How to Select the Best Suitable Tax-saving Option

Could you possibly save over taxes? We all know that we give away some part of the money we earn as taxes, and somehow, if you knew, there are ways to save up there too. Especially when it comes to your investments, you must know that you can save on taxes. Saving up on taxes over your returns might sound close to impossible. Fortunately, it is much easier than you think, and that is what we are going to be looking at over here.
Here are a few investments that help you save up on taxes.
Forms of Tax-Savings Investments For You
1) PPF
The Public Provident Scheme is a tax saving investment platform. To get started with this long-term savings and investment option, create a PPF account at the post office or approved branches of public and private sector banks. Contributions to the PPF account earn a fixed rate of return. These deposits are eligible for Section 80C deductions of up to Rs 1.5 lakh every fiscal year.
2) National Savings Certificate
National Savings Certificate is a savings bond plan that encourages low- to middle-income investors to invest while saving income tax under Section 80C. You can buy NSC certificates in e-mode if you have a savings account with a financial institution or a post office and have access to Internet banking. NSCs can be purchased by an investor for themselves, on behalf of minors, or as a joint account with another adult.
3) Life Insurance Policy
Life insurance is a crucial part of an individual's financial portfolio since it provides security to the individual's family in the event of an unforeseen disaster. Life insurance, whether traditional (endowment) or market-linked (ULIP), provides policyholders with tax breaks on the premiums paid.
4) Senior Citizens Savings Scheme or SCSS
Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, or the SCSS, is a government-sponsored savings mechanism for people over 60 that provides a stable and safe source of income in their post-retirement phase while offering fairly high returns.
The principal amount deposited in an SCSS account is tax deductible up to Rs. 1.5 Lakh under Section 80C. The interest received, however, is subject to taxation according to the applicable slab of the taxpayer in question.
5) ULIP
ULIPs are long-term investment products that allow you to invest in equity funds, debt funds, or both. ULIPs allow you to swap between funds in accordance with your financial objectives. You can save taxes by investing in ULIPs under sections 80C and 10(10D) of the Income Tax Act of 1961.
6) Pension Plan
Another type of life insurance is a pension plan. They serve a distinct purpose from other types of insurance plans, such as term and endowment policies, and are referred to as protection plans. Whereas protection plans are designed to financially safeguard an individual's family in the event of his death, pension plans are designed to provide for the man and his family if he lives.
Pension contributions are exempt under Section 80CCC (a sub-section of Section 80C) of the Income Tax Act. The total deduction limit under all sub-sections of Section 80C cannot exceed Rs 1.5 lakhs.
At maturity, one-third of the accrued pension amount is tax-free, while the remaining two-thirds is recognized as income and taxed at the marginal tax rate. When the beneficiary dies, the sum is tax-free.
7) NPS
The Pension Funds Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) oversees the New Pension System (NPS). It is open to all Indian citizens between the ages of 18 and 60. It is particularly cost-effective due to the minimal fund management fees. The fund managers manage the money in three separate accounts with diverse asset profiles: equity (E), corporate bonds (C), and government securities (G) (G). Investors can manage their portfolios actively (active choice) or passively (passive choice) (auto choice).
Donations to the NPS are exempt from income tax under Section 80CCD of the Income Tax Act. However, the total deduction allowed under this section, coupled with Sections 80C and 80CCC, cannot exceed Rs 1.5 lakhs.
8) Health Insurance Policy
Health insurance policy, or Mediclaim as it is more commonly known, pays for expenditures incurred as a result of an accident or hospitalization. Pre- and post-hospitalization expenses are also covered by Mediclaim, subject to the sum assured.
Section 80D of the Internal Revenue Code provides tax incentives for health insurance. Insurance premiums of up to Rs 20,000 for older citizens and Rs 15,000 for others are tax deductible. If the policyholder pays Rs 15,000 for his personal policy and Rs 20,000 for his elderly father, he can claim a tax benefit of Rs 35,000 (Rs 15,000+20,000). For sums received under critical illness insurance policies, the maturity value is tax-free.
9) Mutual Funds
Tax exemptions are available for investments in tax-saving mutual funds, generally known as equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS). Tax savings mutual funds invest in stocks and other assets and are best suited for investors with a medium to high-risk tolerance. Investments are guaranteed for three years. Investments in tax-saving mutual funds are tax-deductible up to Rs 1.5 lakh under the Section 80C of the Tax Act.
Final Takeaway
You do not always have to give away a huge sum in taxes, and that too when you are investing. Make sure you start off by choosing one of these funds to help you save up on taxes. When you choose the right kind of investment, you can be able to save a big amount in terms of taxes. We hope this post gave you the gist of what you were looking for.