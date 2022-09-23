How to save money using Jar App

The coronavirus pandemic changed the perception and the mindset of three generations, altogether. The financial crunch, the scarcity, and the lack of work created many barriers for the common people and made it difficult for them to survive the economic downturn.
This is when the importance of savings came to the forefront. Savings has become more than just an option in today’s world; it is a necessity.
But how can one save money and do it without impacting the quality of their life?
Well, there are various ways to accomplish this, and digital gold happens to be the numero uno option owing to the incredible flexibility that it provides.
Why is it important to save money ?
Saving money is important because it gives an individual or family a chance to live their best, but yet be prepared for the difficult times. Carefully planning your finances and saving systematically is an integral part of creating long term wealth.
Savings helps you to do the following —
● Plan your career or life, as you know you've a financial backing for the times when things may get tough.
● Create long term wealth that helps you to live your life without compromises at age when it matters the most.
● Plan a trip or vacation—whether it is the mountain or a beach, or the country of your dreams—travelling can be expensive at times and timely savings helps us to be prepared for it.
● Be prepared for medical emergencies as it allows you to provide the best of healthcare to you and your family, without worrying about the untimely financial burden.
Overall, savings is necessary for everyone but for the early starters and beginners, it is important to start saving without compromising with your quality of life and thus, digital gold seems like a great option for anyone looking to save money and make money in the long run. Savings via digital gold in Jar App seems like a very good option for them.
How to save money via Jar App?
Saving money in Jar App is easy and convenient owing to the flexibility that comes with digital gold as an investment medium. There's no entry barrier involved when you start with digital gold, thus making anyone with a smartphone and a mobile number registered with a bank, be eligible to unlock daily savings. Jar App helps you to save money by automating your daily transactions via UPI. Yes, you read that right as the Jar App gets access to your transaction messages to analyse your expenditures and rounding off your expenses to the nearest tens or fives, thus helping you to save money every time you spend money!
The KYC process is seamless, and the app is designed in a way that aids maximum convenience and minimum intervention. Moreover, one can also buy up to 30 grams of gold without a KYC in the Jar App, however you would need the full KYC to get it delivered to your doorstep, or sell at the market price — so it is advisable to get your complete KYC done to unlock hassle-free savings with the Jar App.
Savings with the Jar App — a 3 step process
All you need is these three steps to save money and make money with the Jar App:
● Sign up, and register or login with your mobile number.
● Enter basic details, and enter the amount you want to invest.
● Done! That's it. You can get your gold delivered at your doorstep or sell at prevailing market prices.
You can save money daily and unlock hassle-free investment in digital gold by setting up your UPI for automatic investments. Jar App works with the NPCI and the best UPI service providers in the country to ensure that your investment journey is smooth and instantaneous. The team looks promising, and the app comes across as a wave of fresh air, and a welcome medium for anyone looking to get started with saving money by investing in gold, but isn't able to do so due to the massive financial commitments that comes with physical gold. Anyone can save money via the Jar App if they're determined to kickstart their investment journey as there are no entry barriers which makes the platform a great deal for anyone looking to start with digital gold.