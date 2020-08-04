How to Watch Shows From the USA – In Any Country

Imagine you're catching up with friends over Zoom when one of them starts chatting about the most recent season of a TV show that you haven't seen yet, and the rest of the bunch enthusiastically joins in the conversation. Next thing you know, you're being exposed to all kinds of massive spoilers before you even had a chance to binge-watch the new season!
Or picture being included in a group text or email where co-workers are all having a lively, meme-filled discussion about a popular show you haven't even started watching yet. There's hardly anything more awkward than being unable to contribute to a conversation and feeling left out.
Have either of these scenarios ever happened to you? For folks who travel abroad for extended periods, this is something they have to put up with constantly! Whether it's for business or pleasure, international travel used to be a serious source of FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) when it came to unwatched TV shows…
Until now! Thanks to the availability of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, and Disney+, you can stay tuned in to your favorite American TV shows no matter where you are in the world, as long as you are connected to a WiFi or cellular network and your mobile device or laptop computer supports streaming! All it takes is a subscription to any of these streaming powerhouses, and just like that, you're all caught up and ready to talk TV with your friends or co-workers once you return to the States.
International travelers purchase gift cards, such as the US Hulu gift cards, to be able to stay in the know about their favorite U.S. shows while they are abroad. Gift cards like these make an ideal bon voyage present for someone who takes long journeys to places around the world. Giving the gift of online TV streaming helps the special traveler in your life stay on top of all of their favorite American TV shows, keeping them connected to friends and loved ones while they are far from home.
Streaming TV on mobile apps has never been easier, and with a US Hulu gift card, it's never been more affordable either! Way back in the 20th century, if you missed a TV show and didn't own a VCR to tape it, you'd never get the chance to see it again. Even at the beginning of this century, you'd need at least a DVR to record programs that you could then only watch once you returned home from your journey. Streaming has changed the way we watch TV around the world. People who travel often and take long journeys abroad can still catch up on the latest episodes of their most beloved American shows, making it easier to return to their lives- and important TV discussions- once they get back home!