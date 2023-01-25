How To View Private Instagram Accounts in 2023

Instagram lets its user decide how they want to interact on the social platform: they can keep their account public or private.
Though we highly encourage respecting everyone's privacy, sometimes it becomes necessary to bypass it. For example, if a parent needs to see what their kids are doing online or someone wants to spy on suspicious activities of the spouse.
You are at the right place if you are curious to watch someone's posts, stories, or reels without even following them. This article will detail several hacks on how to view private Instagram accounts. Let's get started!
How To View Private Instagram Accounts
Here are the five simpler methods to get your hands on the private Instagram account you want to explore. Let's have a detailed look at each:
- Send Them A Follow Request
It's that simple! The most straightforward way to view any account is by sending them a follow request. This trick does not always work, but you might get lucky- who knows!
Also, this is the only method where you get to see someone's private account and still be on the right side of the law.
Once they accept your request, their account's posts, reels, and stories become visible to you.
Here's a tip: send a direct message introducing yourself to catch their attention, even if they do not know you.
- Quick Google Search Might Help
You may find the content from private accounts from when they were once public on Google. Type the username of the account you would like to see in the Google search bar. Select the "Images" tab to view the profile picture and posts of the account holder.
Remember that Google does not keep tabs on the account's content once it becomes private. So, this will only get you a few old posts from the public account. The next listed methods will be more suitable for seeing recent posts or stories of a private Instagram account.
- Search Other Social Media Platforms
Many people cross-post their videos and stories on TikTok and Instagram or Facebook and Instagram. It might help you find out about someone without following them on Instagram.
Given that their TikTok account is public, you can view many videos and stories. Also, Facebook is more relaxed with privacy than Instagram.
You might find the person's public account easily on Facebook. You can also search for them on social media platforms like Twitter, Pinterest, or Snapchat.
- Use Instagram Mod
A modded version of Instagram provides many additional features, such as downloading images and videos, zooming into images, and more. Similarly, a modded or tweaked Instagram application may let you view private accounts as public.
There are various modded Instagram applications, such as Instagram Plus, GBInstagram, and Instagram++.
You can find Instagram++ on HxTweaks.com. Go to the website's homepage, and download the extension. Complete a few commands, wait for activation, and re-open the Instagram app. You can now view private accounts as public.
- Use Third-Party Private Instagram Viewers
Want to view a private Instagram account without informing the owner? Private Instagram viewers are at your rescue!
They are third-party software that works around privacy policies and lets you see a private account. The best thing is that you remain anonymous, so no one knows you are spying on their account.
Whether you want to look after your kids without making them conscious of your scrutiny or spy on a suspicious spouse, these tools have you covered.
Recommended Third-Party Instagram Viewer Apps
Here are five top private Instagram viewers you can use to watch an account's activity staying behind the veil.
Glassagram is the best go-to tool for viewing private accounts. It follows a no-human verification and no-survey model, offering a smooth experience.
You can watch an Instagram account in full- stories, posts, reels, IGTV, likes, and comments- with Glassagram.
The best part? Your identity remains anonymous. Now you can spy on any private account without getting caught.
> > View Private Instagram Here! < <
Glassagram provides the entire account timeline to see any post from any period.
Also, the stories are available for 48 hours instead of the usual 24. Moreover, you can download and save the stories and videos for later.
You need an Instagram account yourself to check out other accounts by Glassagram. Buy a subscription, set up the account, and enter the profile's username to get all the necessary data.
Moreover, you can view several private Instagram accounts in a single dashboard with one subscription.
Pros
- Anonymity is guaranteed
- It offers an easy-to-use interface
- It gives real-time updates to keep you posted every time
Cons
- The basic plan has only some of the features
- Some features are only available on iOS
- xMobi
Viewing a private account gets incredibly easy with xMobi. From the likes and comments on the newsfeed's posts to private messages to stories and media, you can see each and everything.
xMobi offers an agile system, meaning you don't need to install the software on the device to spy on or keep it near you. Just enter the username and get all the information in 10 flat minutes.
Moreover, it protects you with strong encryption, so the account holder does not know your identity.
The software also offers Android and iOS phone monitoring and can track calls, messages, web history, and location. It is extremely useful for monitoring your kids' activity on smart devices without their knowledge.
Pros
- Takes only 10 minutes to give all the information
- Your identity remains secret
- Track other social platforms like Whatsapp, Facebook, and Messenger
Cons
- Subscription plans are quite expensive
- An additional subscription is required for monitoring multiple devices
- eyeZy
eyeZy markets itself as the best parental control app, offering various tools to monitor your kids' devices without their knowledge. It can help you geo-track the device and monitor messages, calls, web browsing, and social media.
Where Instagram is concerned, eyeZy gives you complete insights about what's happening in an account. You can watch their Instagram profiles, stories, newsfeeds, media, and messages.
Just download the software on the device you need to monitor and log in to your eyeZy account. You will get reports about all the activities within no time.
You can also view their conversation on WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, Viber, and other platforms. Magic Alerts feature lets you set keywords and alerts you when they appear in a conversation.
Pros
- The app icon becomes invisible on the targeted device
- It is cloud-based so that you can access the data anywhere, anytime
- eyeZy features a simple setup and navigation
Cons
- It takes a bit long to sync data
- iOS devices need jailbreaking
- mSpy
mSpy is another ground-breaking Instagram tracker you can use to climb the privacy wall without rooting or jailbreaking. Moreover, it provides you with complete discretion while spying on an account.
The software lets you access pictures, videos, posts, stories, and messages. You can even view deleted media, comments, and messages. With mSpy, you can even track conversions outside Instagram; on WhatsApp, Facebook, or Line.
Beside viewing Instagram accounts, you can monitor phone activity, such as messages, calls, location, and browsing history.
You get detailed reports about all activities in a single dashboard. All this information is secured with encryption, so targeted devices' privacy is not compromised either.
24/7 customer support, easy installation, 5-minute updates, and remote access make mSpy the best tracker tool for Instagram.
Pros
- It offers a feature-limited free plan
- You get remote updates every 5 minutes
- Keep your identity anonymous
Cons
- Subscription plans are on the expensive side
- The family plan supports only three devices
- uMobix
uMobix is a phone tracking app that lets you access Instagram accounts anonymously. It is particularly helpful for parents to track what their kids are doing on their phones.
uMobix gives you access to Instagram posts, reels, stories, and direct messages. It takes screenshots of the device activity and keeps you posted every five minutes. Moreover, it indicates when the device is online so that you can track it in real-time.
Besides Instagram, uMobix tracks over 30 apps, including Whatsapp, TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook, and Tinder. It can monitor text messages, calls, web history, and location.
uMobix also allows you to block specific web pages, delete contacts, restrict app usage, and block WiFi. However, we suggest doing it with ultimate diligence as it may give you away.
Pros
- Free trial available
- Get screenshots every five minutes
- All monitoring activities are in a single dashboard
Cons
- Some features are not available on iOS
- Expensive plans
Wrapping Up!
On ethical grounds, it is not right to view private accounts using back-door methods. The best solution for how to view private Instagram accounts is to send the following request.
In case some dire need arises, like keeping your kids protected or inquiring about any suspicious activity. You can use the above methods to bypass Instagram security and follow private accounts.
Using third-party private Instagram viewers is the most fool-proof way to track an Instagram account's activity. They keep your identity anonymous and give you detailed reports. However, ensure that the software you use has strong security to maintain your privacy.