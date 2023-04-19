How To Use THC Detox Pills To Pass A Drug Test: Build Your Potent Weed Detox Kit

Using potent detox pills is definitely the best way to pass a drug test. You'll be clean and confident to do so once you've completed the course.
But finding the best THC detox products that really work is hard. You also might face a scenario where you need a full weed detox kit, rather than just pills.
In this complete guide, I'm going to tell you everything you need to know, based on the different situations you could face.
I'll be talking about one particular brand of potent detox pills called Toxin Rid throughout this guide. If you want to check them out right now, then you can right here:
I also cover the use of detox drinks, and the alternative plan of using synthetic urine, alongside giving you background information on how cannabis works in the body, how long it will take to get clean, and what decisions you may face.
How Long Do Cannabis Metabolites Stay In The Body?
To start deciding how to use detox pills for drug test to pass a drug test, you will have to understand how long THC metabolites (predominantly THC-NOOH) stay in the body.
Unfortunately, there's no real formula for telling you how long. If you smoke one or two joints a week, at moderate doses, and you're healthy, and you don't do any other drugs, then you could be clean in two or three days.
But that's where the good news ends. Cannabis metabolites build up in the body in a way that other drugs don't.
Because they are shaped differently, they cling to fat cells in the body and hang around for much longer. That's also why 60% of cannabis metabolites exit the body through the bowels, rather than almost exclusively through the bladder like other drug types do.
Here's a rough guide to how long it will take:
- 1 – 2 joints per week mean clean in around three days
- 3 – 4 joints per week mean cleaning in around five days
- Smoking more days of the week than not (and multiple times) clean in around seven days
- Daily weed smoking could mean you take up to 2 or 3 weeks to get naturally clean
Can I Get Clean Naturally?
So sure, you can get clean naturally. But if you're smoking weed consistently, especially daily, it could take you two weeks to get clean, or even longer.
Also, you have to understand that because of the way cannabis metabolites cling onto fat cells in the body, they don't work their way out in a linear fashion.
You could test negative for two or three days, and then test positive again. It just depends on when they detach and work themselves out.
To get clean naturally, or if you want to use THC detox pills, you're going to have to do a natural detox process that requires doing the following steps daily:
- Eat lean and clean every day
- Plenty of fruit and vegetables
- Small portions of food frequently
- Drink plenty of water
- Cut out caffeine and alcohol
- Don't take any drugs
- Exercise and sweat at least once daily
- Visit the sauna and swept
- Get plenty of sleep
- Chill out and relax to lower your cortisol levels
So whether you are using Toxin Rid or not, you have to live this way every day of the detox program.
Thankfully, because Toxin Rid has the ability to speed up the removal of unwanted drug toxins by between 50% and 75%, it still means that a daily weed smoker could be clean in seven days, or even as few as five days.
Why Toxin Rid Are The Best THC Detox Pills For A Drug Test?
Nothing else comes close to Toxin Rid, in terms of getting rid of unwanted drug toxins at the fastest rate. But why is that?
Quite simply, they are the most potent. Completely natural and safe ingredients, but all are proven to help with the following things:
- All the ingredients are proven to help
- Ingredients speed up urination and passing of stools
- Compounds help to push toxins out of the body faster
- The pills encourage fiber and bile into the bowels
- The potent detox liquid supplement or thc detox supplements works like a charm at the end of the course
- The optional THC detox kit fiber supplement is a nice extra
I've actually used Toxin Rid to pass a drug test. It was about three years ago, just prior to the pandemic.
I knew in advance that I really wanted the job, and when I submitted my resume, I knew I might face a drug test at short notice.
I didn't cut out the weed, but I did taper down. Previously, I'd been a daily weed smoker, a couple of joints every night when I was chilling out. But I tapered that down to one every other night or so.
I got the 10-day detox course in stock, along with a bottle of Rescue Cleanse, and half a dozen cheap cannabis home drug test kits.
I'll talk you through the full Toxin Rid course instructions in a moment, but if you're thinking about doing this, you do need to get everything in stock in advance so you don't get caught out.
Even though I didn't think I would get 10 days to detox if I heard I was going for an interview, having the 10-day course at home meant I had the most flexibility.
Long story short, I ended up doing five days of the course before my interview day.
I was asked to submit a urine sample the next day, which gave me another day. Six in total, and I was quite confident that would be enough after tapering down.
90 minutes before I submitted the sample, I checked with a home drug test kit, and I was negative. But I still used the bottle of Rescue Cleanse as an insurance policy.
I passed the drug testing and got the job. You can too because Toxin Rid is simply the most potent way of removing THC metabolites from your body.
Toxin Rid Instructions: How To Get Clean Using Them
Let's talk you through the full Toxin Rid course instructions you'll need to follow.
These are the steps you need to take when using Toxin Rid detox pills for drug test to detoxify your body before a urine or blood drug test.
- As soon as you think you might face a drug test, stop taking drugs. Start living a natural lifestyle more, as much as you can, and generally start to give your body the space and time to get rid of the toxin buildup.
- On the first morning of your Toxin Rid detox course, right after you wake up you will take 3 pills with eight fluid ounces of water.
- For the next four hours, repeat the process of taking three pills with water, for a total of 15 pills per day.
- Throughout the rest of the day, exercise, sweat, eat healthily, drink plenty of water, and stay clean.
- On the last day of the pill course, two hours after the last set of pills, you are going to use the detox liquid.
- Mix up the detox liquid and drink half of it. Do not eat or drink anything else for two hours. Then repeat the process for the other half of the liquid, and again abstain for two hours.
- As close to the day of your test as possible, if it's THC metabolite you're trying to get rid of, then you can use the fiber supplement. Mix it up and drink it down quickly so it doesn't congeal. Drink a little extra water over the next hour as well, so that it doesn't clog in your bowel.
By following these Toxin Rid weed detox kit instructions, you'll be better prepared to pass a drug test and eliminate unwanted drug toxins from your system. This thc detox method using Toxin Rid can help improve your chances of successfully passing a urine drug test or other types of drug tests.
How To Choose The Right Toxin Rid Course Length?
You can get Toxin Rid course lengths from a single day all the way through to 10 days. You can even add additional days on top of that. So which course length do you need, when it's already tough to know how long it will take you to get clean and pass a drug test?
Unfortunately, there's no magic formula. Every person is different. Age, health, metabolism, weed they smoked, frequency of dosing, other stuff they are on, just so many variables.
But I've broadly bracketed things for you here, so you can at least get some idea of the course lengths you should be considering working within:
- 1 – 3 day courses of Toxin Rid are suitable really only for getting partially clean and then mopping up the remaining toxins with a good quality detox drink, making it part of a THC detox kit rather than the total solution.
- 4 – 6 day courses of Toxin Rid are more suitable for people who can get clean completely to pass a drug test just using Toxin Rid. This would be people who are moderate smokers, three or four joints per week, and who have smoked in the past few days.
- The seven-day and above courses are for people who are more regular smokers, who want to get clean fully, or at least partially so that a detox drink stands more chance of working.
My advice is if you are smoking daily, then go for the full 10-day Toxin Rid course. Even if you don't get a chance to do the whole 10 days, you've got yourself covered for that long.
Also, the 10-day course will thoroughly clean you out. In honesty, even though daily weed smokers should be starting to test negative after four or five days, maybe sporadically, but more permanently in days five, and six onwards.
Incorporating Toxin Rid into your thc detox method, along with the use of drug test detox kits detox drinks, and a healthy lifestyle, can help eliminate unwanted drug toxins from your system and improve your chances of passing various types of drug tests such as urine drug tests or saliva drug tests.
Drug Detox Pills Vs Detox Drinks
As you've already learned, detox pills are not instant. Even with light levels of toxins in your body, they will only speed things up by a day or so at that level.
For higher levels of toxin exposure, they can speed up the removal by 50%, 70%, or slightly higher. I can vouch for that, because as a regular daily smoker, I was clean in just a few days.
Detox drinks, such as thc detox drinks, are different though. They are not designed to detoxify you fully. In reality, they are masking agents.
You drink the thc detox drink, and it flushes your system out. It does it more efficiently than water or cranberry juice, which creates a gap in the flow of toxins out of the body. This gap is usually a few hours, during which you can submit a clean sample for a urine test or hair drug test.
A good quality detox drink like Rescue Cleanse will also flood your body with things found in urine, so that some of these things are passed through the kidneys in balance, keeping your urine appearing natural.
So you have two strategies depending on the time you have, and the toxins you have in your body: using thc detox kits and thc detox methods.
But together, they form a fantastic drug test detox kit that will ensure you get clean as possible and can then use the detox drink as the insurance policy on the day of your test, helping you pass drug tests.
Here's What Actually Happens When You Submit Your Sample
There are several strategies you can employ to pass a drug test, from a detox drink to getting clean with detox pills and submitting a fake sample like quick fix synthetic urine or a powdered urine kit.
But to understand which is best for you, you have to understand the type of test you will face, and what happens. There are three different types of drug tests:
- Unsupervised test where you will be behind a screen or in a separate room
- Supervised test with someone will be in the room with you
- Observed test where someone will directly watch you urinate
For an unsupervised test, you could actually just submit a good quality synthetic urine. If you don't want to smuggle one in or if it's a supervised/observed test, then getting clean (at least masking the toxins) with the best thc detox drink or using a thc detox program is your only option.
When you submit your sample, these are the steps it will go through:
- Within two minutes of handing the sample over, it must be tested to ensure it's within the correct temperature range for human urine.
- The next step is validity checks. This is the big step. It checks for adulteration, the presence of nitrates, drug metabolites, and that the balance of key substances is within normal ranges.
- If it passes the first two stages, your sample will go for an immunoassay, which could be a saliva drug test, hair drug test, or a thc drug test.
- Only if it fails immunoassay will the sample be sent for a full gas chromatography–mass spectrometry analysis, where it will be checked for the presence of harmful chemicals, among other things.
Do You Need To Get Clean To Pass A Drug Test?
Now you understand how a drug test works, you can see you don't actually need to get completely clean to pass a drug test.
Your THC detox pills just have to dampen down the number of toxins coming out of your body as much as possible. The less you have, the less work there will be for the detox drink.
Then, when you drink a bottle of Rescue Cleanse, or perhaps Mega Clean if you can't get hold a Rescue Cleanse, it will flush out the toxins, maintain the balance, and give you two, three, or even four hours of clean to pass a drug test.
Basically, the more you flush out toxins before the day of your test using detox pills, the more time your urine will be clean after using the detox drink.
Passing A Drug Test At Short Notice Using THC Detox Pills & A Detox Drink
If you're facing a drug test at short notice, then you're not going to get clean with detox pills.
Likewise, if you just using a detox drink, the flush out of toxins could mean you only have a very short amount of time during which should be able to submit a clean sample. It's a risk.
But at short notice, you still have the combo strategy to use. Even with 24 hours' notice, if you've got them in stock, you can do a 24-hour course of Toxin Rid, which will push out a ton of toxins.
This, alongside a good quality detox drink, will still give you a very strong chance of having a clean zone of two or three hours during which you can submit a clean sample.
On its own, the detox drink might work, but the best detox kit for THC is always a combo, because it gives you an insurance policy.
Buying Detox Pills For Drug Test Amazon Warning (And Detox Drinks)
I've already told you how good Toxin Rid is. Nothing is comparable, especially when teamed up with Rescue Cleanse is the insurance policy on the day of your test.
I would strongly advise you not to buy detox pills for drug tests from Amazon, eBay, Walmart, or anywhere like that. The same advice applies to detox drinks.
You'll see a lot of highly recommended brands there, but these are years out of date, or would just recommend through marketing, and just don't have the potency.
Here are a few examples of brands to avoid:
- Stinger detox
- Ultra Eliminex
- QCarbo range
- Herbal Cleanse Q Tabs (Caps)
- THC Cleanse pills
Most of those are just cheap and nasty. On top of that, a lot of the detox products on those general website marketplaces are not designed the drug toxins, and are not designed to eradicate toxins quickly.
You can only buy specialist products like Toxin Rid, Rescue Cleanse, Sub Solution, and Quick Luck from specialist websites.
Best Alternative Strategy: Synthetic Urine (Only For Unsupervised Drug Testing)
If the drug test is unsupervised, you may not need to get clean at all. You can submit a sample of good-quality fake urine instead.
As long as you can smuggle it in, which isn't difficult with unsupervised testing because they can't search you intimately (or just tuck it into your underwear), then there's really no problem.
The issue is finding a brand that is complex enough to pass the validity checks and comes with the means to keep it within the correct temperature range for human urine.
Sub Solution and Quick Luck, two brands from Clear Choice, are the ones I would recommend.
Both are highly complex and even froth and smell like urine. Plus, they contain 14 chemicals found in urine.
Quick Luck is slightly better because it's premixed, but you will pay slightly more for it.
Both are more than capable of passing a drug test. On top of that, they don't rely on a heatpad.
But Sub Solution and Quick Luck use heat activator powder. This gives you complete control of the sample right up until the moment you walk into the building to submit it.
Where To Buy The Products To Create Your Own Weed Detox Kit?
I hope this quick guide on using THC detox pills and drinks to create a weed detox kit has been helpful.
Let's finish up by telling you where you can buy the products we've been talking about:
- Toxin Rid courses are available directly from Test Clear. Ranging in price from $69.95 through to $189.95, you can pick any course length you want.
- Mega Clean is a good detox drink. It's available with six free pre-rid pills from Test Clear. If you've only got light levels of toxin exposure, you may not even need a full Toxin Rid course on top. However, I'd recommend you grab at least a one-day course just in case you don't test positive after that 24-hour detox.
- Rescue Cleanse is available from Clear Choice. Costing just $60, it's potent and has a long track record of masking drug toxins for several hours. This is the detox drink I would recommend you use.
- Sub Solution and Quick Luck are also available directly from Clear Choice. Costing between $90 and $100, they are a great alternative to using detox pills and drinks.
- From Test Clear and Clear Choice, you can buy good quality marijuana home drug test kits as well. These are essential for knowing how clean you are during your detox pill course, and on the day of your test.
Disclaimer:
This content is created by shinerelease.com on behalf of their client. For any queries, clarifications and/or claims please mail to: support@shinerelease.com.
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.