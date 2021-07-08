How To Take Care Of Epoxy Floors?

Many people or business owners like to use concrete or epoxy flooring because they are durable and easy to care for.
Therefore, if you are looking for a fantastic way to spruce up your floors, you should consider concrete polishing. Just like any type of flooring, it's important that you are properly informed.
However, if you have a large garage, you can consider installing epoxy garage floors. Here's what you can expect in terms of care and maintenance.
Surface dirt
The first thing you need to do is remove any surface dirt, grit and sand. Surface dirt is abrasive and will cause light scratches over time. You might not notice them at first but they will show up in a few months or years – depending on the amount of traffic in that area. Scratches cause the flooring to take on a dull and faded look which is why regular sweeping or vacuuming is essential.
Mopping
Once you have removed the surface dirt, it's time to give your concrete floors a wash. This can be done with clean water and a mop. If you have a large area to clean, you can use an automatic floor scrubber.
Floor cleaners
While plain water is good for cleaning polished concrete, it's not always enough to remove stubborn dirt. When choosing a floor cleaner for your concrete floors, it's important to make sure that it is a neutral one. You do not want anything too harsh or it can do more harm than good. Avoid cleaners with citrus, pine or ammonia. The cleaner you use should be pH neutral. If you are unsure, ask your concrete polishing specialist for their recommendations.
Quick clean
Concrete is known for being quite porous and it will absorb liquids very quickly. This is all the more reason to work quickly when washing your floors. It is also important to make sure that you clean up any spills right away so that they don't set and create a stain.
Systematic approach
If you have a particularly large area to clean and you don't want the cleaning solutions to dry on the concrete, you should work in patches. Clear away all surface dirt before washing manageable sections one at a time. This way you can work thoroughly without rushing.
Burnishing
If your floors have lost their shine, you can dry-run a high-speed burnisher over them. This will help bring them back to life. Of course, if this does not have the desired effect, you can have your floors polished by experts once again.
As you can see, when it comes to concrete floor maintenance, it's not so much about what you do but rather how you do it. Cleaning is easy and does not take long. Provided, of course, that you follow the steps mentioned above. However,