’s that life is less about products and processes and more about people. While product thought leadership has its place under the sun and audiences seek innovation and insights by way of industry thought leadership, downplaying organizational thought leadership just because the other two seem more connected to sales can be a misstep. Audiences today are equally moved by how companies pledge to and actually work towards enhancing talent or protecting the environment, for instance. It is thus best to strategically create thought leadership on all fronts.
“Once you have the right ingredients – substance, emotion, and empathy – the task is to package your content in the right format. In today’s fragmented digital landscape, your content must call for attention and be absorbing,” says Nirati. As a content agency, Edisol helps brands pivot and communicate their message with clarity and compassion. Strategies like the three outlined above form the bedrock of thought leadership with Edisol.