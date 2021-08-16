How to Write a Literary Analysis Essay

Essays based on literary works are interesting but difficult to write. First, you need to read the text, analyze the character, and without missing the most important points, draw up an essay plan, and finally, write it. Wow! The work is hard – that’s why our little cheat sheet will probably come in handy.
Where to start writing an essay
The fear of a blank slate is the first problem a student encounters when writing an essay. If you also face this problem, you can get help by googling “write my college essay.” You will find a writing service where you can buy a sample of a literary analysis essay. Thus, you will have a better understanding of what to write about.
What does “analysis of a literary hero” mean?
Most often, such types of essays are written about a specific protagonist of the work. In fact, everything that can be said about a literary hero based on the text of the work will be his or her characteristics. The image of a literary hero is not only his or her thoughts, statements, or descriptions from the author. Behavior, attitude towards others, lifestyle, environment, and mannerisms tell a lot. To fully characterize a literary hero, you need to consider his or her figure in various circumstances, turning the inner world inside out.
When reading a work, it is convenient to have a pencil with you and to highlight key places in the text that will be needed when analyzing a literary hero. If you are reading the work in electronic form, it is enough to mark the page numbers in a notebook.
Analysis of the hero of a literary work: a plan of characteristics
The most important part is the direct analysis of the literary hero. To make it easier, we have made a characterization plan. We will consider the main points in detail.
• The place of the hero among other characters in the work. Is it the main hero or the secondary hero?
• The name and surname of the hero. Is there any interpretation of them? Often the author puts some aspect of character into the name or surname of the hero.
• The appearance of the hero and the way he or she is dressed. What does the author pay special attention to? How does the appearance of the hero compare with his or her character? A number of characteristics can be given to the hero by other characters, which is also curious.
How to write an essay
1. The presentation of the subject of the essay. If an essay is about a character, indicate his or her role in the plot.
2. The main features of the essay subject. One should talk about the appearance and character of a hero. It is important that the student not only list the properties but also highlight the features that distinguish the character from others.
3. Your opinion on the essay subject. Tell what sensations the subject evokes in you, and state your thoughts on the topic.
4. Conclusion. The last part of the essay should contain a short conclusion from the above. Answer the question: what is the meaning of the individual characteristics of the subject of the essay for the plot?
After reading, you can see that writing an essay is not difficult. Follow the presented structure, and you will complete a quality paper. Good luck!