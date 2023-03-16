How To Streams: 2023 World WoMen’s Curling Championship: Live Stream Free: Standings, Schedule & TV Channel, Info And more

The 2023 Women's Curling World Championships are set to be held in Edmonton, Canada, from March 18th to 26th. This will be the 42nd edition of the championships, and it promises to be an exciting event with the best teams from around the world competing for the top spot. In this article, we will provide a full schedule of the event, a preview of the top teams, and information on how to watch the championships live.
Schedule
The 2023 Women's Curling World Championships will begin on Friday, March 18th, with the opening ceremony. The first round-robin games will be played on Saturday, March 19th, with the last round-robin games scheduled for Thursday, March 24th. The playoffs will begin on Friday, March 25th, with the semifinals and the bronze medal game. The gold medal game will be held on Saturday, March 26th.
Preview of Top Teams
Canada
Canada will be the host nation for the 2023 Women's Curling World Championships. The Canadian team will be looking to take advantage of the home crowd support and win their first gold medal since 2008. The team will be led by skip Kerri Einarson, who won the Canadian women's championship in 2021. She will be joined by third Val Sweeting, second Shannon Birchard, and lead Briane Meilleur.
Sweden Sweden is the defending champion and will be looking to win their third consecutive gold medal. The Swedish team will be led by skip Anna Hasselborg, who won gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics. She will be joined by third Sara McManus, second Agnes Knochenhauer, and lead Sofia Mabergs.
Switzerland
Switzerland is always a strong contender in women's curling and will be looking to improve on their fourth-place finish in the 2021 championships. The Swiss team will be led by skip Silvana Tirinzoni, who won the world championships in 2019. She will be joined by third Alina Paetz, second Esther Neuenschwander, and lead Melanie Barbezat.
Scotland
Scotland is always a team to watch in women's curling, and they will be looking to win their first gold medal since 2002. The Scottish team will be led by skip Eve Muirhead, who won the world championships in 2013. She will be joined by third Jennifer Dodds, second Vicky Wright, and lead Lauren Gray.
Russia
Russia is another strong team in women's curling and will be looking to improve on their bronze medal finish in the 2021 championships. The Russian team will be led by skip Alina Kovaleva, who won silver at the 2019 world championships. She will be joined by third Galina Arsenkina, second Maria Komarova, and lead Ekaterina Kuzmina.
How to Watch Live
The 2023 Women's Curling World Championships will be broadcast live on various television networks around the world. In Canada, TSN will provide coverage of all the games, while Eurosport will broadcast the championships in Europe. In the United States, NBC Sports will provide coverage of the playoffs and the gold medal game.
For viewers who do not have access to a television, the championships will also be available to stream online. TSN and Eurosport will both provide live streaming of the event through their respective websites and apps. NBC Sports will also provide online streaming for viewers in the United States through their website and app.
Conclusion
The 2023 Women's Curling World Championships promise to be an exciting event with the best teams from around the world competing for the top spot. The Canadian team