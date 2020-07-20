How Trailblazer Nick Mocuta Mentors Aspiring Entrepreneurs Towards Success

In today's day and age, the competition in different industries has increased hundredfold. People are working hard to make themselves stand out and are continuously coming up with innovative and brilliant strategies to make society a better place to live in. In this scenario, one often finds himself alone and it gets increasingly difficult to navigate without a support system or a mentor looking out for you.
Nick Mocuta has been through this agonizing situation hence he understands the kind of toll it takes on a mind struggling to stay afloat. After having struggled for years as an entrepreneur, he now spends a great deal of time mentoring young aspiring entrepreneurs in their quest to make an impact.
Nick embarked on his journey when he was 21 years old. He moved to America after having graduated from a prestigious Business School. During his initial days in the U.S, he spent most of the time hunting jobs or places to live. Finally, after a substantial amount of time, he had saved enough to start working in the Real Estate Industry. He earned his Real Estate Broker’s Licence and kickstarted his work.
However soon he realised that his faith in the future and the potential it held was propelling him to pursue e-Commerce. He began by selling products on Amazon through Amazon FBA and in a short span of time, he had honed his marketing skills and now, was flourishing.
Amazon FBA lets sellers choose their desired product which then gets stored at Amazon warehouses and shipped once it has been ordered. To succeed in this industry requires one to sharpen their decision making and marketing strategies. You have to equip yourself with clever risk-taking behaviour to select profitable products and persuasive negotiation skills to list that product such that it appeals to the customers.
Through his website “www.nickmocuta.com”, Nick provides one-to-one consultation to help budding entrepreneurs learn the tricks of e-Commerce and secure a passive income, eliminating their fear of the difficult start-up phase.